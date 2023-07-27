SecureKloud Hosts Exclusive CIO Roundtable on the Future of Cloud Security and Compliance

NEW DELHI, India, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureKloud Technologies, Inc. , a global leader in cloud services delivering cloud excellence with unwavering security & trust, in association with CIO Association (CIO Klub) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) is excited to announce the CIO Roundtable on July 28th, 2023 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram. This exclusive event will bring together thought leaders, industry experts, and CIOs to delve into the future of cloud security and compliance in the enterprise digital transformation journey.

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, successful organizations recognize the importance of adopting a holistic and integrated approach to IT modernization to achieve transformative digital experiences. This roundtable event will focus on the critical elements of this integrated approach such as infrastructure modernization, data modernization, application modernization, and leveraging emerging technologies for creating an identity-first zero trust environment. By harmonizing these pillars, organizations can seamlessly transition from legacy IT to agile transformation.

Organizations today face increasingly complex cybersecurity challenges that demand a shift in focus from questioning the use of cloud to understanding how to leverage the cloud securely with considerations for security, compliance, and governance. By embracing Identity First strategy, businesses can confidently embrace Zero Trust Cloud Provisioning and elevate their security posture to protect critical assets and maintain compliance with industry regulations.

The event will explore the synergistic relationship between IT modernization and successful digital transformation, unveiling the roadmap to thrive in the digital era with identity-first security as the cornerstone of a robust zero trust strategy. We will have a panel discussion featuring a group of esteemed experts from across industries who will delve into the future of regulatory compliance amidst the rapid innovation and transformation happening in enterprise IT, data, and applications.

In the rapidly emerging market of APAC, SecureKloud is dedicated to simplifying the cloud transformation journey for customers. With a strong focus on security, compliance, and governance, SecureKloud aims to provide reliable and innovative solutions that empower organizations to embrace the cloud with confidence. Our team of experts is committed to helping businesses unlock the full potential of the cloud while ensuring their data and operations remain secure and compliant in this dynamic digital landscape.

"We are thrilled to host the CIO Roundtable Series and bring together distinguished leaders to unravel the transformative impact of IT modernization, from Synops to DevOps, and even to the promising realm of NoOps, revolutionizing the IT landscape and redefining operations in the digital age," said Anand Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer at SecureKloud Technologies.

