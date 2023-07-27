Key Trends Shaping the Skincare Products Industry, 2023-2028: Organic Skincare and Anti-Pollution Solutions Surge in Popularity

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skincare Products Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global skincare products market is poised to witness significant growth in the next five years, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.69%. This growth is driven by factors such as increased disposable income in urban areas, aggressive advertising campaigns by manufacturers, and the launch of innovative products.

Consumers' growing awareness of skincare issues and treatments is also contributing to the market's expansion. Notably, the demand for organic skincare products is on the rise, as customers prioritize natural and chemical-free alternatives. Additionally, concerns over skin sensitivity due to environmental conditions, such as pollution and UV rays, have boosted the demand for hydrating products like vitamin C serums and hyaluronic acid creams.

Key Highlights:

Urban Areas Driving Demand: Urban areas have witnessed a surge in demand for skincare products due to rising disposable income and effective marketing strategies by manufacturers. The introduction of innovative products, like Kao Corporation's Smile Performer Sheet Mask, has further fueled this trend. Growing Popularity of Anti-Aging Products: Consumers' increased awareness of skin issues and treatments has led to a higher adoption of anti-aging products like L'Oreal Revitalift, Avon Anew Sensitive+, and Caudalie premier cru anti-aging cream moisturizer with hyaluronic acid, contributing significantly to the skincare industry. Rise in Organic Skincare: The demand for organic skincare products is on the rise as consumers become more conscious of the harmful effects of chemicals and synthetic ingredients. Products with natural or organic labeling are preferred by most customers, bolstering market growth. Hydrating Products for Environmental Protection: Environmental factors, such as pollution and UV rays, have led consumers to opt for skincare products with hydrating properties, such as vitamin C serums and hyaluronic acid creams. For example, Biologi introduced an anti-pollution serum with natural extracts to protect the skin against daily environmental assaults.

Market Trends:

Anti-Aging and Anti-Pollution Ranges in High Demand: The demand for anti-aging products like anti-wrinkle creams, serums, and eye creams is steadily increasing. The rise in pollution-related skin issues has prompted consumers to invest in skincare treatments from a younger age, focusing on anti-aging products containing ingredients like vitamins C, E, and collagen. Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth: The skincare market in Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing population, urbanization, and higher per capita spending on personal care products. Key players in the industry are focusing on product innovation and mergers and acquisitions to establish a strong presence in the region.

