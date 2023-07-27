Global Solid-State Cooling Market Trends and Revenue Projections to 2030: A 16-Year Perspective

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid-State Cooling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.













Global Solid-State Cooling Market Set to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030

This comprehensive report delves into the global solid-state cooling market, encompassing various end-uses like healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, semiconductor, and other applications. The analysis spans multiple regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Tables present valuable insights into recent trends, current data, and future projections for solid-state cooling systems, cooling systems, refrigeration systems, and other product types. Independent evaluations showcase annual sales in US$ thousand from 2022 through 2030, alongside the percentage compound annual growth rate (CAGR). A 16-year perspective reveals the percentage breakdown of value sales for specific years. A summation of the market analysis from 2014 through 2030 is also given.

Key Findings:

The global solid-state cooling market is estimated at US$530.4 million in 2022.

It is projected to reach a significant size of US$1.3 billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 12% over the period 2022-2030.

The cooling systems segment is expected to lead with a 13.1% CAGR, reaching US$939.1 million by the end of the analysis period.

The refrigeration systems segment's growth is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Geographical Insights:

The solid-state cooling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$144.5 million in 2022.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to grow at an impressive CAGR of 18.7%, reaching a market size of US$350.9 million by 2030.

Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, with forecasted growth rates of 5.9% and 10.4%, respectively, over the period 2022-2030.

Germany, within Europe, is projected to experience approximately 7.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors

The report features a total of 34 prominent players in the global solid-state cooling market, including Advanced Thermoelectric, Align Sourcing, Alphabet Energy, AMS Technologies, Crystal Ltd., CUI Inc., Everredtronics, Ferrotec, HI-Z Technology, Hicooltec Electronic, HUI Mao, II-VI Marlow, and more.

What's New for 2023?

The report covers special topics such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of China's zero-Covid policy, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also offers insights into global competitiveness, competitor market shares, market presence across multiple geographies, online interactive peer-to-peer updates, access to digital archives, and complimentary updates for one year.

Looking Ahead to 2023: Navigating Complexity

The global economy faces a critical juncture with interconnected challenges and crises. Uncertainties surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on global instability persist. Food and fuel inflation are persistent economic concerns, impacting consumer confidence and spending. Governments' measures to combat inflation may slow economic growth and impact job creation and investment. Developed markets might face a recession due to slower growth and high inflation. The potential for new COVID outbreaks and supply chain disruptions poses further challenges. Amidst these complexities, businesses and leaders with resilience and adaptability will find opportunities for success.













Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $530.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global

