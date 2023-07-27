PEComa Epidemiology Forecast 2023-2032: An Area of Unmet Medical Need

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PEComa - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa) - Epidemiology Forecast: Current Trends and Future Insights

Perivascular epithelioid cell neoplasms (PEComas) are rare soft tissue tumors that primarily form around small blood vessels in various body parts, such as the lungs, GI tract, kidneys, liver, and uterus. They consist of cells with an epithelioid shape, sharing characteristics with melanocytes and smooth muscle cells. These tumors are categorized into different subtypes, including angiomyolipomas (AMLs), clear cell sugar tumors (CCTs), lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), and PEComas not otherwise specified (NOS), among others. The diagnosis of PEComa involves imaging techniques, biopsies, and genetic testing to differentiate them from other tumors.

PEComa Epidemiology

The epidemiology of PEComa is relatively limited due to its rarity. In 2022, the total number of incident cases of PEComa in the United States was approximately 250, and this number is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032). The United States accounted for the largest incident population of PEComa, contributing around 64% of the total cases among the 7MM (US, EU4, the UK, and Japan) in 2022. Within the 7MM, Germany had the highest number of PEComa cases, followed by France, while Spain reported the lowest number of cases in 2022.

Around 70% of PEComa patients in the 7MM were females, and 30% were males. Moreover, the incidence of benign PEComa cases was higher than malignant PEComa cases in the United States in 2022.

Current Diagnostic Practices

The diagnosis of PEComa involves imaging techniques, such as X-ray, CT scan, or MRI, followed by a biopsy to examine the cellular makeup of the tumor. PEComas typically exhibit epithelioid cells around blood vessels and contain protein markers similar to melanocytes and smooth muscle cells. Genetic testing is also available to identify patients at an increased risk of developing PEComas, particularly in cases of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC). Blood tests for increased levels of vascular endothelial growth factor D (VEGF-D) can aid in diagnosing PEComa subtypes like LAM.

Market Insights and Future Forecast

PEComa remains an area of unmet medical need, primarily due to its rarity and limited understanding. However, Aadi Bioscience's FYARRO is currently the only approved therapy for PEComa. The market forecast indicates an increasing trend in the incidence of PEComa cases, with ongoing research and development efforts to improve diagnostic practices and develop targeted therapies.

Scope and Key Strengths of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of PEComa epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, covering historical and forecasted data from 2019 to 2032. It segments the epidemiology data based on total incident cases, gender, stage, clinical presentation, and age. Key opinion leaders (KOLs) and subject matter experts were consulted to validate the data and gain insights into current diagnostic patterns and challenges.

Conclusion

PEComa, a rare soft tissue tumor, poses significant challenges in diagnosis and treatment due to its scarcity and complex characteristics. The epidemiological data presented in the report highlights the increasing trend in incident cases and the need for continued research and development in this field. Collaborations between experts, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare providers are essential to enhance diagnostic practices and develop targeted therapies for better management of PEComa patients.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

5. Epidemiology Forecast Methodology

6. PEComa Epidemiology Overview at a Glance in the 7MM

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bjokot

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.