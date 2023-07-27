From Policy to Prosperity: How EU Green Deal is Shaping the Smart Agriculture Market

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU Green Deal - Impact Analysis on Europe/Other Countries Smart Agriculture Market - A Regional and Global Analysis: Focus on Trade Impact, Sustainable Development Goals, and Country - Analysis, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the impact of the EU Green Deal's policies on the smart agriculture sector in countries that are major importers of agricultural goods from the EU. The EU Green Deal is a significant growth strategy for the EU aimed at transitioning the economy towards sustainability and achieving climate neutrality as the first continent by 2050.

By implementing the EU Green Deal, the EU aims to achieve a cleaner environment, affordable energy, improved mobility, job creation, and an overall higher standard of living.

The report examines the industrial impact of the EU Green Deal, including specific goals to be accomplished in various areas by 2030. These goals include increasing the share of organic farming, reducing the use of chemicals and antimicrobials in agriculture, and encouraging activities like carbon sequestration and biodiversity-supporting farming techniques.

The European Commission (EC) has devised an action plan to assist the agricultural industry in meeting these objectives, which includes proposing food labeling guidelines and modifying EU regulations on date marking to reduce food waste.

The report highlights the challenges and opportunities that the EU Green Deal will bring to the smart agriculture industry in countries importing agricultural goods from the EU. It mentions potential obstacles such as regulatory limitations and a lack of knowledge about sustainable farming practices.

On the other hand, the EU Green Deal is expected to open up new prospects for smart agriculture companies globally, including increased market access through international partnerships, government support, and the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices.

The report also addresses the impact of the Ukraine-Russia crisis on the EU Green Deal's progress.

The conflict has posed significant obstacles for Ukraine in adhering to the EU Green Deal's policies and standards, affecting economic growth, infrastructure development, human development, and environmental sustainability. The crisis has disrupted the supply chains, impacting both Ukraine's domestic smart agriculture market and the EU market.

Recent developments in sustainable agriculture technologies and practices are highlighted in the report, including investments by governments and funding for companies from the EU and national governments.

Key players such as Deere & Company, Syngenta, BASF SE, and Yara International have received substantial funding to implement the EU Green Deal's sustainability policies. Companies like CLASS Group have also pledged to support the EU's climate goals by producing environment-friendly farm equipment.

The report is valuable for organizations in multiple aspects. For product/innovation strategy, it provides insights into sustainable practices aligned with the EU Green Deal. For growth/marketing strategy, it offers an analysis of the smart agriculture market, including product launches, business expansions, partnerships, and collaborations to comply with EU standards. The report also aids in understanding competitive strategy by profiling key countries in the smart agriculture market and analyzing their challenges and opportunities.

The countries analyzed in the report have been selected based on inputs from primary experts and an analysis of their imports, exports, and agricultural trade agreements with the EU.

Companies Mentioned Include:

Deere & Company

Syngenta

BASF SE

Yara International

CLASS Group

PLNTZ

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aa2nad

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.