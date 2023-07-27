Online Home Rental Services Industry Report 2023: Global Market Insights, Trends, and Opportunities to 2030

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Home Rental Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Online Home Rental Services Market Set to Reach $55.1 Billion by 2030

This comprehensive report analyzes the global online home rental services market, encompassing various property types and geographic regions. It presents insights into recent trends, current status, and future projections for online home rental services, including flats, semi-detached houses, and detached houses, across key regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The analysis includes evaluations of annual sales in US$ million from 2022 to 2030 and the percentage compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Table 9 provides a summary of the market analysis, displaying annual sales from 2014 to 2030.

Key Findings:

The global market for online home rental services is estimated at US$43.4 billion in 2022.

It is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the period 2022-2030.

The flats segment is expected to lead with a 3.3% CAGR, reaching US$26.6 billion by the end of the analysis period.

The Semi-Detached Houses segment's growth is adjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Geographical Insights:

The U.S. online home rental services market is estimated at US$13 billion in 2022.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.3%, reaching a market size of US$9.3 billion by 2030.

Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, with forecasted growth rates of 1.9% and 1%, respectively, over the period 2022-2030.

Germany, within Europe, is projected to experience approximately -0.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors

The report features a total of 42 prominent players in the online home rental services market, including Airbnb Inc., CoStar Realty Information Inc., Lodgis, Upad Ltd., and Zillow Group.

What's New for 2023?

The report covers special topics such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of China's zero-Covid policy, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also offers insights into global competitiveness, competitor market shares, market presence across multiple geographies, online interactive peer-to-peer updates, access to digital archives, and complimentary updates for one year.

Looking Ahead to 2023: Navigating Complexity

The global economy faces a critical juncture with interconnected challenges and crises. Uncertainties surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on global instability persist. Food and fuel inflation are persistent economic concerns, impacting consumer confidence and spending. Governments' measures to combat inflation may slow economic growth and impact job creation and investment. Developed markets might face a recession due to slower growth and high inflation. The potential for new COVID outbreaks and supply chain disruptions poses further challenges. Amidst these complexities, businesses and leaders with resilience and adaptability will find opportunities for success.

List of Companies Mentioned:

Airbnb Inc. CoStar Realty Information Inc. Lodgis Upad Ltd. Zillow Group

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $43.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $55.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Online Home Rental Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

