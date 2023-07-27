Set-Top Box Market Size, Share and Forecast Report [2023-2030] | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global set-top box market size is expected to grow exponentially in the forthcoming years. The rising personal disposable income levels and the surging demand for set-top box (STB) products across the commercial and household sectors are anticipated to boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Set-top Box Market, 2023-2030”.

Technological advancements in STBs have revolutionized the entertainment industry. The rising demand for enabled STBs that feature the internet and android support is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Key Manufacturers of the Set-Top Box Market worldwide are:

HUMAX

CISCO Systems Inc.

Skyworth Group

ADB Global

Technicolor

Ecostar Corporation

Samsung Electronics Ltd.

ARRIS International

Huawei Technologies Ltd.

DISH Network

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2019 – 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By End-Use and Regional

Set-Top Box (STB) Introduction and its Market Analysis

A Set-Top Box (STB) is a device that connects to a television or display and receives signals from a paid television service provider, converting them into a format that can be displayed on the screen. It acts as an interface between the TV and the broadcast signal, allowing users to access various channels and services.

The target market for Set-Top Boxes is primarily consumers who subscribe to paid television services. This includes cable TV, satellite TV, and IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) subscribers. As the demand for high-definition content and interactive features increases, the market for STBs is expected to grow. Additionally, emerging markets with increasing disposable incomes, such as India and China, present significant opportunities for growth.

Report Coverage-

Features a comprehensive assessment of the prospected market.

Presents valuable insights concerning market size and different segments of the prospected market, such as type, content quality, end-user, and sales channels.

Highlights the regional analysis across five major geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and suggests strategies for future growth.

Incorporates Porters’ Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis for an infallible market prediction.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Personal Disposable Incomes to Boost Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the market growth significantly. The demand for OTT streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HotStar has increased during the pandemic due to rising consumer streaming activities. The manifold increase in the streaming activities of consumers is expected to bolster the global set-top box market growth. Additionally, the rising personal disposable incomes are expected to drive the demand for set-top boxes in the upcoming years.

The rising demand for functionally enabled television STB setups with Android and internet features is anticipated to foster market growth. Additionally, the increasing technological innovations in the set-top box are expected to stimulate market growth. The rising focus on quality-price fit by companies operating in the market is expected to augment the market growth. Moreover, increasing marketing and advertisement activities are expected to garner growth for the market.

However, stringent government regulations for limited frequency bandwidth use may hinder market growth.

Set-Top Box Market: Segmentation

By Type

Cable Set-Top Box

IP Set-Top Box

Satellite Receiver Box and Others

By Content Quality

SD

HD

UHD

4K & Above

By Sales Channel

Direct Selling

Retail Outlets

Third-Party Distributors

Online

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

COVID-19 Impact-

The global pandemic has potentially boosted the growth of the set-top box market. Due to lockdowns and curfews, the stay-at-home agenda has amplified the consumers’ streaming activities. Online and offline streaming activities of consumers have increased during the pandemic. The demand for OTT streaming platforms, such a Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime have dramatically increased during the pandemic. The demand for the internet and Android supporting set-top boxes has surged and is expected to rise monumentally during and post-pandemic.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Global Market Backed by Higher Populations

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in terms of the global set-top box market share. The rising demand for on-demand video services across countries, such as India, Japan, and China is anticipated to augment the market growth in the region. The diverse populace in India would extend video consumption in several languages and is likely to induce market growth. Additionally, major players present in the area, such as Huawei Technologies Ltd. and Samsung Electronics Inc., are expected to amplify the product demand in the future.

South America is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for energy-efficient home appliances is likely to surge the demand for set-top boxes and TV sets. Moreover, the high consumer expenditure on OTT platform subscriptions, namely, Netflix and Hulu across countries such as Brazil and Argentina are anticipated to expand the market growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Launch New Products to Generate More Sales and Compete in Market

The set-top box market comprises a few key players operating at regional and international levels. They are emphasizing on several growth strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new product launches, and technological developments. For instance, Tata Sky unveiled an Android supportive DTH set-top box called Tata Sky Binge+ in December 2019. The set-top box is based on an Android 9 processor and offers 4K quality content. 1.8 GHz Broadcom BCM72604 B processor empowers it.

Industry Developments-

March 2020: Videocon D2H unveiled a new Android-enabled set-top box that features an Android 9 operating system and is internet and voice-enabled.

