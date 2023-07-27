Analysis of Worldwide Polyethylene Foam Markets, 2023-2028 - High Demand in Packaging Applications, Asia-Pacific to Dominate

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyethylene Foam Markets, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polyethylene Foam Market Set to Grow at 3% CAGR Driven by High Demand in Packaging Applications, Asia-Pacific to Dominate

The polyethylene foam market is projected to witness steady growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 3% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic had both positive and negative impacts on the market. On one hand, the increased demand for protective packaging, thermal insulation, and cushioning solutions drove growth in the polyethylene foam market. The rise of e-commerce and online delivery further fueled the demand for robust packaging options. Additionally, there was an upsurge in the need for thermal insulation and cushioning for hospital equipment and supplies during the pandemic, benefiting the industry.

Key Highlights:

Growing Usage in Packaging: Polyethylene foam is gaining popularity as a packaging material due to its ability to withstand impact. Its lightweight nature, moisture and heat resistance, and shock and vibration absorbance make it ideal for various packaging applications. Additionally, some polyethylene foams comply with FDA food contact regulations, making them suitable for preserving the freshness and quality of processed food during export. Dominance in Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share in the polyethylene foam market. The construction industry in the region extensively uses polyethylene foam for pipe-in-pipe, doors, roofing sheets, and slabs, taking advantage of its thermal insulation and frost resistance properties. The furniture industry also relies on polyethylene foam for cushioning and padding in various products. Moreover, the growing medical equipment manufacturing sector in India and the pharmaceutical market in countries like Japan and China are expected to boost the demand for polyethylene foam in packaging and protective applications.

Polyethylene Foam Market Competitor Analysis

The polyethylene foam market is partially consolidated, with key players such as PAR Group, Sealed Air, Zotefoams PLC, Thermotec, and DAFA US Inc.

The report offers additional benefits, including a market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format and three months of analyst support.

In conclusion, the polyethylene foam market is poised for steady growth, fueled by its versatile applications in protective packaging, thermal insulation, and cushioning solutions. The dominance of Asia-Pacific in construction, furniture, and medical industries is expected to drive significant growth in the region.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 High Demand of Polyethylene Foam in Packaging Application

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to the COVID-19 Outbreak

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 XLPE Foam

5.1.2 Non-XLPE Foam

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cushioning

5.2.2 Packaging

5.2.3 Other Applications

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Building and Construction

5.3.3 FMCG

5.3.4 Pharmaceutical

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Asia Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Armacell

6.4.2 DAFA US Inc.

6.4.3 Hira Industries LLC

6.4.4 JSP

6.4.5 PAR Group

6.4.6 Pregis LLC

6.4.7 Sealed Air

6.4.8 Thermotec

6.4.9 Wisconsin Foam Products

6.4.10 Zotefoams PLC



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqi7ns

