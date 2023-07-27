Global Silica Gel Markets 2023-2027: From Food Additives to Construction, Silica Gel's Versatile Applications Propel Market Expansion

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silica Gel Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The silica gel market is poised for significant growth, with a projected increase of USD 393.3 million during the period of 2022 to 2027, experiencing an impressive CAGR of 7.95%.

This growth can be attributed to the rising utilization of allochroic silica gel, which is expected to be a key driver propelling the market forward in the coming years. The market's expansion is further fueled by its increasing application in the food and beverages industry as food additives, the growing use of silica aerogel in the construction sector, and a surging demand from the personal care industry.

Additionally, the development of eco-friendly silica gel products and the recycling of used desiccants and adsorbents are anticipated to drive substantial demand in the market.

The comprehensive report on the silica gel market offers a detailed analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with an in-depth vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors. The report provides an up-to-date overview of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading silica gel market vendors. Also, the silica gel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AGC Inc.

BASF SE

Capitol Scientific Inc.

Cilicant Pvt. Ltd.

Clariant International Ltd.

Desiccare Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ecovyst Inc.

Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.

GeeJay Chemicals Ltd.

Hengye Inc.

International Silica Gel Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Natland International Corp.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd.

SiliCycle Inc.

Sinchem Silica Gel Co. Ltd.

Solvay SA

Standard Industries Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global silica gel market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Cosmetics and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Indicative silica gel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Non-indicative silica gel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

