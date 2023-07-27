Global Persimmons Industry Report 2023-2028: Asia-Pacific's Dominance Fuels Market Growth and Export Opportunities

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Persimmons Industry 2023-2028 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Persimmons Market: Nutritious Fruits Drive Export-Driven Growth

The global persimmons market is poised to achieve a 2.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, driven by the rising demand for this nutritious fruit and its high export value. Persimmons' rich vitamin content and antioxidant properties contribute to increased insulin responsiveness and reduced oxidative stress, making them a sought-after fruit in various food and beverage applications.

Key Highlights:

Nutritional Value Fuels Demand: Persimmons' high nutritive value, containing Vitamins A, C, K, and antioxidant properties, has led to a surge in demand. These fruits are versatile and can be used in various products such as baked foods, custards, ice creams, preserves, and pulp. Even persimmon leaves are utilized for making herbal teas, further adding to their appeal.

Persimmons offer numerous health benefits, including weight loss and improved immunity. Additionally, the utilization of dried persimmons in various applications opens up lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Major Producers: China, South Korea, Azerbaijan, Japan, and Brazil are the leading producers of persimmons, contributing significantly to the global production. China holds more than half of the world's production share, primarily harvesting the Japanese variety. South Korea is the second-largest producer, actively striving to increase persimmon exports through improved production strategies.

Persimmons Market Trends:

High Export Value Drives Market: The export value of persimmons has seen substantial growth, reaching USD 620.1 million in 2021, with an increase of 12.7% from 2018. This is attributed to the potential use of persimmon by-products in the development of new food products due to their high nutritional and bioactive compound content. Spain, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan are among the leading exporters of persimmons, meeting the high demand in importing countries.

In conclusion, the persimmons market is witnessing steady growth due to the increasing awareness of the fruit's health benefits and its potential for export-driven expansion. With Asia-Pacific leading the production, and countries like China and Japan playing a significant role, the market is expected to show a positive trend in the future.

