Sientra to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023

IRVINE, Calif., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN)(“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company developing the safest and most innovative solutions for the best aesthetic outcomes, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after the close of trading on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Sientra will host a conference call to discuss financial results the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The dial-in numbers are (844) 735-3763 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5711 for international callers.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sientra.com. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company focused on empowering people to change their lives through increased self-confidence and self-respect. Backed by unrivaled clinical and safety data, Sientra’s platform of products includes a comprehensive portfolio of round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth-generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, the ground-breaking AlloX2 breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, the next-generation AlloX2Pro™, the first and only FDA-cleared MRI-compatible tissue expander, the Viality™ with AuraClens™ enhanced viability fat transfer system, the SimpliDerm Human Acellular Dermal Matrix, and BIOCORNEUM the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons (*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors.

To learn more about Sientra, visit our website

(*) Data on file

