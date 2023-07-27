Crowdfunding Industry Report 2023: Empowering Global Causes Through Social Networks

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crowdfunding Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Crowdfunding Market Report 2023: Unleashing Global Growth Opportunities

Crowdfunding, a powerful fundraising mechanism, has transformed the way individuals and organizations gather financial support for specific causes or projects. Through social networks and online platforms, this innovative approach enables a large number of interested people to contribute small amounts during a short period, such as a few months. The crowdfunding market has seen remarkable growth and diversification, with various types like equity-based crowdfunding, debt-based crowdfunding, and others. As technology advances, crowdfunding is expected to reach new heights, offering exciting prospects for businesses and investors alike.

Introduction: Crowdfunding has disrupted traditional fundraising methods, empowering individuals, startups, and organizations to reach a global audience through online channels. By leveraging the power of social networks, crowdfunding campaigns can quickly gain traction and attract support from a vast network of backers. This report explores the diverse crowdfunding landscape, covering different types of crowdfunding, major industry players, market trends, and regional growth prospects.

Understanding Crowdfunding: Crowdfunding comprises three main types: equity-based crowdfunding, debt-based crowdfunding, and other variations. Equity-based crowdfunding, often known as investment crowdfunding, enables startups and early-stage companies to raise capital by offering equity to investors. On the other hand, debt-based crowdfunding allows borrowers to obtain funds through loans provided by individual lenders. The third category encompasses diverse crowdfunding approaches, such as reward-based crowdfunding and donation-based crowdfunding, where backers receive non-financial benefits or contribute without expecting financial returns.

Market Size and Growth: The global crowdfunding market has experienced significant growth, with projections set to climb further. From $13.4 billion in 2022, the market is expected to reach $15.54 billion in 2023, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16%. Although the Russia-Ukraine war temporarily impacted global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, crowdfunding remains resilient. Economic sanctions, inflation, and supply chain disruptions have driven inflation across various sectors. However, the crowdfunding market is projected to surge to $27.81 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.7%.

Types of Crowdfunding Platforms: Crowdfunding platforms come in two main types: open service platforms and managed service platforms. Open service platforms allow individual fundraisers to create campaigns, while managed service platforms provide a higher level of support, including marketing, compliance, and back-office services. These platforms facilitate crowdfunding across various applications, such as food and beverage, technology, media, real estate, healthcare, and others.

Key Players and Innovations: Innovation is a driving force in the crowdfunding market, with major players focusing on technological advancements to strengthen their position. For instance, Crowdcube, a UK-based investment crowdfunding platform, introduced new equity crowdfunding solutions in France, raising €2.17 million in just 21 minutes. In another notable development, Republic, a US-based private investment firm, acquired Seedrs for $100 million, expanding its geographic reach and gaining valuable expertise in the market.

Regional Growth Trends: In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the crowdfunding market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report covers market data for regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, including insights on specific countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The Impact of Social Media: The increasing use of social media platforms is a key driver for crowdfunding growth. Social media's wide reach allows crowdfunding campaigns to promote and publicize initiatives efficiently, attracting a large number of potential backers. Globally, around 4.2 billion people regularly use social media, representing 53.6% of the world's population. As social media continues to evolve, the demand for crowdfunding is expected to grow, with online platforms serving as powerful tools to drive support and funding for various projects.

Conclusion: The crowdfunding market is witnessing remarkable growth, with an array of innovative solutions and expanding applications. The ability to leverage social networks and online channels has made crowdfunding an accessible and efficient way to gather funds from a diverse and global community. This comprehensive market report provides valuable insights and data to empower investors, startups, and businesses to thrive in the dynamic world of crowdfunding.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.54 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $27.81 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Crowdfunding Market Characteristics

3. Crowdfunding Market Trends and Strategies

4. Crowdfunding Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Crowdfunding Market Size and Growth

6. Crowdfunding Market Segmentation

7. Crowdfunding Market Regional and Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Crowdfunding Market

9. China Crowdfunding Market

10. India Crowdfunding Market

11. Japan Crowdfunding Market

12. Australia Crowdfunding Market

13. Indonesia Crowdfunding Market

14. South Korea Crowdfunding Market

15. Western Europe Crowdfunding Market

16. UK Crowdfunding Market

17. Germany Crowdfunding Market

18. France Crowdfunding Market

19. Eastern Europe Crowdfunding Market

20. Russia Crowdfunding Market

21. North America Crowdfunding Market

22. USA Crowdfunding Market

23. South America Crowdfunding Market

24. Brazil Crowdfunding Market

25. Middle East Crowdfunding Market

26. Africa Crowdfunding Market

27. Crowdfunding Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Crowdfunding Market

29. Crowdfunding Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Kickstarter PBC

Indiegogo Inc.

GoFundMe Inc.

Fundable LLC

Crowdcube Limited

GoGetFunding

SeedInvest Technology, LLC

Crowdfunder Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Wefunder Inc.

Fundly

Jingdong Inc.

Suning.com Co. Ltd.

Owners Circle

Realcrowd Inc.

Patreon

Nav technologies Inc.

Thunder Funding

Pozible Pty. Ltd.

