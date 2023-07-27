Silane Market Size, Share and Forecast, 2023-2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The size of the silane market can fluctuate over time due to various factors such as industrial demand, technological advancements, economic conditions, and regulatory changes. These sources can provide you with the latest data and insights on the current state and projected growth of the silane market. It is a colorless and flammable gas and is a crucial building block in the production of silicones and other advanced materials. Silane is utilized in various industries due to its unique properties and versatility.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Silane Market Size, Share, Growth and Report Forecast 2023-2030”.



The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Silane Market:

BRB International BV

Qufu Chenguang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Dow Inc., Gelest Inc.

Onichem

Evonik Industries

OCI

Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co., Ltd.

Silar

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

The report on the silane market contains:



Excellent insights on all the latest development

Comprehensive research

Latest market trends

Factors restricting the market growth

Report Coverage:

The silane report provides an in-depth analysis of the key trends propelling the global business landscape over the forthcoming years. It further presents an account of the vital strategies adopted by leading market players for securing a competitive edge and expanding their geographical footprints. Other components include an overview of the driving and restraining factors and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on industry expansion.

Segmentation:

The silane market can be segmented based on types, applications, functions, and geography.

By Type

Organo-functional Silane

Mono/Chloro Silane

By Function

Coupling agents

Adhesion promoters

Hydrophobing and dispersing agents

Moisture scavengers

Silicate stabilizers

By Application

Fiberglass

Plastic & Composites

Paints & Coatings

Inks

Adhesive & Sealants

Other

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers :

Heavy Demand from Automotive Industry to Aid Expansion

The increasing demand for paints & coatings in the construction industry is likely to foster healthy growth of the market. The flourishing building & construction industry is expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The growing acquisitions and partnerships among major companies are expected to create lucrative sales opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. For instance, in January 2017, Momentive Performance Materials Inc announced that it has acquired Sea Lion Technology’s operating assets in Texas City, Texas. The new contract of the chemical manufacturer Sea Lion will allow the manufacturing of silane products for Momentive including silanes sold under Momentive’s NXT brand. Sea Lion will continue to manufacture NXT silane as an integrated part of Momentive’s global supply chain and will join the company’s 24 other manufacturing facilities around the world.

However, the high price of raw materials used for the production of silane is expected to hamper the growth of the market. The volatile prices of raw materials are predicted to act as a barrier to the expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the silane market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the global market due to the rising demand from the construction industry in China and India. The increasing demand for paints & coatings is likely to aid expansion in the region.

North America is predicted to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. Europe is expected to account for a significant share due to the rising demand for fuel-efficient cars with low CO2 emissions. The increasing demand for composite-based cars is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years.

Middle East & Africa is expected to witness a high growth rate in the forthcoming years due to the growing demand for paints & coatings in the region. The market in Latin America is expected to witness a low growth rate due to the lack of commercialization and urbanization. The lack of building & construction activities is expected to restrict the growth in the region.

