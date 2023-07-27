Global Corneal Pachymetry Market Analysis 2023-2028: Rise in Diabetic Retinopathy due to the Increasing Number of People with Diabetes

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corneal Pachymetry Markets, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corneal pachymetry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the next few years. The COVID-19 pandemic initially impacted the market negatively, leading to a decline in eye procedures and the demand for diagnostics and surgical equipment. However, with the resumption of services and increased hospital visits, the demand for corneal transplantations and eye-related diagnostic procedures has increased, driving market growth.

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the corneal pachymetry market. The growing number of people with glaucoma and other eye problems, as well as the rise in diabetic retinopathy due to the increasing number of people with diabetes, is expected to fuel market growth. Awareness of eye diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, dry eye disease, and others is also on the rise, leading to increased demand for diagnostics and surgical procedures.

Moreover, rising company activities and product launches are contributing to market growth. For instance, Ophthalmic Sciences Ltd. launched a device called IO Perfect that utilizes artificial intelligence to measure intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients. Additionally, rising product approvals and the adoption of key strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships are boosting market growth.

The glaucoma diagnostics segment is expected to register significant growth in the corneal pachymetry market due to the rising burden of glaucoma cases and increasing product launches. North America is expected to have the significant market share over the forecast period, driven by the high prevalence of diabetes-related complications, the increasing burden of glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and refractory errors, as well as the established healthcare infrastructure.

However, the inadequate reimbursement coverage for pachymetry and stringent government regulations may impede market growth over the forecast period.

The corneal pachymetry market is highly fragmented, with key players such as NIDEK Co. Ltd., Quantel Medical, Sonomed Escalon, Optovue Incorporated, DGH Technology, Inc., Tomey Corporation, and Reichert Inc., among others, focusing on growth strategies like new product launches and mergers and acquisitions.

Overall, the corneal pachymetry market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by factors like the increasing prevalence of eye-related diseases, rising awareness of eye health, and advancements in diagnostic and treatment technologies.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Prevalence of Glaucoma and Eye-related Disorders

4.2.2 Rise in Prevalence of Diabetic Retinopathy

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Inadequate Reimbursement Coverage for Pachymetry

4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Value - USD million)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Ultrasonic Method

5.1.2 Optical Method

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Refractive Surgery

5.2.2 Glaucoma Diagnostics

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Topcon Corporation

6.1.2 DGH Technology, Inc.

6.1.3 Carl Zeiss AG

6.1.4 NIDEK Co. Ltd.

6.1.5 Optovue, Incorporated

6.1.6 Lumibird Group (Quantel Medical)

6.1.7 Reichert Inc.

6.1.8 Sonomed Escalon

6.1.9 TOMEY CORPORATION

6.1.10 Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument Co.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

