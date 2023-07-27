Public Safety LTE Market Size & Growth Drivers Outlook by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global public safety long term evolution (PS-LTE) market is set to gain momentum from the increasing usage of land mobile radio by military and police services for mobile communication. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Public Safety LTE Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Infrastructure (E-UTRAN, EPC), By Services (Consulting, Integration), By Deployment Model (Private, Hybrid), By Application (Law Enforcement, Firefighting Services) and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030.” The report further states that the implementation of public safety LTE networks is providing rising support to both critical mission and voice data services.

Public safety LTE offers high data rates, enabling real-time transmission of large data files, high-definition video streaming, and seamless communication between first responders in the field and command centers.

Public Safety LTE networks come with priority access and quality of service, ensuring that critical communication for emergency response takes precedence over regular consumer traffic during times of crisis.

Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

The Russia-Ukraine war has significantly impacted the aviation industry. Majority of helicopter manufacturers of both Russia and Ukraine source parts from suppliers in other countries. Textron Inc. announced that it closed its manufacturing facilities in Russia and will no longer do business within the country, which led to a loss of potential customers and revenue for the rotorcraft market in both countries.

SEGMENTATION:

By infrastructure, the market is classified into E-UTRAN and EPC. By Services, the market is segmented into consulting and integration. By deployment model, the market is classified as private and hybrid. By application, the market is segmented into law enforcement and firefighting services. From a geographical standpoint, the market categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the challenges and opportunities in the global market?

Which segment is set to dominate the market in terms of share?

What are the growth drivers, dynamics, and obstacles?

Which region is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue?

Drivers & Restraints-

High Demand for Seamless Data Connectivity to Accelerate Growth

The demand for seamless data connectivity is one of the major drivers for the public safety LTE market growth. It is being demanded increasingly from applications in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Apart from that, high qualities of voice communication services and data safety are being provided by public safety LTE networks. Coupled with this, the adoption of a low power wide area (LPWA), as well as the usage of emergency service to develop internet protocol (IP) would contribute to the market growth positively. However, budget constraints for maintaining and developing a dedicated public safety LTE network may hinder growth.

Regional Analysis-

Increasing Demand from Police Service to Favor Growth in Europe

Regionally, North America is anticipated to generate the highest public safety LTE market revenue in the near future. This growth is attributable to the presence of several industry giants, such as Harris Corporation and General Dynamics Corporation in the region. Europe is expected to retain the second position owing to the rising adoption of LTE networks in police service. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to showcase a considerable growth fuelled by the rising demand for public safety LTE networks from India, Japan, and China. At present, China is developing unique 5G enabled LTE networks to refine the voice communication service across its borders.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Sign Contracts to Gain a Competitive Edge

The market consists of a large number of companies across the globe. Most of them are trying to gain a competitive edge by signing contracts with the other start-ups. Some of them are also striving to bag new orders. Below are two of the key industry developments:

