Retort Packaging Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

Global Retort Packaging Market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to increasing demand from the food industry. In 2019, more than 3 billion units of retort packages containing food were sold in Europe.



Retort Packaging is made from laminated layers of flexible plastic and metal foils which help to protect food from spills, contamination, and wounds.Retort packaging is cost-effective, lightweight, and shelf stable.



With rising demand for packaging solutions that can extend the shelf-life of various food products like seafood, meat, baby food, poultry, and pet food will expectedly result in propelling the market demand in the upcoming years.

Increasing Demand from Beverage Sector

Retort packaging plays a significant part in decreasing waste and enables online retailers to adapt to improved packaging for e-commerce. Retort packaging is highly demanded in the beverage industry due to advantages including simple handling and low manufacturing and shipping costs.

Beverages require lightweight packaging, especially when packaged in pouches.As pouch designs are getting better, more people are buying shakes, fruit drinks, fiber supplements, nutraceuticals, and cold-pressed juices in retort packages.



Retort packaging sterilizes beverages by preserving the quality and safety of beverage products with pH levels between 4.0 and 7.0 without using preservatives. Companies are using packaging material with characteristics like barrier resistance (like heat, moisture, and germs) and the exclusion of potential oxidation. People are paying more attention to their health and fitness. They are ready to spend more money on goods that offer refreshments as well as a healthy diet.

For instance, in 2019, ProAmpac introduced PRO-POUCH, used for beverages such as alcohol and hot fill.

Thus, increasing demand for lightweight and flexible packaging material by the beverage industry anticipates the growth of Global Retort Packaging Market in the upcoming years.

Rising Demand for smart packaging to prevent food wastage

Retort packaging shows several signs to prevent food spoiling, with smart packaging offering a variety of ways to decrease food waste.As a result, rising food waste is luring customers to purchase food in smart packaging.



Convenience, portability, freshness, and long shelf life are the key properties of ready-to-eat, convenience, and processed food packaging.Thus, smart packaging, such as a pouch with high barrier properties, is required so that it is strong enough to survive the retort process, at the same time as being able to keep the product fresher for longer and protect the product’s taste and aroma.



Moreover, retort packaging ideas provide customers the ability to retain the quality of the food items, which is an important factor while purchasing packed food. Therefore, the growing demand for smart packaging from the food industry will result in the growth of the market in the projected years.

Growing Demand for Processed Food

Due to hectic schedules and changing lifestyles, the dependence on processed food is growing.Along with it, the fast growth of the food and beverage industry and the surge in consumer demand for food and drinks can be consumed while on the go, all of which have contributed to an increase in the worldwide trade of processed foods.



In addition, the governments of developed and developing countries are supporting this rise in demand for processed foods through incentives and financing while simultaneously monitoring the sanitation of goods.

For instance, SPS Pouches Ltd. produced a retort type of stand-up pouch packaging suited to food and consumable items that need to be heated and sterilized within their packaging container.

All these factors support the demand for retort packaging, which led to the growth of the Global Retort Packaging Market during the forecast year.

Recent Developments

• In February 2023, ProAmpac, launched ProActive Recyclable R-2050, a series of polyethylene-based recyclable film

• O F Packaging introduced Koh Kerbside Recyclable Spout Pouch Refill Pack in February 2023.

• In April 2022, ProAmpac introduced their ProActive PCR Retort pouches.

• Amcor Ltd. and Mars announced the first roll-out of recyclable microwaveable rice pouches in the United Kingdom in March 2021.



Market Segmentation

Global Retort Packaging Market is segmented based on material, packaging type, application, and region.Based on material, the market is categorized into polypropylene (PP), aluminium foil, polyamide (PA), and others.



Based on packaging type, the market is segmented into pouches, cartons, trays, and others.Based on application, the market is fragmented into food, beverages, pharmaceutical, and others.



Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Amcor Plc, Sonoco Products Co., Mondi Plc, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Coveris Holdings SA, O F Packaging Pty Ltd, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, Tetra Pak International S.A., ProAmpac Intermediate, Inc., Winpak Ltd. are some of the key players of Global Retort Packaging Market.



