Flash News: OKX Ventures Partners with Web3 Operating Protocol dappOS

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



OKX Ventures Enters Strategic Partnership with dappOS

OKX Ventures, the investment arm of one of the largest crypto platforms by trading volume OKX, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with dappOS, an operating protocol that manages crypto infrastructures for users.

DappOS is the first Web3 operating protocol designed to make dApps as user-friendly as mobile apps. Based on account abstraction and executive network technology, dappOS allows users to enjoy seamless and intuitive interactions with Web3 dApps from any chain. It utilizes a unified account feature to provide a CeFi-like user experience while delivering complete decentralization at the same time.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "The dappOS solution not only allows users to manage multi-chain assets using their native chain accounts but also helps dApp projects quickly and conveniently reach users across multiple chains. With dappOS, Web3 users can look forward to holding their assets in one unified account and using a single signature to simplify their engagement with Web3."



