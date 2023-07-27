Precision Drilling Announces 2023 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This news release contains “forward-looking information and statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. For a full disclosure of the forward-looking information and statements and the risks to which they are subject, see the “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements” later in this news release. This news release contains references to certain Financial Measures and Ratios, including Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before income taxes, loss (gain) on investments and other assets, gain on repurchase of unsecured senior notes, finance charges, foreign exchange, gain on asset disposals and depreciation and amortization), Funds Provided by (Used in) Operations, Net Capital Spending and Working Capital. These terms do not have standardized meanings prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies, see “Financial Measures and Ratios” later in this news release.

Precision Drilling announces 2023 second quarter financial results:

Revenue was $426 million compared with $326 million in the second quarter of 2022 as our drilling rigs continued to reprice at higher day rates, increasing 25% in Canada and 39% in the U.S. year over year.

Achieved second quarter Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $142 million, significantly surpassing the $64 million reported in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA included idle but contracted rig revenue of US$5 million and share-based compensation of $3 million, compared with US$1 million and $5 million, respectively, in 2022.

Net earnings were $27 million or $1.97 per share compared to a net loss of $25 million of $1.81 per share in 2022.

We continued to deliver High Performance, High Value service, expanding daily operating margins (2) , maintaining strict cost control and scaling our Alpha™ digital technologies and EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions across our Super Triple rig fleet, growing revenue from these offerings by over 60% from the second quarter of 2022.

Revenue per utilization day increased to $33,535 in Canada and US$35,576 in the U.S., while daily operating margins were $12,203 in Canada and US$16,613 in the U.S.

We strengthened our contract book, signing take-or-pay term contracts with several new customers including large U.S. independents and major oil and gas companies and increasing fourth quarter rigs under take-or-pay term contracts in the U.S. from 18 to 27 and in Canada from 15 to 25.

Averaged 42 active rigs in Canada, an increase of 12% over the second quarter of 2022, and 51 rigs in the U.S., representing an 8% decline from the second quarter of 2022.

Generated $213 million of cash from operations, repaid $178 million of debt, including all amounts drawn on our Senior Credit Facility and repurchased US$30 million of 2026 unsecured senior notes. Additionally, we returned $8 million to shareholders through share repurchases under our Normal Course Issuer Bid ( NCIB ).

As at June 30, 2023, we have reduced total debt by $100 million since the beginning of the year and remain on track to meet our 2023 debt reduction target of at least $150 million. We remain committed to achieving a normalized Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than 1.0 times by the end of 2025.

Ended the quarter with $23 million of cash and more than $575 million of available liquidity.

Completion and Production Services generated revenue of $46 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $8 million, representing increases of 40% and 55%, respectively, from the second quarter of 2022.

Internationally, we have six rigs currently active in the Middle East, increasing to eight in the third quarter. These eight contracts are expected to generate stable predictable cash flow that will stretch into 2028.

Precision’s President and CEO, Kevin Neveu, stated:



“We are pleased with our second quarter financial results, with revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of $426 million and $142 million, respectively, and generating $1.97 of net earnings on a per share basis. As a result of Precision’s strong operating cash flows combined with focused spending controls and efficient cash management, we delivered outstanding funds from operations. We have reduced our total debt by $100 million since the beginning of the year and are well on our way to achieving our 2023 debt reduction target while continuing to allocate capital to shareholders through share repurchases.

“Our Canadian business continues to improve with healthy spring break-up activity due to increasing year-round pad drilling in the Montney and Clearwater formations. With imminent additions to hydrocarbon pipeline takeaway capacity, the outlook is certainly encouraging. Our Canadian fleet is in high demand with 58 rigs running, including all of our Super Triples and pad capable Super Singles. We expect customer demand for our Super Triple and Super Single pad capable fleets will continue to exceed supply well into 2024.

“In the U.S. we currently have 43 active rigs and two rigs on paid standby. Firm oil prices are supporting an improved customer outlook as demand for our Super Triple rigs is increasing and demonstrated by securing contracts for several rig reactivations later this quarter and into 2024. We believe long-term natural gas fundamentals are robust, despite short-term uncertainty experienced this year, as several Gulf Coast LNG export trains are due to come on stream in late 2024 and 2025.

“In the Middle East, we currently have six rigs running and expect to have eight rigs active before the end of the third quarter. With two new rig activations this year, our international operations are expected to provide incremental, stable, and predictable cash flow in 2024.

“Our High Performance, High Value services and our Super Series fleet, coupled with our Alpha™ digital technologies and EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions, continue to underpin Precision’s earnings power. While our industry is susceptible to commodity price volatility, short-term industry cyclicality does not distract us from our business model or annual priorities. This includes our cash flow and debt reduction targets, which we have consistently met or exceeded, independent of the business cycle, and will continue to do so.

“I am confident that by remaining focused on our strategic priorities and what we can control, Precision will deliver increased shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Neveu.

SELECT FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION

Financial Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenue 425,622 326,016 30.6 984,229 677,355 45.3 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 142,093 64,099 121.7 345,312 100,954 242.0 Net earnings (loss) 26,900 (24,611 ) (209.3 ) 122,730 (68,455 ) (279.3 ) Cash provided by (used in) operations 213,460 135,174 57.9 241,816 69,880 246.0 Funds provided by operations(1) 136,959 60,373 126.9 296,612 90,328 228.4 Cash used in investing activities 44,062 36,782 19.8 122,879 67,125 83.1 Capital spending by spend category(1) Expansion and upgrade 9,615 15,530 (38.1 ) 25,960 25,145 3.2 Maintenance and infrastructure 35,099 23,906 46.8 69,549 50,693 37.2 Proceeds on sale (6,261 ) (6,849 ) (8.6 ) (14,026 ) (9,696 ) 44.7 Net capital spending(1) 38,453 32,587 18.0 81,483 66,142 23.2 Net earnings (loss) per share: Basic 1.97 (1.81 ) (208.8 ) 8.98 (5.06 ) (277.5 ) Diluted 1.63 (1.81 ) (190.1 ) 7.22 (5.06 ) (242.7 )

Operating Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Contract drilling rig fleet 225 226 (0.4 ) 225 226 (0.4 ) Drilling rig utilization days: U.S. 4,626 5,037 (8.2 ) 10,008 9,627 4.0 Canada 3,795 3,376 12.4 9,963 9,029 10.3 International 452 546 (17.2 ) 885 1,086 (18.5 ) Revenue per utilization day: U.S. (US$) 35,576 25,547 39.3 35,247 24,951 41.3 Canada (Cdn$) 33,535 26,746 25.4 32,773 25,192 30.1 International (US$) 50,551 54,612 (7.4 ) 51,139 52,436 (2.5 ) Operating costs per utilization day: U.S. (US$) 18,963 18,864 0.5 19,667 18,628 5.6 Canada (Cdn$) 21,332 19,010 12.2 19,731 16,749 17.8 Service rig fleet 119 93 28.0 119 93 28.0 Service rig operating hours 39,709 30,389 30.7 98,050 68,654 42.8



Financial Position

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except ratios) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Working capital(1) 134,839 60,641 Cash 22,919 21,587 Long-term debt 964,103 1,085,970 Total long-term financial liabilities 1,042,188 1,206,619 Total assets 2,732,694 2,876,123 Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity ratio (1) 0.42 0.47

Summary for the three months ended June 30, 2023:



Revenue of $426 million was 31% higher than 2022 due to the further strengthening of North American drilling and service revenue rates, partially offset by lower U.S. and international activity. Drilling rig utilization days increased 12% in Canada, while U.S. and international activity decreased by 8% and 17%, respectively. Our service rig operating hours increased 31% to 39,709 hours as compared with 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $142 million, $78 million higher than 2022 due to increased North America revenue rates, continued strict cost control and lower share-based compensation. Share-based compensation was $3 million as compared with $5 million in 2022. Please refer to “Other Items” later in this news release for additional information on share-based compensation charges.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was 33% as compared with 20% in 2022.

Our U.S. revenue per utilization day was US$35,576 compared with US$25,547 in 2022. The increase was primarily the result of higher fleet average day rates and higher idle but contracted rig revenue, offset by lower turnkey activity. We recognized revenue from idle but contracted rigs and turnkey projects of US$5 million and nil, respectively as compared with US$1 million and US$9 million in 2022. Revenue per utilization day, excluding the impact of idle but contracted rigs and turnkey projects was US$34,396, compared to US$23,590 in 2022, an increase of US$10,806 or 46%. Revenue per utilization day, excluding idle but contracted rigs and turnkey revenue, increased US$796 from the first quarter of 2023.

Our U.S. operating costs per utilization day increased slightly to US$18,963 compared with US$18,864 in 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher rig operating costs offset by lower turnkey costs. Operating costs per utilization day, excluding turnkey activity, were US$18,941 compared with US$16,517 in 2022. Sequentially, excluding the impact of turnkey activity, operating costs per utilization day decreased US$458.

In Canada, revenue per utilization day was $33,535 compared with $26,746 in 2022. The increase was a result of higher average day rates and customer cost recoveries. Sequentially, revenue per utilization day increased $1,231 due to rig mix.

Our Canadian operating costs per utilization day increased to $21,332, compared with $19,010 in 2022, due to higher field wages and costs that were recovered from our customers. Sequentially, our daily operating costs increased $2,586 due to higher repairs and maintenance costs spread over fewer activity days and rig mix.

Completion and Production Services revenue and Adjusted EBITDA were $46 million and $8 million, respectively, compared with $33 million and $5 million in 2022.

We realized US$23 million of international contract drilling revenue compared with US$30 million in 2022.

General and administrative expenses were $23 million as compared with $21 million in 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher labour-related costs and the impact of the weakening Canadian dollar on our translated U.S. dollar-denominated costs.

Net finance charges were $21 million, consistent with 2022.

Cash provided by operations was $213 million compared with $135 million in 2022. We generated $137 million of funds provided by operations compared with $60 million in 2022. Our increased day rates, revenue efficiency and operational leverage contributed to higher cash generation in the current quarter.

Capital expenditures were $45 million compared with $39 million in 2022. Capital spending by spend category (see “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS”) included $10 million for expansion and upgrades and $35 million for the maintenance of existing assets, infrastructure, and intangible assets.

Repaid $178 million of debt, including all amounts drawn on our Senior Credit Facility and repurchased US$30 million of 2026 unsecured senior notes. Additionally, we returned $8 million to shareholders through share repurchases under our NCIB.

We ended the quarter with $23 million of cash and more than $575 million of available liquidity.

Subsequent to June 30, 2023, we completed our $5 million equity investment in CleanDesign Income Corp. (CleanDesign). CleanDesign is a key supplier of Precision’s EverGreen™ Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and this investment provides access to key BESS and power management technologies.

Summary for the six months ended June 30, 2023:

Revenue for the first six months of 2023 was $984 million, an increase of 45% from 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was $345 million as compared with $101 million in 2022. Our higher Adjusted EBITDA was attributable to increased North American drilling and service activity, strengthening of day rates and lower share-based compensation charges.

General and administrative costs were $39 million, a decrease of $38 million from 2022 primarily due to lower share-based compensation charges, partially offset by higher labour related costs and the impact of the weakening Canadian dollar on our translated U.S. dollar-denominated costs.

Net finance charges were $44 million, an increase of $3 million from 2022 due to the impact of the weakening of the Canadian dollar on our U.S. dollar-denominated interest expense.

Cash provided by operations was $242 million as compared with $70 million in 2022. Funds provided by operations in 2023 were $297 million, an increase of $206 million from the comparative period.

Capital expenditures were $96 million in 2023, an increase of $20 million from 2022. Capital spending by spend category included $26 million for expansion and upgrades and $70 million for the maintenance of existing assets, infrastructure, and intangible assets.

Year-to-date, we have reduced our total debt by $100 million through the full repayment of our Senior Credit Facility and the repurchase of US$30 million of our 2026 unsecured senior notes. In addition, we repurchased and canceled 193,616 common shares for $13 million under our NCIB.

STRATEGY

Precision’s vision is to be globally recognized as the High Performance, High Value provider of land drilling services. We work toward this vision by defining and measuring our results against strategic priorities that we establish at the beginning of every year.

Precision’s 2023 strategic priorities and the progress made during the second quarter are as follows:

Deliver High Performance, High Value service through operational excellence. Grew our average active rig count by 12% in Canada as compared with the same period last year.

Increased service rig operating hours 31% over the second quarter of 2022. With the successful integration of High Arctic Inc.’s well servicing business, Precision is now the leading provider of high-quality and reliable services in Canada.

Reinvested $45 million into our equipment and infrastructure, bringing our year-to-date investment to $96 million as we progress toward our total expected 2023 investment of $195 million. Maximize free cash flow by increasing Adjusted EBITDA margins, revenue efficiency, and growing revenue from Alpha™ technologies and EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions. Realized second quarter daily operating margins of $12,203 in Canada and US$16,613 in the U.S., representing increases of 58% and 149%, respectively, compared with 2022.

Grew combined Alpha™ technologies and EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions second quarter revenue by over 60% compared with 2022.

Ended the quarter with 73 of our AC Super Triple rigs equipped with Alpha™ technologies, representing a 38% increase over the same quarter last year.

Continued to scale our EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions, adding one EverGreen™ BESS, two EverGreen™ Integrated Power and Emissions Monitoring Systems and 14 high mast LED lighting systems to our fleet during the quarter. Reduce debt by at least $150 million and allocate 10% to 20% of free cash flow before debt repayments for share repurchases. Long-term debt reduction target of $500 million between 2022 and 2025 and sustained Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of below 1.0 times by the end of 2025. Generated significant second quarter cash from operations of $213 million which allowed us to reduce debt by $178 million during the quarter, including the full repayment of our Senior Credit Facility and the repurchase of US$30 million of 2026 unsecured senior notes.

Returned $8 million of capital to shareholders by repurchasing and cancelling 126,543 common shares. For the first six months of the year, we have allocated $13 million of free cash flow to share repurchases.

For the first six months of the year, we have reduced total debt by $100 million. We remain committed to reducing debt by at least $150 million in 2023 and expect to reach a Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of between 1.25 and 1.50 times by year end.

OUTLOOK

Energy industry fundamentals continue to support drilling activity for oil and natural gas despite broad economic concerns and geopolitical instability. Oil prices are supported by demand growth reemerging in China, while OPEC cutting production quotas and years of under investment and capital discipline by producers have limited supply growth. We therefore expect drilling activity to improve in the second half of the year as customers seek to generate appropriate investment returns, maintain production levels and replenish inventories. Natural gas has demonstrated short-term price weaknesses, however, this lower-carbon energy source is becoming increasingly favorable as countries around the world stress the importance of sustainability, decarbonization and energy security. With demand for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) exports growing and the next wave of North America LNG projects expected to begin coming online in 2025 (including LNG Canada), we anticipate a sustained period of elevated natural gas drilling activity in both the U.S. and Canada.

In Canada, Precision’s activity is expected to continue to surpass 2022 levels, supported by imminent hydrocarbon export capacity increases with the Trans Mountain oil pipeline and the Coastal GasLink pipeline, each expected to begin operations in early 2024. Northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia natural gas developments are prime beneficiaries of the LNG Canada project and the January 2023 agreement between the British Columbia government and the Blueberry River First Nation has facilitated a significant increase in 2023 drilling license approvals, which should lead to more drilling activity in the region. Large pad drilling programs are ideally suited for Super Triple drilling rigs, resulting in strong customer interest for these rigs for the next several years. Our Super Triple fleet is currently fully utilized and we expect customer demand to continue to exceed supply, driving higher daily operating margins and longer-term take-or-pay contracts.

On the heavy oil side, we expect activity levels to remain strong as Canadian producers are benefitting from a favorable U.S. exchange rate and a significantly reduced heavy oil differential. Precision’s Super Single rigs are well suited for long-term conventional heavy oil development in the oil sands and Clearwater formation. Looking at the second half of the year, we expect our Super Single pad capable rigs to be fully utilized, driving higher day rates.

In the U.S., drilling activity had been increasing since mid-2020 but began to weaken in early 2023 due to lower natural gas prices and uncertain oil prices. For the first six months of the year, the Baker Hughes’ U.S. land rig count declined 14%. If oil prices remain stable around today’s level, we expect demand to improve in the second half of the year as customers modestly increase rig counts to maintain production. Over the past few months, we have signed a number of contracts for rig reactivations later this year and into 2024.

Our Alpha™ technologies and EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions continue to gain momentum and have become key competitive differentiators for our rigs as these offerings deliver exceptional value to our customers by reducing risks, well construction costs and carbon footprint. We currently have 10 EverGreen™ BESS deployed in the field and have commitments for three additional deployments in the second half of the year. Precision’s EverGreen™ BESS has proven to be an economically viable emissions reduction solution for our customers and we anticipate continued demand for additional deployments through the remainder of the year. In April, we expanded our partnership with CleanDesign, a key supplier of EverGreen™ BESS, through a $5 million equity investment commitment. This partnership will ensure we can meet the expected demand for BESS and is aligned with our overall emissions reduction strategy.

Internationally, we currently have six rigs working on term contracts, three in Kuwait and three in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, increasing to eight before the end of the third quarter. These eight rig contracts provide stable and predictable cash flow and represent over $700 million in backlog revenue that stretches into 2028. We continue to bid our remaining idle rigs within the region and remain optimistic about our ability to secure rig reactivations.

With the successful acquisition of High Arctic’s well servicing business in July 2022, Precision is now the leading provider of high-quality and reliable well services in Canada and the outlook for this business is positive. Customer demand for maintenance and completion activity is expected to exceed staffed service rigs available, supporting healthy activity and strong pricing into the foreseeable future.

Contracts

The following chart outlines the average number of drilling rigs under term contract by quarter as at July 26, 2023. For those quarters ending after June 30, 2023, this chart represents the minimum number of term contracts from which we will earn revenue. We expect the actual number of contracted rigs to vary in future periods as we sign additional term contracts.

Average for the quarter ended 2022 Average for the quarter ended 2023 Mar. 31 June 30 Sept. 30 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 June 30 Sept. 30 Dec. 31 Average rigs under term contract

as of July 26, 2023: U.S. 27 29 31 35 40 37 31 27 Canada 6 8 10 16 19 23 29 25 International 6 6 6 6 4 5 7 8 Total 39 43 47 57 63 65 67 60



The following chart outlines the average number of drilling rigs that we had under term contract for 2022 and the average number of rigs we have under term contract as at July 26, 2023.

Average for the year ended 2022 2023 Average rigs under term contract

as of July 26, 2023: U.S. 31 34 Canada 10 24 International 6 6 Total 47 64



In Canada, term contracted rigs normally generate 250 utilization days per year because of the seasonal nature of well site access. In most regions in the U.S. and internationally, term contracts normally generate 365 utilization days per year. Internationally, we expect to have eight rigs under long-term contract beginning in the second half of 2023.

Drilling Activity

The following chart outlines the average number of drilling rigs that we had working or moving by quarter for the periods noted.

Average for the quarter ended 2022 Average for the quarter ended 2023 Mar. 31 June 30 Sept. 30 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 June 30 Average Precision active rig count: U.S. 51 55 57 60 60 51 Canada 63 37 59 66 69 42 International 6 6 6 6 5 5 Total 120 98 122 132 134 98



According to industry sources, as at July 26, 2023, the U.S. active land drilling rig count has decreased 12% from the same point last year while the Canadian active land drilling rig count has increased 4%. To date in 2023, approximately 79% of the U.S. industry’s active rigs and 59% of the Canadian industry’s active rigs were drilling for oil targets, compared with 79% for the U.S. and 60% for Canada at the same time last year.

Capital Spending and Free Cash Flow Allocation

We remain committed to disciplined cash flow management, capital spending and returning capital to shareholders. Capital spending in 2023 is expected to be $195 million and by spend category includes $145 million for sustaining, infrastructure and intangibles and $50 million for expansion and upgrades. We expect that the $195 million will be split as follows: $181 million in the Contract Drilling Services segment, $11 million in the Completion and Production Services segment, and $3 million in the Corporate segment. Capital spending could increase this year with stronger demand for our services and customer contracted rig upgrades. As at June 30, 2023, Precision had capital commitments of approximately $201 million with payments expected through 2025.

SEGMENTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Precision’s operations are reported in two segments: Contract Drilling Services, which includes our drilling rig, oilfield supply and manufacturing divisions; and Completion and Production Services, which includes our service rig, rental and camp and catering divisions.

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenue: Contract Drilling Services 380,958 294,299 29.4 867,034 608,444 42.5 Completion and Production Services 46,161 33,041 39.7 120,684 71,279 69.3 Inter-segment eliminations (1,497 ) (1,324 ) 13.1 (3,489 ) (2,368 ) 47.3 425,622 326,016 30.6 984,229 677,355 45.3 Adjusted EBITDA:(1) Contract Drilling Services 147,478 70,429 109.4 336,601 141,603 137.7 Completion and Production Services 7,507 4,839 55.1 24,913 11,378 119.0 Corporate and Other (12,892 ) (11,169 ) 15.4 (16,202 ) (52,027 ) (68.9 ) 142,093 64,099 121.7 345,312 100,954 242.0

SEGMENT REVIEW OF CONTRACT DRILLING SERVICES

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenue 380,958 294,299 29.4 867,034 608,444 42.5 Expenses: Operating 224,746 215,676 4.2 511,813 445,727 14.8 General and administrative 8,734 8,194 6.6 18,620 21,114 (11.8 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 147,478 70,429 109.4 336,601 141,603 137.7 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue(1) 38.7 % 23.9 % 38.8 % 23.3 %

United States onshore drilling statistics:(1) 2023 2022 Precision Industry(2) Precision Industry(2) Average number of active land rigs for quarters ended: March 31 60 744 51 603 June 30 51 700 55 687 Year to date average 55 722 53 645

Canadian onshore drilling statistics:(1) 2023 2022 Precision Industry(2) Precision Industry(2) Average number of active land rigs for quarters ended: March 31 69 221 63 205 June 30 42 117 37 113 Year to date average 55 169 50 159

SEGMENT REVIEW OF COMPLETION AND PRODUCTION SERVICES

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 Revenue 46,161 33,041 39.7 120,684 71,279 69.3 Expenses: Operating 36,921 26,200 40.9 91,713 56,167 63.3 General and administrative 1,733 2,002 (13.4 ) 4,058 3,734 8.7 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 7,507 4,839 55.1 24,913 11,378 119.0 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue(1) 16.3 % 14.6 % 20.6 % 16.0 % Well servicing statistics: Number of service rigs (end of period) 119 93 28.0 119 93 28.0 Service rig operating hours 39,709 30,389 30.7 98,050 68,654 42.8 Service rig operating hour utilization 37 % 36 % 46 % 41 %

SEGMENT REVIEW OF CORPORATE AND OTHER

Our Corporate and Other segment provides support functions to our operating segments. The Corporate and Other segment had negative Adjusted EBITDA of $13 million as compared with $11 million in 2022. Our lower current quarter Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by higher translated U.S. dollar-denominated costs, partially offset by lower share-based compensation charges.

OTHER ITEMS

Share-based Incentive Compensation Plans

We have several cash and equity-settled share-based incentive plans for non-management directors, officers, and other eligible employees. Our accounting policies for each share-based incentive plan can be found in our 2022 Annual Report.

A summary of expense amounts under these plans during the reporting periods are as follows:

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash settled share-based incentive plans 2,081 5,048 (10,014 ) 52,259 Equity settled share-based incentive plans 653 — 1,133 427 Total share-based incentive compensation plan expense (recovery) 2,734 5,048 (8,881 ) 52,686 Allocated: Operating 923 1,852 (960 ) 12,772 General and Administrative 1,811 3,196 (7,921 ) 39,914 2,734 5,048 (8,881 ) 52,686



Cash settled share-based compensation expense for the quarter was $2 million as compared with $5 million in 2022. The lower expense in 2023 was primarily due to the continued vesting fewer outstanding cash-settled units, partially offset by our better share price performance as compared with 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, we issued Executive Restricted Share Units (Executive RSUs) to certain senior executives. Accordingly, our equity-settled share-based compensation expense for the quarter was $1 million as compared with nil in 2022.

As at June 30, 2023, the majority of our share-based compensation plans were classified as cash-settled and will be impacted by changes in our share price. Although accounted for as cash-settled, Precision retains the ability to settle certain vested units in common shares at its discretion.

Finance Charges

Finance charges were $21 million, consistent with 2022. Despite our lower balance of long-term debt, our finance charges were negatively impacted by the weakening of the Canadian dollar on our U.S. dollar-denominated interest. Interest charges on our U.S. dollar-denominated long-term debt were US$14 million ($19 million) as compared with US$15 million ($19 million) in 2022.

Income Tax

Income tax expense for the quarter was $19 million as compared with $4 million in 2022. During the second quarter, we continued to not recognize deferred tax assets on certain Canadian and international operating losses.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Liquidity

Amount Availability Used for Maturity Senior Credit Facility (secured) US$447 million (extendible, revolving term credit facility with US$353 million accordion feature) Nil drawn and US$56 million in outstanding letters of credit General corporate purposes June 18, 2025 Real estate credit facilities (secured) US$9 million Fully drawn General corporate purposes November 19, 2025 $17 million Fully drawn General corporate purposes March 16, 2026 Operating facilities (secured) $40 million Undrawn, except $20 million in outstanding letters of credit Letters of credit and general corporate purposes US$15 million Undrawn Short-term working capital requirements Demand letter of credit facility (secured) US$40 million Undrawn, except US$21 million in outstanding letters of credit Letters of credit Unsecured senior notes (unsecured) US$318 million – 7.125% Fully drawn Debt redemption and repurchases January 15, 2026 US$400 million – 6.875% Fully drawn Debt redemption and repurchases January 15, 2029



As at June 30, 2023, we had $979 million outstanding under our Senior Credit Facility, Real Estate Credit Facilities and unsecured senior notes as compared with $1,103 million at December 31, 2022. The current blended cash interest cost of our debt is approximately 7.0%.

During the quarter, we repaid all amounts borrowed under our Senior Credit Facility and repurchased and cancelled US$30 million principal amount of our 2026 unsecured senior notes.

During the quarter, S&P Global Ratings raised our issuer credit rating and rating on our Unsecured Senior Notes to ‘B+’ from ‘B’. In addition, Moody’s Investor Service upgraded Precision’s corporate rating to B1 from B2 and unsecured senior notes rating to B2 from B3.

Senior Credit Facility

Our Senior Credit Facility requires that we comply with certain covenants including a leverage ratio of consolidated senior debt to consolidated Covenant EBITDA of less than 2.5:1. For purposes of calculating the leverage ratio, consolidated senior debt only includes secured indebtedness. The Senior Credit Facility limits the redemption and repurchase of junior debt subject to a pro forma senior net leverage covenant test of less than or equal to 1.75:1.

During the quarter, we agreed with the lenders of our Senior Credit Facility to remove certain non-extending lenders from our facility, thereby reducing the total commitment from US$500 million to US$447 million.

The Senior Credit Facility matures on June 18, 2025.

Covenants

As at June 30, 2023, we were in compliance with the covenants of our Senior Credit Facility and Real Estate Credit Facilities.

Covenant At June 30, 2023 Senior Credit Facility Consolidated senior debt to consolidated covenant EBITDA(1)h < 2.50 0.05 Consolidated covenant EBITDA to consolidated interest expense > 2.50 6.30 Real Estate Credit Facilities Consolidated covenant EBITDA to consolidated interest expense > 2.50 6.30

(1) For purposes of calculating the leverage ratio consolidated senior debt only includes secured indebtedness.

Average shares outstanding

The following tables reconcile net earnings (loss) and the weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share:

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) - basic 26,900 (24,611 ) 122,730 (68,455 ) Effect of share options and other

equity compensation plans (2,902 ) — (15,469 ) — Net earnings (loss) - diluted 23,998 (24,611 ) 107,261 (68,455 )





For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 13,672 13,588 13,661 13,533 Effect of share options and

other equity compensation plans 1,075 — 1,196 — Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 14,747 13,588 14,857 13,533



QUARTERLY FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2022 2023 Quarters ended September 30 December 31 March 31 June 30 Revenue 429,335 510,504 558,607 425,622 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 119,561 91,090 203,219 142,093 Net earnings (loss) 30,679 3,483 95,830 26,900 Net earnings (loss) per basic share 2.26 0.27 7.02 1.97 Net earnings (loss) per diluted share 2.03 0.27 5.57 1.63 Funds provided by operations(1) 81,327 111,339 159,653 136,959 Cash provided by operations 8,142 159,082 28,356 213,460





(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2021 2022 Quarters ended September 30 December 31 March 31 June 30 Revenue 253,813 295,202 351,339 326,016 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 45,408 63,881 36,855 64,099 Net loss (38,032 ) (27,336 ) (43,844 ) (24,611 ) Net loss per basic and diluted share (2.86 ) (2.05 ) (3.25 ) (1.81 ) Funds provided by operations(1) 33,525 62,681 29,955 60,373 Cash provided by (used in) operations 21,871 59,713 (65,294 ) 135,174

FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS



Non-GAAP Financial Measures We reference certain additional Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Non-GAAP) measures that are not defined terms under IFRS to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA We believe Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before income taxes, loss (gain) on investments and other assets, gain on repurchase of unsecured senior notes, finance charges, foreign exchange, gain on asset disposals and depreciation and amortization), as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Earnings (Loss) and our reportable operating segment disclosures, is a useful measure because it gives an indication of the results from our principal business activities prior to consideration of how our activities are financed and the impact of foreign exchange, taxation and depreciation and amortization charges.



The most directly comparable financial measure is net earnings (loss).





For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDA by segment: Contract Drilling Services 147,478 70,429 336,601 141,603 Completion and Production Services 7,507 4,839 24,913 11,378 Corporate and Other (12,892 ) (11,169 ) (16,202 ) (52,027 ) Adjusted EBITDA 142,093 64,099 345,312 100,954 Depreciation and amortization 74,088 69,757 145,631 138,214 Gain on asset disposals (3,872 ) (10,800 ) (13,148 ) (13,914 ) Foreign exchange (774 ) 536 (1,257 ) 18 Finance charges 21,408 21,043 44,328 41,773 Gain on repurchase of unsecured notes (100 ) — (100 ) — Loss (gain) on investments and other assets 5,658 4,346 9,888 (1,223 ) Incomes taxes 18,785 3,828 37,240 4,541 Net earnings (loss) 26,900 (24,611 ) 122,730 (68,455 )





Funds Provided by (Used in) Operations We believe funds provided by (used in) operations, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, is a useful measure because it provides an indication of the funds our principal business activities generate prior to consideration of working capital changes, which is primarily made up of highly liquid balances.



The most directly comparable financial measure is cash provided by (used in) operations.



Net Capital Spending We believe net capital spending is a useful measure as it provides an indication of our primary investment activities.



The most directly comparable financial measure is cash provided by (used in) investing activities.



Net capital spending is calculated as follows:





For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Capital spending by spend category Expansion and upgrade 9,615 15,530 25,960 25,145 Maintenance, infrastructure and intangibles 35,099 23,906 69,549 50,693 44,714 39,436 95,509 75,838 Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment (6,261 ) (6,849 ) (14,026 ) (9,696 ) Net capital spending 38,453 32,587 81,483 66,142 Business acquisitions — — 28,000 — Purchase of investments and other assets 2,016 536 2,071 536 Changes in non-cash working capital balances 3,593 3,659 11,325 447 Cash used in investing activities 44,062 36,782 122,879 67,125





Working Capital We define working capital as current assets less current liabilities, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position.



Working capital is calculated as follows:





June 30, December 31, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 Current assets 413,091 470,670 Current liabilities 278,252 410,029 Working capital 134,839 60,641





Non-GAAP Ratios We reference certain additional Non-GAAP ratios that are not defined terms under IFRS to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA % of Revenue We believe Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of consolidated revenue, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Loss, provides an indication of our profitability from our principal business activities prior to consideration of how our activities are financed and the impact of foreign exchange, taxation and depreciation and amortization charges.



Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity We believe that long-term debt (as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) to long-term debt plus equity (total shareholders’ equity as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) provides an indication of our debt leverage.



Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA We believe that the Net Debt (long-term debt less cash, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) to Adjusted EBITDA ratio provides an indication of the number of years it would take for us to repay our debt obligations.



Supplementary Financial Measures We reference certain supplementary financial measures that are not defined terms under IFRS to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors. Capital Spending by Spend Category We provide additional disclosure to better depict the nature of our capital spending. Our capital spending is categorized as expansion and upgrade, maintenance and infrastructure, or intangibles.



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)



(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 22,919 $ 21,587 Accounts receivable 353,505 413,925 Inventory 36,667 35,158 Total current assets 413,091 470,670 Non-current assets: Income tax recoverable 682 1,602 Deferred tax assets 454 455 Property, plant and equipment 2,224,106 2,303,338 Intangibles 18,231 19,575 Right-of-use assets 60,496 60,032 Investments and other assets 15,634 20,451 Total non-current assets 2,319,603 2,405,453 Total assets $ 2,732,694 $ 2,876,123 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 261,504 $ 392,053 Income taxes payable 1,623 2,991 Current portion of lease obligations 12,859 12,698 Current portion of long-term debt 2,266 2,287 Total current liabilities 278,252 410,029 Non-current liabilities: Share-based compensation 17,483 60,133 Provisions and other 7,149 7,538 Lease obligations 53,453 52,978 Long-term debt 964,103 1,085,970 Deferred tax liabilities 63,576 28,946 Total non-current liabilities 1,105,764 1,235,565 Shareholders’ equity: Shareholders’ capital 2,306,545 2,299,533 Contributed surplus 73,688 72,555 Deficit (1,178,543 ) (1,301,273 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 146,988 159,714 Total shareholders’ equity 1,348,678 1,230,529 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,732,694 $ 2,876,123



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 425,622 $ 326,016 $ 984,229 $ 677,355 Expenses: Operating 260,170 240,552 600,037 499,526 General and administrative 23,359 21,365 38,880 76,875 Earnings before income taxes, loss (gain) on investments and other assets, gain on repurchase of unsecured senior notes, finance charges, foreign exchange, gain on asset disposals, and depreciation and amortization 142,093 64,099 345,312 100,954 Depreciation and amortization 74,088 69,757 145,631 138,214 Gain on asset disposals (3,872 ) (10,800 ) (13,148 ) (13,914 ) Foreign exchange (774 ) 536 (1,257 ) 18 Finance charges 21,408 21,043 44,328 41,773 Gain on repurchase of unsecured senior notes (100 ) — (100 ) — Loss (gain) on investments and other assets 5,658 4,346 9,888 (1,223 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 45,685 (20,783 ) 159,970 (63,914 ) Income taxes: Current 1,120 635 1,961 1,605 Deferred 17,665 3,193 35,279 2,936 18,785 3,828 37,240 4,541 Net earnings (loss) $ 26,900 $ (24,611 ) $ 122,730 $ (68,455 ) Net earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 1.97 $ (1.81 ) $ 8.98 $ (5.06 ) Diluted $ 1.63 $ (1.81 ) $ 7.22 $ (5.06 )



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) $ 26,900 $ (24,611 ) $ 122,730 $ (68,455 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on translation of assets and liabilities of operations denominated in foreign currency (31,718 ) 44,638 (35,858 ) 27,667 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on net investment hedge with U.S. denominated debt 20,459 (33,831 ) 23,132 (21,063 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 15,641 $ (13,804 ) $ 110,004 $ (61,851 )



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net earnings (loss) $ 26,900 $ (24,611 ) $ 122,730 $ (68,455 ) Adjustments for: Long-term compensation plans 1,740 3,224 (2,377 ) 34,436 Depreciation and amortization 74,088 69,757 145,631 138,214 Gain on asset disposals (3,872 ) (10,800 ) (13,148 ) (13,914 ) Foreign exchange (786 ) 422 (1,288 ) 151 Finance charges 21,408 21,043 44,328 41,773 Income taxes 18,785 3,828 37,240 4,541 Other (220 ) 275 (220 ) 275 Loss (gain) on investments and other assets 5,658 4,346 9,888 (1,223 ) Gain on repurchase of unsecured senior notes (100 ) — (100 ) — Income taxes paid (2,037 ) (2,576 ) (2,208 ) (2,803 ) Income taxes recovered 3 — 3 — Interest paid (4,827 ) (4,540 ) (44,202 ) (42,701 ) Interest received 219 5 335 34 Funds provided by operations 136,959 60,373 296,612 90,328 Changes in non-cash working capital balances 76,501 74,801 (54,796 ) (20,448 ) 213,460 135,174 241,816 69,880 Investments: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (44,037 ) (39,436 ) (94,832 ) (75,838 ) Purchase of intangibles (677 ) — (677 ) — Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 6,261 6,849 14,026 9,696 Business acquisitions — — (28,000 ) — Purchase of investments and other assets (2,016 ) (536 ) (2,071 ) (536 ) Changes in non-cash working capital balances (3,593 ) (3,659 ) (11,325 ) (447 ) (44,062 ) (36,782 ) (122,879 ) (67,125 ) Financing: Issuance of long-term debt — 6,405 139,049 94,529 Repayments of long-term debt (177,677 ) (75,921 ) (239,021 ) (84,111 ) Repurchase of share capital (7,958 ) (5,000 ) (12,951 ) (5,000 ) Issuance of common shares on the exercise of options — 4,766 — 6,162 Lease payments (2,042 ) (1,842 ) (4,003 ) (3,409 ) (187,677 ) (71,592 ) (116,926 ) 8,171 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (421 ) 739 (679 ) 127 Increase (decrease) in cash (18,700 ) 27,539 1,332 11,053 Cash, beginning of period 41,619 24,102 21,587 40,588 Cash, end of period $ 22,919 $ 51,641 $ 22,919 $ 51,641



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)



(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) Shareholders’

Capital Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Deficit Total

Equity Balance at January 1, 2023 $ 2,299,533 $ 72,555 $ 159,714 $ (1,301,273 ) $ 1,230,529 Net earnings for the period — — — 122,730 122,730 Other comprehensive loss for the period — — (12,726 ) — (12,726 ) Settlement of Executive Performance and Restricted Share Units 19,206 — — — 19,206 Share repurchases (12,951 ) — — — (12,951 ) Redemption of non-management directors share units 757 — — — 757 Share-based compensation expense — 1,133 — — 1,133 Balance at June 30, 2023 $ 2,306,545 $ 73,688 $ 146,988 $ (1,178,543 ) $ 1,348,678





(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) Shareholders’

Capital Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Deficit Total

Equity Balance at January 1, 2022 $ 2,281,444 $ 76,311 $ 134,780 $ (1,266,980 ) $ 1,225,555 Net loss for the period — — — (68,455 ) (68,455 ) Other comprehensive income for the period — — 6,604 — 6,604 Share options exercised 8,843 (2,681 ) — — 6,162 Share repurchases (5,000 ) — — — (5,000 ) Share-based compensation reclassification 14,083 (219 ) — — 13,864 Share-based compensation expense — 646 — — 646 Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 2,299,370 $ 74,057 $ 141,384 $ (1,335,435 ) $ 1,179,376



