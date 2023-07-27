Analysis of Global Artificial Eye Markets, 2023-2030: Unveiling the Major Opportunities by Region

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Eye Markets, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Artificial Eye Market to Reach USD 1.14 Billion by 2030, Fueled by 13.32% CAGR Growth

The Global Artificial Eye Market has been steadily expanding, with an estimated value of USD 421.23 million in 2022 and projected to reach USD 475.44 million in 2023. It is expected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.32% during the forecast period, eventually reaching USD 1.14 billion by 2030.

However, the market has faced significant challenges due to the cumulative impact of various global events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and high inflation rates. These factors have had long-term effects on the market, leading to changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions. The ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe, caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has also added pressure on pricing variants and import/export and trading, potentially impacting the demand-supply balances.

The Global Artificial Eye Market is categorized into several sub-markets for better analysis and revenue forecasting:

Product Categories: Integrated

Non-Integrated

Semi-Integrated (Projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period) Technology Types: Electronic

Mechanical (Projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period) End-Use Segments: Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals (Projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period) Regional Analysis: Americas Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States (with a focus on California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas)

Asia-Pacific Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam (Projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period)

Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom



Market Statistics and Forecasting

The report provides market sizing and forecasts in multiple currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It considers historical years from 2018 to 2021, with 2022 as the base year, and estimates 2023 as the current year. The forecast period spans from 2024 to 2030.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

To assess the Global Artificial Eye Market, the FPNV Positioning Matrix is utilized, enabling a comprehensive evaluation of vendors based on key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This analysis categorizes vendors into four quadrants - Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V) - reflecting their varying levels of success.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers valuable insights into the current status of vendors in the market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, the report provides companies with a better understanding of their performance and competitive landscape.

Key Insights

The report addresses several important questions related to the Global Artificial Eye Market, including:

Market Size and Forecast: What is the projected market size and forecast for the Global Artificial Eye Market? Impact of COVID-19: How has COVID-19 shaped the market during the forecast period? Investment Opportunities: Which products/segments/applications/areas should investors focus on during the forecast period? Competitive Strategic Window: What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market? Technology Trends and Regulatory Frameworks: What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the market? Leading Vendors: What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Artificial Eye Market? Market Entry Strategies: What modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $475.44 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

