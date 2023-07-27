Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Outlook 2023-2030: Micro Ophthalmic Perimeters Gaining Popularity

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Outlook 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, with an estimated CAGR of 5.43% from 2022 to 2030. According to recent research, the market size was valued at USD 296.14 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 452.13 million by 2030. This growth can be attributed to various factors driving the demand for ophthalmic perimeters worldwide.

Drivers of Market Growth

Increasing Incidence of Ophthalmic Disorders: The rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders globally has led to a higher demand for ophthalmic perimeters. Eye problems, such as cataract and glaucoma, are becoming more prevalent, particularly among the elderly population. Growing Awareness about Eye Care: There is a growing awareness among the general population about the importance of eye care and the significance of early detection and treatment of eye-related diseases. This increased awareness is fueling the demand for ophthalmic perimeters. Rise in the Elderly Population: With the aging population, the number of people with diminishing vision and other age-related eye problems is increasing. This demographic trend is expected to drive the demand for ophthalmic perimeters in the healthcare sector.

Market Challenges and Opportunities

While the market shows promising growth, there are challenges that need to be addressed:

High Cost of Ophthalmic Perimeters: The cost of ophthalmic perimeters can be a deterrent for some potential buyers, especially in regions with limited healthcare budgets. This factor could hinder market growth in certain areas. Dearth of Trained Ophthalmologists: Proper operation and utilization of ophthalmic perimeter devices require trained professionals. The shortage of skilled ophthalmologists could be a challenge for the adoption of these devices in some regions.

Despite these challenges, there are significant opportunities in the market:

Growing Preference for Micro Ophthalmic Perimeters: Micro ophthalmic perimeters are gaining popularity due to their compact size and portability. These devices offer convenience and ease of use, attracting a wider user base. Ongoing Technological Developments: With continuous advancements in technology, high-quality displays and advanced ophthalmic perimeter devices are being launched. These innovations are expected to drive market growth and improve the overall user experience.

Market Segmentation

The Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market is segmented based on product and end-user:

Product Segmentation: The market is categorized into Combination, Kinetic, and Static ophthalmic perimeters. Combination perimeters are expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. End-user Segmentation: The market is divided into Hospital and Ophthalmic Clinic segments. Hospitals are projected to have a substantial market share, reflecting the increased adoption of ophthalmic perimeters in healthcare facilities.

Geographical Insights

The market is studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regions. In 2022, the Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75%, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is a crucial tool for assessing the Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market. It evaluates vendors based on key metrics, such as Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, placing them in four distinct quadrants: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V). This analysis allows users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs and preferences.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis provides insights into the current state of vendors in the market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, it helps companies understand their performance and competition for market share. The analysis also sheds light on market accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period.

The report addresses various crucial questions about the Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market, including market size and forecast, impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, competitive strategic window, technology trends, regulatory frameworks, and market share of leading vendors. Additionally, it provides insights on market penetration, development, diversification, and product development & innovation.

