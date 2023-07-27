Epazz Holdings: ZenaDrone, Inc. and Night Sun, LLC entered Joint Ventures to Sale and Manufacture ZenaDrone 1000 to Native American Tribes for Green UAS and Blue UAS Programs

CHICAGO, IL, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, cryptocurrency technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that ZenaDrone, Inc. and Night Sun, LLC, a Native American corporation, have entered into a joint venture to sell and manufacture ZenaDrone 1000 on Native American tribal lands. The joint venture will enable ZenaDrone 1000 to be mass-produced for Native American tribes, the US Government, the US military and state governments.

The ZenaDrone 1000 has drawn the interest of Native American tribes from the RES 2023, which was held in Las Vegas in April. ZenaDrone, Inc. attended the trade show to provide information about how ZenaDrone 1000 can provide services for search and rescue, firefighting, cargo delivery and land surveys.

In this joint venture, the manufacturing facility will be located on tribal lands, providing ZenaDrone with tax and contract benefits. The facility will hire personnel from the tribal community for high-skilled jobs and will be located in Arizona. The first 10 drones from the Arizona facility will function as service drones, which is expected to earn over $100,000 per drone per year.

The drones from our Arizona facility will qualify as “Made in the USA.” We are in the process of acquiring a Green UAS certification, which will allow us to receive the Blue UAS certification.

CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, “We are excited about forming this joint venture with Night Sun, LLC. Many Native American tribes are ready to use ZenaDrone 1000; we needed to find a way to sell into the market.”

About ZenaDrone 1000

The ZenaDrone 1000 is a totally autonomous drone, offering full surveillance, inspection and monitoring solutions. The drone comprises innovative software technology, along with compact and rugged hardware engineered for industrial use in military, construction, agriculture, surveillance, search-and-rescue and customizable applications. This multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicle has garnered positive reviews from several industries, especially those in the military, agriculture, oil and gas, wildfire management and civil engineering sectors. It is also equipped with machine learning systems, multispectral sensors and AI technology. ZenaDrone uses the data captured by its cameras to create a 3D interactive environment.

In the coming year, the goal of ZenaDrone is the enhancement of its AI capabilities, which include autonomous navigation of unmapped terrain, deep learning algorithms for various actions and dual-use features to accommodate commercial and military drone applications.

About ZenaDrone, Inc. (https://www.zenadrone.com/)

ZenaDrone, Inc., is dedicated to improving its intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle technology that incorporates machine learning software and AI. ZenaDrone was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

The ZenaDrone team will use predictive AI analytics or predictive modeling — a type of analysis that employs methods and resources — to create predictive models and forecast future outcomes based on acquired data. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology. Techniques used in predictive analytics include machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics and data mining.

About Epazz Inc. (https://www.epazz.com/)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small and midsized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products include DeskFlex™ (room-scheduling software) and Provitrac™ (an applicant-tracking system). The company is also involved in upgrading the AI technology of ZenaDrone 1000 to increase its global reach across various industries.

