Statement of DECISIONS of joint stock company "Latvijas Gāze extraordinary shareholder's meeting of July 27, 023.

DECISIONS of

Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gāze"

Extraordinary shareholders' meetings of July 27, 2023

On reduction of the share capital of joint stock company "Latvijas Gāze" and amendments to the articles of association

The decision was not taken.

Distribution of the undistributed profit for previous years of the joint stock company “Latvijas Gāze”.

To pay from the company's undistributed profit of previous years earned after 1 January 2018 dividends in the amount of EUR 109 725 000 or EUR 2.75 per share, with an Ex-date (the day from which the shares are traded without the right to a dividend) of August 10, 2023, August 11, 2023 as the dividend calculation date and August 23, 2023 as the dividend payment date.

Riga, July 27, 2023

Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gāze"

Chairman of the Management Board A. Kalvītis

