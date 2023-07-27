Summit Financial Group Reports Strong Revenue Growth, Improved Net Interest Margin, Strategic Balance Sheet Expansion, and Earnings of $0.54 Per Share for Second Quarter 2023

Strong Performance Drives Growth Strategy and Promising Outlook

Moorefield, West Virginia

MOOREFIELD, W. Va., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023, showcasing strong core operating performance marked by notable strength in its net interest margin. The Company’s continued success underscores its position as a reliable partner in the financial services industry, reflecting a sound strategy and solid operational execution.

The Company, which serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, Kentucky, the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware through Summit Community Bank, Inc., reported net income applicable to common shares of $7.98 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $13.9 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 and $11.8 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Lower earnings in Q2 2023 were driven primarily by significant acquisition-related expenses attributable to the acquisition of PSB Holding Corp. and its bank subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. (“PSB”) and by higher provision for credit losses recorded on purchased non-credit deteriorated (“non-PCD”) loans from PSB and on a nonperforming commercial real estate participation loan.

"We are pleased to report strong core performance in second quarter of 2023, characterized by significant revenue growth, an improved net interest margin and strategic balance sheet expansion," noted H. Charles Maddy III, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Financial Group. "The completion of our acquisition of PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc. is an important milestone for Summit, as it expanded our footprint to the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware, providing exciting growth opportunities in new markets," continued Mr. Maddy.

"Our net interest margin (NIM) increased by 6 basis points from the linked quarter, driven by higher yields on interest-earning assets and effective management of funding costs," said Mr. Maddy. Furthermore, our loan portfolio showed positive momentum, with total core loan portfolio, excluding acquired loans, increasing 6 percent on an annualized basis during the quarter, and over 9 percent since June 30, 2022" noted Mr. Maddy.

“Despite the recent acquisition, our efficiency ratio remains below 48 percent, near its all-time record low, affirming our long tradition of optimizing operational performance," continued Mr. Maddy. "As we move forward, Summit remains steadfast in our growth strategy and optimistic about our future. Our solid financial foundation, coupled with a talented team, positions us well to create long-term value for our shareholders through organic growth and strategic initiatives," concluded Mr. Maddy.

Key Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023

  • The Company completed its acquisition, effective April 1, 2023, of PSB headquartered in Preston, Maryland, expanding its footprint in the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 6 basis points to 3.89 percent from the linked quarter and by 23 basis points from the prior-year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by increased yields on interest-earning assets. However, it was partially offset by higher costs of deposits and other funding sources.
  • Summit’s core deposits grew 12.9 percent during the second quarter of 2023 as result of the PSB acquisition. Excluding acquired deposits, Summit’s core deposits decreased 2.6 percent during Q2 2023.
  • Total loans, excluding acquired loans, mortgage warehouse lines of credit, and PPP lending, increased 1.53 percent (6.12 percent annualized) during the second quarter of 2023 and 9.2 percent since June 30, 2022.  
  • The Company’s provision for credit losses totaled $8.00 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.5 million in the linked quarter. Included in the Company’s Q2 2023 provision for credit losses was $3.01 million to establish an allowance on non-PCD loans acquired from PSB in accordance with the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard and $3.66 million to recognize an allowance on a nonperforming commercial real estate loan participation.
  • Total non-interest expense increased by 55.2 percent to $27.3 million. This increase is largely attributed to the acquisition of PSB including $4.16 million of acquisition-related expenses. Consequently, our annualized non-interest expense ratio increased to 2.41 percent of average assets from 1.97 percent in the previous quarter and 1.91 percent in the same quarter last year. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, annualized non-interest expense would have been 2.05 percent of average assets for Q2 2023.
  • The Company achieved an efficiency ratio of 47.90 percent compared to 48.00 percent in the linked quarter and 47.45 percent in the prior-year quarter.
  • Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) increased to 0.35 percent of total assets at period end, up 4 basis points during the quarter but down 8 basis points from the prior-year quarter.

PSB Acquisition

On April 1, 2023, Summit completed its acquisition of PSB. Accordingly, PSB’s results of operations are included in Summit’s consolidated results of operation from the date of acquisition, and therefore Summit’s second quarter and first half 2023 results reflect increased levels of average balances, income and expense compared to its second quarter and first half 2022 results.

Upon acquisition, PSB had total assets of $568.3 million, loans amounting to $381.5 million, and deposits totaling $498.0 million. Through the first half of 2023, the acquisition-related expenses totaled $4.49 million, with $4.16 million of the costs being incurred in the second quarter.

Results from Operations

Net interest income totaled $40.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, marking an increase of 30.2 percent from the prior-year second quarter and 17.9 percent from the linked quarter. NIM for the first quarter 2023 was 3.89 percent compared to 3.83 percent for the linked quarter and 3.66 percent for the prior-year quarter.

Summit recorded an $8.0 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023, which includes $3.01 million to establish an allowance on non-PCD loans acquired from PSB in accordance with the CECL accounting standard and $3.66 million to provide an allowance to reflect a nonperforming loan participation with a regional bank secured by a shopping complex at the fair value of its collateral. The provision for credit losses was $1.5 million for the linked quarter and $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for second quarter 2023 was $5.42 million compared to $4.39 million for the linked quarter and $3.86 million for the comparable period of 2022. The Company recorded realized securities losses on debt securities of $211,000 in the second quarter of 2023 and $59,000 in the linked quarter. In addition, the Company recognized net gains on equity investments of $150,000 in the second quarter 2023 compared to $45,000 in the linked quarter.

Mortgage origination revenue decreased to $169,000 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $171,000 in the linked quarter and $317,000 for the year-ago period reflecting continuing negative impact of higher interest rates on demand for new mortgage loans.

Excluding gains and losses from debt securities and equity investments, the combined revenue from net interest income and non-interest income for Q2 2023 rose to $45.8 million. This represents an increase of 18.7 percent from $38.6 million in the linked quarter and a substantial 28.0 percent growth from $35.8 million recorded in the second quarter of 2022.

Total noninterest expense increased to $27.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 40.9 percent from $19.4 million in the linked quarter and up 55.2 percent from $17.6 million for the prior-year second quarter. These increases are primarily due to the operational costs of the recently acquired PSB and acquisition-related expenses of $4.16 million in Q2 2023.

Salary and benefit expenses of $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 increased from $10.8 million for the linked quarter and $10.0 million from the prior-year second quarter. This increase was primarily due to the PSB acquisition and higher group health insurance premiums.

Acquisition-related expenses consisting of contract termination costs, executive and employee severance benefits and legal and consulting fees, were $4.16 million for Q2 2023 compared to $331,000 for the linked quarter and $4,000 for Q2 2022.

Other expenses were $3.64 million for Q2 2023 were higher compared to $2.97 million for the linked quarter and $2.36 million in the year-ago period, principally as result of the PSB acquisition.

Summit’s efficiency ratio was 47.90 percent in the second quarter of 2023, marginally higher than the 47.45 percent for the second quarter of 2022 and down compared to 48.00 percent in the linked quarter. Non-interest expense to average assets was 2.41 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 1.97 percent in the linked quarter and 1.91 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2023, total assets were $4.6 billion, an increase of $635.6 million, or 16.2 percent since December 31, 2022. Excluding acquired PSB assets, total assets increased by $71.1 million, or 1.8 percent since December 31, 2022.

Total loans net of unearned fees increased to $3.6 billion as of June 30, 2023, from $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased 19.3 percent from the second quarter of 2022. Total loans, excluding those related to mortgage warehouse lending, PPP lending and acquired loans, reached $3.1 billion on June 30, 2023. This represents an increase of 1.53 percent (or 6.12 percent when annualized) during the quarter just ended.

Total commercial loans, including commercial and industrial (C&I) and commercial real estate (CRE) but excluding PPP lending, increased 13.3 percent (26.6 percent annualized) during second quarter to $2.3 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Residential real estate and consumer lending totaled $731.9 million on June 30, 2023, reflecting an increase of 19.3 percent (38.6 percent annualized) during the second quarter.

As of June 30, 2023, PPP balances were paid down to zero and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, sourced solely from a participation arrangement with a large regional bank, totaled $118.8 million compared to $130.4 million as of December 31, 2022, and $171.4 million at the year-ago period end.

Deposits totaled $3.7 billion on June 30, 2023, a 13.2 percent increase during the second quarter. Core deposits increased 12.9 percent during the second quarter 2023 to $3.6 billion. Excluding acquired deposits, core deposits decreased $82.7 million, or 2.6 percent during the second quarter 2023. Adjusted uninsured deposits (excluding uninsured public deposits otherwise secured or collateralized as required by law) were 31.9 percent of total deposits at June 30, 2023 compared to 29.8 percent at year-end 2022 and 25.6 percent at the year-ago period end.

Total shareholders’ equity was $413.2 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $354.5 million at December 31, 2022. During the second quarter 2023, Summit issued 1,880,732 common shares at a fair value of $39.0 million as consideration in conjunction with the PSB acquisition. Summit paid a quarterly common dividend of $0.20 per share in the second quarter of 2023.

Tangible Book Value Per Share (“TBVPS”) decreased by $0.97 to $21.93 during the second quarter of 2023, representing a 4.3 percent decrease. This decline was primarily influenced by the acquisition of PSB, which represented TBVPS dilution of $1.52 resulting from the transaction’s issuance of 1,880,732 common shares and its creation of intangible assets of $15.6 million. Summit had 14,672,147 outstanding common shares at June 30, 2023, compared to 12,783,646 at year-end 2022.  

As announced in the first quarter of 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock, of which 323,577 shares have been repurchased to date. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During the second quarter of 2023, no shares of Summit’s common stock were repurchased under the Plan.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs (“NCOs”) of $3.8 million during the second quarter 2023, representing 0.50 percent of average loans annualized, compared to net loan recoveries of $63,000, representing (0.01) percent of average loans annualized, in the first quarter of 2023. NCOs of $159,000 represented 0.02 percent of average loans annualized in the year-ago period.

Summit’s allowance for loan credit losses was $45.7 million on June 30, 2023, $40.8 million at the end of the linked quarter, and $35.1 million on June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, the allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.29 percent of total loans, reflecting a slight increase compared to the rate of 1.26 percent recorded as of December 31, 2022. The allowance for loan credit losses was increased by $1.50 million in Q2 2023 as result of purchased credit deteriorated loans from PSB. In terms of the allowance's coverage, it represented 402.8 percent of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023, in contrast to the figure of 497.2 percent at the prior year-end, December 31, 2022.

Summit’s allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $7.33 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $6.57 million at the end of the linked quarter. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments increased $760,000 during the most recent quarter. The acquisition of PSB resulted in an increase to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments of $235,000, while the remaining increase was principally the result of a change in the mix of our unfunded commitments.  Construction loan commitments, which on average have a higher historical loss ratio than do other loans, increased, while our mortgage warehouse unfunded lines of credit, which carry a lower loss factor, decreased.

As of March 31, 2023, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties, and repossessed assets, totaled $16.1 million, or 0.32 percent of assets, compared to NPAs of $12.9 million, or 0.33 percent of assets at year-end 2022.

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $4.6 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, Kentucky, Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware. Summit’s focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummitBank.com and 53 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Summit’s management uses, and this press release contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible common equity/tangible assets; efficiency ratio; return on average tangible equity and return on average tangible common equity. Summit believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although Summit believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of Summit’s business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)   
Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022   
    
  For the Quarter EndedPercent
Dollars in thousands6/30/20236/30/2022Change
Statements of Income   
 Interest income   
    Loans, including fees$54,413 $32,766 66.1%
    Securities 6,247  2,752 127.0%
    Other 203  45 351.1%
 Total interest income 60,863  35,563 71.1%
 Interest expense   
    Deposits 17,851  2,622 580.8%
    Borrowings 2,699  1,976 36.6%
 Total interest expense 20,550  4,598 346.9%
 Net interest income 40,313  30,965 30.2%
 Provision for credit losses 8,000  2,000 300.0%
 Net interest income after provision   
     for credit losses 32,313  28,965 11.6%
     
 Noninterest income   
    Trust and wealth management fees 854  745 14.6%
    Mortgage origination revenue 169  317 -46.7%
    Service charges on deposit accounts 1,943  1,674 16.1%
    Bank card revenue 1,987  1,618 22.8%
    Net gains/(losses) on equity investments 150  (669)-122.4%
    Net realized losses on debt securities (211) (289)-27.0%
    Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 431  331 30.2%
    Other income 100  129 -22.5%
 Total noninterest income 5,423  3,856 40.6%
 Noninterest expense   
     Salaries and employee benefits 12,156  10,030 21.2%
     Net occupancy expense 1,528  1,258 21.5%
     Equipment expense 2,361  1,791 31.8%
     Professional fees 471  507 -7.1%
     Advertising and public relations 264  165 60.0%
     Amortization of intangibles 999  355 181.4%
     FDIC premiums 742  190 290.5%
     Bank card expense 951  810 17.4%
     Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses 48  141 -66.0%
     Acquisition-related expense 4,163  4 n/m 
     Other expenses 3,641  2,358 54.4%
 Total noninterest expense 27,324  17,609 55.2%
 Income before income taxes 10,412  15,212 -31.6%
 Income taxes 2,203  3,198 -31.1%
 Net income 8,209  12,014 -31.7%
 Preferred stock dividends 225  225 n/a 
     
 Net income applicable to common shares$ 7,984 $ 11,789 -32.3%


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)   
Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022  
     
  For the Quarter EndedPercent
  6/30/20236/30/2022Change
Per Share Data   
 Earnings per common share   
    Basic$0.54 $0.92 -41.3%
    Diluted$0.54 $0.92 -41.3%
     
 Cash dividends per common share$0.20 $0.18 11.1%
 Common stock dividend payout ratio 35.7% 19.5%83.1%
     
 Average common shares outstanding   
    Basic 14,668,923  12,754,724 15.0%
    Diluted 14,703,636  12,810,174 14.8%
     
 Common shares outstanding at period end 14,672,147  12,763,422 15.0%
     
Performance Ratios   
 Return on average equity 7.99% 14.48%-44.8%
 Return on average tangible equity (C)(E) 10.86% 18.28%-40.6%
 Return on average tangible common equity (D)(E) 11.37% 19.35%-41.2%
 Return on average assets 0.73% 1.30%-43.8%
 Net interest margin (A) 3.89% 3.66%6.3%
 Efficiency ratio (B) 47.90% 47.45%0.9%
     

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(E) -- See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

    

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Six Month Performance Summary (unaudited)   
2023 vs 2022   
     
  For the Six Months EndedPercent
Dollars in thousands6/30/20236/30/2022Change
Statements of Income   
 Interest income   
    Loans, including fees$99,897 $62,991 58.6%
    Securities 11,066  5,374 105.9%
    Other 375  91 312.1%
 Total interest income 111,338  68,456 62.6%
 Interest expense   
    Deposits 31,851  4,349 632.4%
    Borrowings 4,984  3,587 38.9%
 Total interest expense 36,835  7,936 364.2%
 Net interest income 74,503  60,520 23.1%
 Provision for credit losses 9,500  3,950 140.5%
 Net interest income after provision   
     for credit losses 65,003  56,570 14.9%
     
 Noninterest income   
    Trust and wealth management fees 1,665  1,503 10.8%
    Mortgage origination revenue 340  656 -48.2%
    Service charges on deposit accounts 3,335  3,074 8.5%
    Bank card revenue 3,555  3,109 14.3%
    Net gains/(losses) on equity investments 195  (297)n/a 
    Net realized losses on debt securities, net (270) (442)-38.9%
    Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 767  615 24.7%
    Other income 222  183 21.3%
 Total noninterest income 9,809  8,401 16.8%
 Noninterest expense   
     Salaries and employee benefits 22,963  19,731 16.4%
     Net occupancy expense 2,861  2,499 14.5%
     Equipment expense 4,391  3,634 20.8%
     Professional fees 847  869 -2.5%
     Advertising and public relations 434  337 28.8%
     Amortization of intangibles 1,342  734 82.8%
     FDIC premiums 1,072  580 84.8%
     Bank card expense 1,648  1,524 8.1%
     Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses 62  51 21.6%
     Acquisition-related expense 4,494  33 n/m 
     Other expenses 6,609  4,817 37.2%
 Total noninterest expense 46,723  34,809 34.2%
 Income before income taxes 28,089  30,162 -6.9%
 Income taxes 5,779  6,455 -10.5%
 Net income 22,310  23,707 -5.9%
 Preferred stock dividends 450  450 0.0%
     
 Net income applicable to common shares$ 21,860 $ 23,257 -6.0%


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Six Month Performance Summary (unaudited)   
2023 vs 2022  
     
  For the Six Months EndedPercent
  6/30/20236/30/2022Change
Per Share Data   
 Earnings per common share   
    Basic$1.59 $1.82 -12.6%
    Diluted$1.59 $1.82 -12.6%
     
 Cash dividends per common share$0.40 $0.36 11.1%
 Common stock dividend payout ratio 25.1% 19.8%27.1%
     
 Average common shares outstanding   
    Basic 13,731,594  12,750,037 7.7%
    Diluted 13,772,592  12,805,873 7.5%
     
 Common shares outstanding at period end 14,672,147  12,763,422 15.0%
     
Performance Ratios   
 Return on average equity 11.53% 14.34%-19.6%
 Return on average tangible equity (C) (E) 14.78% 18.15%-18.6%
 Return on average tangible common equity (D) (E) 15.52% 18.87%-17.8%
 Return on average assets 1.05% 1.30%-19.2%
 Net interest margin (A) 3.86% 3.64%6.0%
 Efficiency ratio (B) 47.95% 48.42%-1.0%
     

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income applicable to common shares + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(E) -- See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)     
      
  For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands6/30/20233/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/2022
Statements of Income     
 Interest income     
    Loans, including fees$54,413 $45,485 $43,589 $38,784 $32,766 
    Securities 6,247  4,819  4,181  3,497  2,752 
    Other 203  171  70  170  45 
 Total interest income 60,863  50,475  47,840  42,451  35,563 
 Interest expense     
    Deposits 17,851  14,000  10,194  6,140  2,622 
    Borrowings 2,699  2,286  3,293  2,198  1,976 
 Total interest expense 20,550  16,286  13,487  8,338  4,598 
 Net interest income 40,313  34,189  34,353  34,113  30,965 
 Provision for credit losses 8,000  1,500  1,500  1,500  2,000 
 Net interest income after provision     
     for credit losses 32,313  32,689  32,853  32,613  28,965 
 Noninterest income     
    Trust and wealth management fees 854  811  750  725  745 
    Mortgage origination revenue 169  171  286  538  317 
    Service charges on deposit accounts 1,943  1,392  1,526  1,550  1,674 
    Bank card revenue 1,987  1,568  1,513  1,639  1,618 
    Net gains/(losses) on equity investments 150  45  280  283  (669)
    Net realized losses on debt securities (211) (59) (24) (242) (289)
    Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 431  336  367  229  331 
    Other income 100  122  167  165  129 
 Total noninterest income 5,423  4,386  4,865  4,887  3,856 
 Noninterest expense     
    Salaries and employee benefits 12,156  10,807  10,532  10,189  10,030 
    Net occupancy expense 1,528  1,333  1,328  1,301  1,258 
    Equipment expense 2,361  2,030  1,769  1,851  1,791 
    Professional fees 471  376  386  372  507 
    Advertising and public relations 264  170  280  276  165 
    Amortization of intangibles 999  343  351  354  355 
    FDIC premiums 742  330  352  292  190 
    Bank card expense 951  696  679  726  810 
    Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses 48  15  159  26  141 
    Acquisition-related expenses 4,163  331  81  -  4 
    Other expenses 3,641  2,968  2,932  3,834  2,358 
 Total noninterest expense 27,324  19,399  18,849  19,221  17,609 
 Income before income taxes 10,412  17,676  18,869  18,279  15,212 
 Income tax expense 2,203  3,575  3,783  3,856  3,198 
 Net income 8,209  14,101  15,086  14,423  12,014 
 Preferred stock dividends 225  225  225  225  225 
       
 Net income applicable to common shares$ 7,984 $ 13,876 $ 14,861 $ 14,198 $ 11,789 


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)     
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)      
       
  For the Quarter Ended 
  6/30/20233/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/2022 
Per Share Data      
 Earnings per common share      
    Basic$0.54 $1.09 $1.16 $1.11 $0.92  
    Diluted$0.54 $1.08 $1.16 $1.11 $0.92  
        
 Cash dividends per common share$0.20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.18  
 Common stock dividend payout ratio 36.7% 18.1% 16.9% 17.7% 19.1% 
        
 Average common shares outstanding      
    Basic 14,668,923  12,783,851  12,775,703  12,766,473  12,754,724  
    Diluted 14,703,636  12,830,102  12,837,637  12,835,670  12,810,174  
        
 Common shares outstanding at period end 14,672,147  12,786,404  12,783,646  12,774,645  12,763,422  
        
Performance Ratios      
 Return on average equity 7.99% 15.55% 17.50% 17.05% 14.48% 
 Return on average tangible equity (C)(E) 10.86% 19.10% 21.75% 21.33% 18.28% 
 Return on average tangible common equity (D)(E) 11.37% 20.10% 22.96% 22.20% 19.00% 
 Return on average assets 0.73% 1.43% 1.54% 1.51% 1.30% 
 Net interest margin (A) 3.89% 3.83% 3.80% 3.84% 3.66% 
 Efficiency ratio (B) 47.90% 48.00% 46.40% 47.95% 47.45% 

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(E) -- See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)     
Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)     
Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts6/30/20233/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/2022
Assets     
 Cash and due from banks$23,341 $16,488 $16,469 $16,141 $17,921 
 Interest bearing deposits other banks 39,902  54,328  28,248  29,510  31,680 
 Debt securities, available for sale 512,038  431,933  405,201  383,965  368,049 
 Debt securities, held to maturity 95,200  95,682  96,163  96,640  97,116 
 Equity investments 30,818  29,867  29,494  20,314  19,905 
 Other investments 16,014  12,696  16,029  18,105  18,329 
 Loans, net 3,506,880  3,059,099  3,043,919  3,038,377  2,941,813 
 Property held for sale 4,742  5,128  5,067  5,193  5,319 
 Premises and equipment, net 60,967  54,491  53,981  54,628  55,034 
 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 76,423  61,807  62,150  62,502  62,856 
 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies and annuities 84,790  72,019  71,640  71,216  71,073 
 Derivative financial instruments 39,951  34,758  40,506  42,179  31,452 
 Other assets 61,204  49,111  47,825  48,529  42,252 
    Total assets$ 4,552,270 $ 3,977,407 $ 3,916,692 $ 3,887,299 $ 3,762,799 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
 Deposits$3,735,034 $3,299,846 $3,169,879 $3,108,072 $2,975,304 
 Short-term borrowings 232,150  140,150  225,999  273,148  291,447 
 Long-term borrowings and     
      subordinated debentures, net 123,776  123,660  123,543  123,427  123,311 
 Other liabilities 48,136  44,205  42,741  40,978  38,846 
 Total liabilities 4,139,096  3,607,861  3,562,162  3,545,625  3,428,908 
 Preferred stock and related surplus 14,920  14,920  14,920  14,920  14,920 
 Common stock and related surplus 130,227  90,939  90,696  90,345  90,008 
 Retained earnings 276,762  271,712  260,393  248,084  236,438 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,735) (8,025) (11,479) (11,675) (7,475)
 Total shareholders' equity 413,174  369,546  354,530  341,674  333,891 
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$ 4,552,270 $ 3,977,407 $ 3,916,692 $ 3,887,299 $ 3,762,799 
       
 Book value per common share$27.14 $27.73 $26.57 $25.58 $24.99 
 Tangible book value per common share (A)(C)$21.93 $22.90 $21.70 $20.69 $20.07 
 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B)(C) 7.2% 7.5% 7.2% 6.9% 6.9%
       

NOTES

(A)   – Tangible book value per share = (Common stock and related surplus plus Retained earnings plus Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss – Intangible assets) / Common shares outstanding.

(B)   – Tangible common equity to tangible assets = (Common stock and related surplus plus Retained earnings plus Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss – Intangible assets) / (Total assets – Intangible assets).

(C)   -- See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Loan Composition (unaudited)      
        
Dollars in thousands6/30/20233/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/2022 
        
Commercial $511,457$498,268$501,844$512,771$455,202 
Mortgage warehouse lines 118,785 86,240 130,390 194,740 171,399 
Commercial real estate      
     Owner occupied 566,447 469,560 467,050 473,298 502,152 
     Non-owner occupied 1,193,927 1,036,358 1,004,368 960,627 963,646 
Construction and development      
     Land and development 117,371 102,351 106,362 104,437 106,840 
     Construction  309,709 290,556 282,935 248,564 211,955 
Residential real estate      
     Conventional  483,998 395,312 386,874 382,203 377,980 
     Jumbo  117,219 111,475 92,103 87,449 79,803 
     Home equity  86,050 70,167 71,986 72,756 71,136 
Consumer  44,429 36,531 35,372 35,116 33,816 
Other  3,169 3,117 3,534 3,166 2,947 
Total loans, net of unearned fees 3,552,561 3,099,935 3,082,818 3,075,127 2,976,876 
Less allowance for loan credit losses  45,681 40,836 38,899 36,750 35,063 
Loans, net$ 3,506,880$ 3,059,099$ 3,043,919$ 3,038,377$ 2,941,813 
        
Unfunded loan commitments$ 957,278$ 907,757$ 925,657$ 889,854$ 876,157 
        


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Deposit Composition (unaudited)     
        
Dollars in thousands 6/30/20233/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/2022 
Core deposits       
   Non-interest bearing checking$679,139$552,716$553,616$619,067$600,791 
   Interest bearing checking 2,024,341 1,886,011 1,743,299 1,475,643 1,238,368 
   Savings  512,129 462,631 496,751 582,922 645,099 
   Time deposits  375,860 278,410 294,630 338,668 386,562 
Total core deposits 3,591,469 3,179,768 3,088,296 3,016,300 2,870,820 
        
Brokered time deposits 54,399 71,451 32,790 32,778 32,767 
Other non-core time deposits 89,166 48,627 48,793 58,994 71,717 
Total deposits$ 3,735,034$ 3,299,846$ 3,169,879$ 3,108,072$ 2,975,304 
        
Estimated uninsured deposits (A)$ 1,189,908$ 933,703$ 946,188$ 757,038$ 762,466 
        
(A) - Excludes uninsured public funds otherwise secured or collateralized as required by law  
        


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited)      
  6/30/20233/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/2022 
Summit Financial Group, Inc.      
 CET1 Risk-based Capital8.7%8.9%8.6%8.2%8.2% 
 Tier 1 Risk-based Capital9.5%9.8%9.5%9.2%9.2% 
 Total Risk-based Capital13.3%14.0%13.5%13.1%13.3% 
 Tier 1 Leverage8.4%8.7%8.5%8.4%8.4% 
        
Summit Community Bank, Inc.      
 CET1 Risk-based Capital11.3%11.9%11.6%11.3%11.4% 
 Tier 1 Risk-based Capital11.3%11.9%11.6%11.3%11.4% 
 Total Risk-based Capital12.5%13.1%12.6%12.2%12.4% 
 Tier 1 Leverage9.9%10.6%10.4%10.3%10.4% 
        


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Asset Quality Information (unaudited)     
  For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands6/30/20233/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/2022
 Gross loan charge-offs$4,174 $164 $250 $265 $306 
 Gross loan recoveries (346) (227) (249) (257) (147)
    Net loan charge-offs$ 3,828 $ (63)$ 1 $ 8 $ 159 
       
 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.50% -0.01% 0.00% 0.00% 0.02%
       
 Allowance for loan credit losses$45,681 $40,836 $38,899 $36,750 $35,063 
 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage     
     of period end loans 1.29% 1.32% 1.26% 1.19% 1.18%
       
 Allowance for credit losses on     
     unfunded loan commitments ("ULC")$7,332 $6,572 $6,947 $7,597 $7,792 
 Allowance for credit losses on ULC     
     as a percentage of period end ULC 0.81% 0.72% 0.75% 0.85% 0.89%
       
 Nonperforming assets:     
    Nonperforming loans     
        Commercial$254 $402 $93 $347 $345 
        Commercial real estate 5,970  1,700  1,750  1,860  2,703 
        Residential construction and development 772  813  851  902  1,053 
        Residential real estate 4,298  4,322  5,117  6,083  6,799 
        Consumer 46  65  12  8  37 
 Total nonperforming loans 11,340  7,302  7,823  9,200  10,937 
    Foreclosed properties     
        Commercial real estate 297  297  297  297  440 
        Commercial construction and development 2,187  2,187  2,187  2,332  2,332 
        Residential construction and development 2,161  2,293  2,293  2,293  2,293 
        Residential real estate 97  351  290  271  254 
 Total foreclosed properties 4,742  5,128  5,067  5,193  5,319 
   Other repossessed assets -  -  -  -  - 
 Total nonperforming assets$ 16,082 $ 12,430 $ 12,890 $ 14,393 $ 16,256 
       
 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.32% 0.24% 0.25% 0.30% 0.37%
 Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.35% 0.31% 0.33% 0.37% 0.43%
       


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited)     
       
Dollars in thousands6/30/20233/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/2022
       
 Commercial$1,006$463$3,168$1,329$989
 Commercial real estate 513 1,000 641 1,550 4,084
 Construction and development 161 3,459 317 236 821
 Residential real estate 4,933 2,311 6,231 2,824 3,452
 Consumer 389 252 253 216 196
 Other 17 13 22 4 14
    Total$ 7,019$ 7,498$ 10,632$ 6,159$ 9,556
       


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)            
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates         
Q2 2023 vs Q1 2023 vs Q2 2022 (unaudited)            
               
 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022   
 AverageEarnings /Yield / AverageEarnings /Yield / AverageEarnings /Yield /   
Dollars in thousandsBalancesExpenseRate BalancesExpenseRate BalancesExpenseRate   
               
ASSETS              
Interest earning assets              
  Loans, net of unearned interest (1)             
    Taxable$3,516,306 $54,3746.20% $3,087,068 $45,4215.97% $2,902,370 $32,7214.52%   
    Tax-exempt (2) 4,144  494.74%  6,086  815.40%  5,127  574.46%   
  Securities              
    Taxable 428,039  4,9004.59%  314,004  3,4124.41%  297,701  1,7652.38%   
    Tax-exempt (2) 209,931  1,7053.26%  216,430  1,7813.34%  178,043  1,2492.81%   
   Interest bearing deposits other banks             
        and Federal funds sold 35,218  2032.31%  34,330  1712.02%  37,757  450.48%   
Total interest earning assets 4,193,638  61,2315.86%  3,657,918  50,8665.64%  3,420,998  35,8374.20%   
               
Noninterest earning assets              
  Cash & due from banks 23,588     17,387     16,351      
  Premises & equipment 60,872     54,112     55,449      
  Intangible assets 80,445     62,024     63,058      
  Other assets 212,104     190,533     165,788      
  Allowance for loan credit losses (44,312)    (39,507)    (33,232)     
    Total assets$ 4,526,335    $ 3,942,467    $ 3,688,412      
               
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
               
Liabilities              
Interest bearing liabilities              
  Interest bearing              
    demand deposits 1,985,134  13,4232.71%  1,819,505  10,7962.41% $1,189,324 $1,2740.43%   
  Savings deposits 528,694  2,0001.52%  480,207  1,9171.62%  672,353  6890.41%   
  Time deposits 513,236  2,4281.90%  389,252  1,2871.34%  517,360  6590.51%   
  Short-term borrowings 207,418  1,2122.34%  166,365  8242.01%  207,227  6961.35%   
  Long-term borrowings and              
     subordinated debentures 123,843  1,4874.82%  123,599  1,4624.80%  123,263  1,2804.17%   
Total interest bearing liabilities 3,358,325  20,5502.45%  2,978,928  16,2862.22%  2,709,527  4,5980.68%   
               
Noninterest bearing liabilities              
  Demand deposits 706,391     557,209     605,724      
  Other liabilities 50,863     43,508     41,307      
    Total liabilities 4,115,579     3,579,645     3,356,558      
               
Shareholders' equity - preferred 14,920     14,920     14,920      
Shareholders' equity - common 395,836     347,902     316,934      
  Total liabilities and              
    shareholders' equity$ 4,526,335    $ 3,942,467    $ 3,688,412      
               
NET INTEREST EARNINGS $ 40,681   $ 34,580   $ 31,239    
               
NET INTEREST MARGIN  3.89%   3.83%   3.66%   
               
(1) -For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.       
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. 
       The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $368,000, $391,000, and $274,000 for Q2 2023,  
       Q1 2023 and Q2 2022, respectively.            
               

   

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)      
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates     
YTD 2023 vs YTD 2022 (unaudited)        
   
 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 
 AverageEarnings /Yield / AverageEarnings /Yield / 
Dollars in thousandsBalancesExpenseRate BalancesExpenseRate 
         
ASSETS        
Interest earning assets        
  Loans, net of unearned interest (1)        
    Taxable$3,302,776 $99,7946.09% $2,837,467 $62,9004.47% 
    Tax-exempt (2) 5,109  1305.13%  5,248  1154.42% 
  Securities        
    Taxable 371,330  8,3124.51%  308,872  3,4202.23% 
    Tax-exempt (2) 213,162  3,4863.30%  179,252  2,4732.78% 
   Interest bearing deposits other banks       
        and Federal funds sold 34,641  3752.18%  55,222  910.33% 
Total interest earning assets 3,927,018  112,0975.76%  3,386,061  68,9994.11% 
         
Noninterest earning assets        
  Cash & due from banks 20,231     17,781    
  Premises & equipment 57,511     55,746    
  Intangible assets 71,285     63,242    
  Other assets 201,267     154,200    
  Allowance for loan losses (41,925)    (32,849)   
    Total assets$ 4,235,387    $ 3,644,181    
         
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
         
Liabilities        
Interest bearing liabilities        
  Interest bearing        
    demand deposits$1,903,945 $24,2192.57% $1,162,346 $1,7390.30% 
  Savings deposits 504,392  3,9171.57%  686,157  1,2620.37% 
  Time deposits 451,774  3,7151.66%  529,791  1,3480.51% 
  Short-term borrowings 187,159  2,0362.19%  173,914  1,0681.24% 
  Long-term borrowings and        
     subordinated debentures 123,656  2,9484.81%  123,234  2,5194.12% 
  3,170,926  36,8352.34%  2,675,442  7,9360.60% 
Noninterest bearing liabilities        
  Demand deposits 630,390     596,365    
  Other liabilities 47,150     41,779    
    Total liabilities 3,848,466     3,313,586    
         
Shareholders' equity - preferred 14,920     14,920    
Shareholders' equity - common 372,001     315,675    
  Total liabilities and        
    shareholders' equity$ 4,235,387    $ 3,644,181    
         
NET INTEREST EARNINGS $ 75,262   $ 61,063  
         
NET INTEREST MARGIN  3.86%   3.64% 
         
(1) -For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.     
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. 
       The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $759,000 and $543,000 for the   
       YTD 2023 and YTD 2022 periods, respectively.       
         



