GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market Expanding Robustly and Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 29.2% to 2031 | New InsightAce Report

Jersey City, NJ, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market size is valued at US$ 14.07 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 139.19 Bn in 2031, recording a promising CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Cell Therapy has garnered significant attention from researchers and medical practitioners. Cell therapy consumables refer to materials that are used in cell therapy manufacturing. Drug development & discovery is a long process that majorly involves the use of cell therapy consumables to achieve the desired results.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), approximately 10 million deaths were recorded in 2020 due to cancer, and the most common cancers are breast, lung, colon, rectal and prostate cancer. Many research studies have shown that the drug can be effective with good results in treating cancer, brain diseases, autoimmune diseases and other chronic diseases. Therefore, the increase in chronic diseases compels the need for R&D activities.





COVID-19 has placed great stress on healthcare industries. Physicians postponed preventive treatments to reduce the risk of infection among patients and healthcare workers. However, the GMP cell therapy consumables market will remain attractive in the long run. In addition, the increasing adoption & use of stem cell therapies are anticipated to fuel the growth of the GMP cell therapy consumables market during the projected period.

Key developments in the market:

In March 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborated with Arsenal Biosciences for T-Cell therapy manufacturing.

In March 2022, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. acquired Shenandoah Biotechnology, Inc., a leading manufacturer of recombinant proteins. Shenandoah Biotechnology recently introduced their CTG Grade line of cytokines & growth factors manufactured according to cGMP guidelines in the company's new state-of-the-art, ISO 9001:2015 certified facility.

In April 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the new GMP-manufactured Gibco CTS TrueCut Cas9 Protein. This product line is designed to perform synergistically across the complete workflow, from cell isolation/activation to cell engineering and development, to address cell therapy developers' manufacturing needs.

In January 2019, Sartorius Stedim Biotech launched a new GMP platform, BIOSTAT RM TX single-use bioreactor. A new mixed system combines Sartorius's established single-use Flexsafe bag technology with the company's expertise in biopharmaceutical automation. It is developed specifically for closed, automated expansion of consistent quality cell products such as ex vivo cellular immunotherapies.

Some of the prominent players in the GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market are:



Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Miltenyi Biotec BV & Co KG

Bio-Techne Corp

Corning Inc

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc

Lonza Group AG

BPS Bioscience Inc

Merck KGaA

Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC.

Other Prominent Players

GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 14.07 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 139.19 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 29.2 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Product, By Cell Therapy, By Process, By End User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia Competitive Landscape Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Miltenyi Biotec BV & Co KG, Bio-Techne Corp, Corning Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc., Lonza Group AG, BPS Bioscience Inc., Merck KGaA, Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC., and Others Customization Scope Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Miltenyi Biotec BV & Co KG, Bio-Techne Corp, Corning Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc., Lonza Group AG, BPS Bioscience Inc., Merck KGaA, Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC. Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.





Market Dynamics:



Drivers:

Increasing R&D Activities and Drug Discovery Drive Market Growth

Increased R&D activities and drug discovery surged the demand for GMP cell therapy consumables. Many research studies have presented positive outcomes of drug therapies that effectively treat chronic disorders, cancer, neurological disorders, autoimmune disorders and others. Hence, the high prevalence of chronic diseases is likely to drive the demand for research and development activities in the next few years.

Partnership and Collaboration Activities Accelerated Market Growth

In addition, several biotech & pharma companies in this market are collaborating to accelerate R&D activities and innovative new therapies. Furthermore, the rising drug discoveries, high demand for personalized medicine, and increasing use of GMP consumables have boosted the growth of the GMP cell therapy consumables market.

Challenges:

However, cell therapy and drug development is a complex and cost-intensive process. Moreover, implementing stringent government regulations regarding cell therapy usage is anticipated to limit the market's growth.

FDA reviews product quality and ensures product quality by carefully monitoring companies' compliance with Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP). The approval process for a commercial application for a new treatment/drug includes an audit of the manufacturer's compliance with the CGMP. Therefore, this field is promising due to the increasing FDA approval rates.

Regional Trends:

North America captured the highest revenue share of the GMP cell therapy consumables market in 2022 and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. The US is predicted to hold the major market share in North America attributed to the increasing drug discoveries, surging demand for personalized medicine & regenerative medicine, rising government investments in the R&D of cell therapeutics, and the high prevalence of cancer, autoimmune disorders, neurological disorders and infectious diseases.





Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Product

Kits

Reagents/Molecular Biology Reagents

Growth Factors/Cytokines and Interleukins

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Cell Therapy

NK Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

T-Cell Therapy

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Process

Cell Collection and Characterization/Sorting and Separation

Cell Culture and Expansion/Preparation

Cryopreservation

Cell Processing and Formulation

Cell Isolation and Activation

Cell Distribution/Handling

Process Monitoring and Control/Readministration/Quality Assurance

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on End User

Clinical

Commercial

Research

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

U.S.

Canada

Europe GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

