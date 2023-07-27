Global Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market 2023-2027: Consumer Demand Driven by Multiple Dosage Forms and Online Availability

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sexual enhancement supplements market is expected to witness substantial growth, with a forecasted increase of USD 835.06 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at an impressive CAGR of 10.58%. The comprehensive report on the market provides a holistic analysis, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering around 25 vendors.

Key Highlights:

Multiple Dosage Forms and Online Availability: The market growth is driven by the availability of sexual enhancement supplements in various dosage forms and the convenience of purchasing sexual wellness products online. These factors have contributed to the increased demand for sexual enhancement supplements. High Prevalence of Erectile Dysfunction (ED): The high prevalence of erectile dysfunction has also played a significant role in driving the demand for sexual enhancement supplements. Consumers are increasingly seeking effective solutions to address sexual health issues.

Market Segmentation:

Distribution Channel : The sexual enhancement supplements market is segmented based on distribution channels, including offline and online platforms.

: The sexual enhancement supplements market is segmented based on distribution channels, including offline and online platforms. Product Type : The market is further categorized into male and female sexual enhancement supplements.

: The market is further categorized into male and female sexual enhancement supplements. Geographical Landscape: The market's geographical segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

Market Trends:

Rapid Growth of E-commerce: The e-commerce sector's rapid growth has become a prime driver for the sexual enhancement supplements market. Online platforms offer convenient and discreet access to a wide range of products, attracting more consumers. Increasing Initiatives by Vendors: Vendors in the sexual enhancement supplements market are taking proactive initiatives to assist customers with their sexual health concerns. This customer-centric approach is expected to drive market demand. Aging Population and Sexual Problems: As the global population ages, the prevalence of sexual health issues is increasing, leading to a significant demand for sexual enhancement supplements to address these problems.

Vendor Analysis

The report provides a robust vendor analysis, highlighting several leading companies in the sexual enhancement supplements market, including:

Ambic Ayurved India Pvt. Ltd.

Atlantic Essential Products Inc.

Aytu BioPharma Inc.

BioFilm Inc.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Cyanotech Corp.

Dabur India Ltd.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

GNC Holdings LLC

Good Clean Love Inc.

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Leading Edge Health Inc.

Lovehoney Group Ltd.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Vox Nutrition Inc.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

The study combines primary and secondary information, incorporating insights from key industry participants, to provide a comprehensive market and vendor landscape. The report equips companies with valuable information on upcoming trends and challenges, empowering them to strategize and capitalize on growth opportunities in the sexual enhancement supplements market.

