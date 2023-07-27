New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquid Storage Industry Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including Details of All Operating, Planned and Announced Terminals to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480390/?utm_source=GNW
The US, China, Japan, the Netherlands, and South Korea are the major countries that accounted for 56% of the total liquid’s storage capacity in 2022. Freeport V, West Hackberry, Zhoushan V, Big Hill, and Jurong Island II are the largest liquids storage terminals in the world.
Liquid Storage Industry Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including Details of All Operating, Planned and Announced Terminals to 2027
Summary. The global liquids storage capacity increased from 1,359,167 mcm in 2017 to 1,501,406 mcm in 2022 at an annual average growth rate (AAGR) of 2.0%. It is expected to increase from 1,501,406 mcm in 2022 to 1,692,994 mcm in 2027 at an AAGR of 2.4%.
