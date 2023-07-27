Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Size to See Significant Growth During 2023-2030

Pune, India, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Shortwave Infrared Market (SWIR) is an advanced band within the infrared (IR) range that is used to capture high-quality images. It is particularly useful for detecting radiation that is invisible to the human eye, and SWIR cameras are commonly used in conventional surveillance imaging and hyperspectral imaging applications.

The SWIR camera market is expected to grow due to increased demand from emerging economies such as China and India, as well as the rising adoption of SWIR cameras in commercial applications. However, the high cost of procuring SWIR cameras is a current hindrance to market growth. On the other hand, the emerging opportunity of 3D-printed SWIR cameras could further stimulate the market.

Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Scope and Market Size:

The Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market is segmented by players, region/country, type, and application. This report serves as a valuable resource for players, stakeholders, and others involved in the global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market. The report's segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by type and application for the period of 2023-2030. It provides a comprehensive understanding of the market, including its drivers, restraints, and trends. The report analyzes both qualitative and quantitative aspects, such as the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, sales and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global market. The report's reliable market data and statistical studies can help players gain insights into the current and future growth of the global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market.

Major Key Companies Covered in Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market are:

Allied Vision Technologies (Germany)

Collins Aerospace (The U.S.)

FLIR Systems (The U.S.)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

New Imaging Technologies (France)

Xenics NV (Belgium) and among others.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2018-2020 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Technology

By Application

By Vertical

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) is a portion of the electromagnetic spectrum that ranges from approximately 1 to 3 micrometers in wavelength. This region of the spectrum is often used in imaging and sensing applications because SWIR radiation can penetrate through atmospheric haze, dust, and smoke better than visible light and longer-wavelength infrared radiation. SWIR radiation is emitted by objects and can be detected using specialized cameras and sensors. The absorption and reflection of SWIR radiation by materials can provide information about the composition and properties of the materials, making SWIR imaging and sensing useful in a variety of applications, including remote sensing, industrial inspection, and medical imaging.

SWIR cameras and sensors are often more expensive than visible light cameras and sensors, but advancements in technology have led to the development of smaller, more affordable SWIR components. As a result, SWIR imaging and sensing is becoming more widely used in various fields.

Segments:

The Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market is segmented by type into area scan and line scan. The market is also categorized by technology into cooled and uncooled. Additionally, the application of SWIR technology is classified into security and surveillance, monitoring and inspection, and detection. Furthermore, the market is divided into industrial and non-industrial verticals. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

In the aerospace and defense industry, SWIR technology is being used for surveillance, search and rescue operations, and target detection. The ability of SWIR cameras and sensors to provide imaging and sensing capabilities in low-light conditions makes them well-suited for these applications. Additionally, SWIR technology is being used in the automotive industry for driver assistance systems, as well as in the food and agriculture industry for identifying and removing contaminated or defective products.

Report Coverage:

The Shortwave Infrared Market (SWIR) report provides a comprehensive understanding of the current and future objectives of the industry through in-depth primary and secondary research. The report includes a competitive analysis of the market categorized by application, type, and regional trends. Additionally, a dashboard overview of the historical and current performance of key players is included. To ensure accurate and comprehensive information, the report utilized various methodologies and analyses.

Geographical Regions Covered in Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Report are:

North America (The U.S., and Canada)

Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (South America, and Middle East & Africa)

Industry Development:

Lytid, a company based in France, released its advanced SIRIS shortwave-infrared (SWIR) camera in April 2021. The camera is equipped with a deep-cooled Lin/Log indium gallium arsenide sensor from New Imaging Technologies and image processing algorithms.

In the same month, Elbit Systems Ltd., an Israeli company, launched the Advanced Multi-Sensor Payload System (AMPS NG) for military electro-optical airborne surveillance applications. The AMPS NG features shortwave infrared (SWIR) technology in addition to its existing charge-coupled device, dual-forward-looking infrared (FLIR) sensor, and daylight TV sensors.

