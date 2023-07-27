Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

-Net New Home Orders of 1,912 on a Monthly Absorption Rate of 4.5-
-New Home Deliveries of 1,173-
-Home Sales Revenue of $819 Million-
-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.60-
-Debt-to-Capital Ratio of 32.3% and Total Liquidity of $1.7 Billion-
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
“Tri Pointe delivered strong results for the second quarter, surpassing our delivery guidance and leading to home sales revenue of $819 million while generating $61 million in net income available to common stockholders, or $0.60 per diluted share,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “The healthy buyer demand we saw in the first part of the year continued a strong seasonal trend through the second quarter, resulting in a 41% increase in net new home orders compared to the same prior-year period, and an 18% increase sequentially from the first quarter of 2023. We attribute these outstanding results to several underlying factors fueling today’s housing market, the foremost of which is the persistent limited supply of overall housing that falls short of current demand. This demand is largely being powered by a combination of new household formations, the entry of Gen Z into the home-buying market, and Millennials reaching their prime home-buying age. Additionally, with stabilized mortgage rates, consumers have adjusted to mid-six to low-seven percent interest rates, setting a new normal in the market.”
Mr. Bauer continued, “An important component to the supply/demand equation is the scarcity of resale home supply, with reports indicating that new listings are down nationwide by 27% due to the significant number of existing homebuyers who are not selling as a result of their locked-in rates which are well below current levels. This scarcity of resale homes has significantly boosted the homebuilding industry’s market share, with newly constructed homes making up 33% of inventory compared to the typical 13% average, as reported by the National Association of Home Builders.”
“Demand for the quarter was broad-based across our geographic footprint with an absorption rate of 4.5 homes per community per month. In addition, we raised net pricing at 73% of our selling communities during the quarter, while expanding our ending community count by 18%,” said Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. “As the homebuilding industry gains momentum, driven by favorable market dynamics and demographic factors, we remain committed to enhancing operational efficiencies, fostering our company culture, and continuously innovating our product offerings to cater to the evolving lifestyles of today’s discerning consumers.”
Mr. Bauer concluded, “As we enter the second half of 2023, we believe that our industry’s share of the housing market will continue to increase and that the current supply/demand imbalance will continue into the foreseeable future. Through the rest of the year, we will continue to prioritize operational efficiency and cost management as supply chains continue to normalize. Furthermore, our balance sheet and liquidity reached record levels, allowing us flexibility in our efforts to balance growth and shareholder returns.”
Results and Operational Data for Second Quarter 2023 and Comparisons to Second Quarter 2022
- Net income available to common stockholders was $60.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $136.4 million, or $1.33 per diluted share
- Home sales revenue of $819.1 million compared to $1.0 billion, a decrease of 18%
- New home deliveries of 1,173 homes compared to 1,485 homes, a decrease of 21%
- Average sales price of homes delivered of $698,000 compared to $677,000, an increase of 3%
- Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 20.4% compared to 27.2%, a decrease of 680 basis points. The current year period includes an $11.5 million impairment related to a single community in the Bay Area of California.
- Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 24.9%*
- SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 11.9% compared to 9.5%, an increase of 240 basis points
- Net new home orders of 1,912 compared to 1,356, an increase of 41%
- Active selling communities averaged 140.3 compared to 121.8, an increase of 15%
- Net new home orders per average selling community were 13.6 orders (4.5 monthly) compared to 11.1 orders (3.7 monthly)
- Cancellation rate of 8% compared to 16%
- Backlog units at quarter end of 2,765 homes compared to 3,826, a decrease of 28%
- Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.9 billion compared to $3.0 billion, a decrease of 36%
- Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $695,000 compared to $779,000, a decrease of 11%
- Ratios of debt-to-capital and net debt-to-net capital of 32.3% and 12.1%*, respectively, as of June 30, 2023
- Repurchased 1,137,478 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $28.43 for an aggregate dollar amount of $32.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023
- Ended the second quarter of 2023 with total liquidity of $1.7 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $981.6 million and $695.0 million of availability under our revolving credit facility
|*
|See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
Outlook
For the third quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,000 and 1,100 homes at an average sales price between $690,000 and $700,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 21.0% to 22.0% for the third quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 12.0% to 13.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the third quarter to be in the range of 26.0% to 27.0%.
For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 5,000 and 5,300 homes at an average sales price between $690,000 and $700,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 21.5% to 22.5% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 10.5% to 11.5%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be in the range of 26.0% to 27.0%.
Earnings Conference Call
About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.
One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was also named as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for three years in a row 2021–2023, and was named on several Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.
KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|Change
|% Change
|2023
|2022
|Change
|% Change
|Operating Data:
|(unaudited)
|Home sales revenue
|$
|819,077
|$
|1,004,644
|$
|(185,567
|)
|(18
|)%
|$
|1,587,482
|$
|1,729,895
|$
|(142,413
|)
|(8
|)%
|Homebuilding gross margin
|$
|167,078
|$
|273,292
|$
|(106,214
|)
|(39
|)%
|$
|347,365
|$
|467,883
|$
|(120,518
|)
|(26
|)%
|Homebuilding gross margin %
|20.4
|%
|27.2
|%
|(6.8
|)%
|21.9
|%
|27.0
|%
|(5.1
|)%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*
|24.9
|%
|29.8
|%
|(4.9
|)%
|25.5
|%
|29.6
|%
|(4.1
|)%
|SG&A expense
|$
|97,465
|$
|95,352
|$
|2,113
|2
|%
|$
|185,693
|$
|176,047
|$
|9,646
|5
|%
|SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue
|11.9
|%
|9.5
|%
|2.4
|%
|11.7
|%
|10.2
|%
|1.5
|%
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|60,724
|$
|136,383
|$
|(75,659
|)
|(55
|)%
|$
|135,466
|$
|223,861
|$
|(88,395
|)
|(39
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|129,928
|$
|220,905
|$
|(90,977
|)
|(41
|)%
|$
|263,903
|$
|366,996
|$
|(103,093
|)
|(28
|)%
|Interest incurred
|$
|37,394
|$
|28,789
|$
|8,605
|30
|%
|$
|74,873
|$
|57,342
|$
|17,531
|31
|%
|Interest in cost of home sales
|$
|25,366
|$
|24,963
|$
|403
|2
|%
|$
|45,592
|$
|42,028
|$
|3,564
|8
|%
|Other Data:
|Net new home orders
|1,912
|1,356
|556
|41
|%
|3,531
|3,252
|279
|9
|%
|New homes delivered
|1,173
|1,485
|(312
|)
|(21
|)%
|2,238
|2,584
|(346
|)
|(13
|)%
|Average sales price of homes delivered
|$
|698
|$
|677
|$
|21
|3
|%
|$
|709
|$
|669
|$
|40
|6
|%
|Cancellation rate
|8
|%
|16
|%
|(8
|)%
|9
|%
|11
|%
|(2
|)%
|Average selling communities
|140.3
|121.8
|18.5
|15
|%
|138.4
|116.7
|21.7
|19
|%
|Selling communities at end of period
|145
|123
|22
|18
|%
|Backlog (estimated dollar value)
|$
|1,922,895
|$
|2,981,255
|$
|(1,058,360
|)
|(36
|)%
|Backlog (homes)
|2,765
|3,826
|(1,061
|)
|(28
|)%
|Average sales price in backlog
|$
|695
|$
|779
|$
|(84
|)
|(11
|)%
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Change
|% Change
|Balance Sheet Data:
|(unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|981,567
|$
|889,664
|$
|91,903
|10
|%
|Real estate inventories
|$
|3,193,328
|$
|3,173,849
|$
|19,479
|1
|%
|Lots owned or controlled
|32,834
|33,794
|(960
|)
|(3
|)%
|Homes under construction (1)
|3,131
|2,373
|758
|32
|%
|Homes completed, unsold
|168
|288
|(120
|)
|(42
|)%
|Debt
|$
|1,379,835
|$
|1,378,051
|$
|1,784
|0
|%
|Stockholders’ equity
|$
|2,896,111
|$
|2,832,389
|$
|63,722
|2
|%
|Book capitalization
|$
|4,275,946
|$
|4,210,440
|$
|65,506
|2
|%
|Ratio of debt-to-capital
|32.3
|%
|32.7
|%
|(0.4
|)%
|Ratio of net debt-to-net capital*
|12.1
|%
|14.7
|%
|(2.6
|)%
__________
(1) Homes under construction included 66 and 78 models as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Assets
|(unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|981,567
|$
|889,664
|Receivables
|117,134
|169,449
|Real estate inventories
|3,193,328
|3,173,849
|Investments in unconsolidated entities
|139,959
|129,837
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|156,603
|156,603
|Deferred tax assets, net
|34,850
|34,851
|Other assets
|157,118
|165,687
|Total assets
|$
|4,780,559
|$
|4,719,940
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|78,386
|$
|62,324
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|425,518
|443,034
|Loans payable
|287,427
|287,427
|Senior notes
|1,092,408
|1,090,624
|Total liabilities
|1,883,739
|1,883,409
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 99,094,458 and 101,017,708 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|991
|1,010
|Additional paid-in capital
|—
|3,685
|Retained earnings
|2,895,120
|2,827,694
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,896,111
|2,832,389
|Noncontrolling interests
|709
|4,142
|Total equity
|2,896,820
|2,836,531
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|4,780,559
|$
|4,719,940
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Homebuilding:
|Home sales revenue
|$
|819,077
|$
|1,004,644
|$
|1,587,482
|$
|1,729,895
|Land and lot sales revenue
|7,086
|114
|8,792
|1,711
|Other operations revenue
|796
|703
|1,470
|1,347
|Total revenues
|826,959
|1,005,461
|1,597,744
|1,732,953
|Cost of home sales
|651,999
|731,352
|1,240,117
|1,262,012
|Cost of land and lot sales
|7,370
|344
|8,813
|819
|Other operations expense
|782
|704
|1,447
|1,350
|Sales and marketing
|43,241
|38,523
|85,103
|70,762
|General and administrative
|54,224
|56,829
|100,590
|105,285
|Homebuilding income from operations
|69,343
|177,709
|161,674
|292,725
|Equity in income of unconsolidated entities
|42
|143
|269
|88
|Other income, net
|11,093
|116
|18,697
|389
|Homebuilding income before income taxes
|80,478
|177,968
|180,640
|293,202
|Financial Services:
|Revenues
|10,370
|12,228
|19,246
|20,980
|Expenses
|7,405
|6,322
|13,236
|11,630
|Equity in income of unconsolidated entities
|—
|—
|—
|46
|Financial services income before income taxes
|2,965
|5,906
|6,010
|9,396
|Income before income taxes
|83,443
|183,874
|186,650
|302,598
|Provision for income taxes
|(21,472
|)
|(45,936
|)
|(48,822
|)
|(76,161
|)
|Net income
|61,971
|137,938
|137,828
|226,437
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(1,247
|)
|(1,555
|)
|(2,362
|)
|(2,576
|)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|60,724
|$
|136,383
|$
|135,466
|$
|223,861
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.61
|$
|1.33
|$
|1.35
|$
|2.14
|Diluted
|$
|0.60
|$
|1.33
|$
|1.34
|$
|2.12
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|99,598,933
|102,164,377
|100,305,168
|104,731,388
|Diluted
|100,634,964
|102,787,919
|101,184,993
|105,478,446
MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|New
Homes
Delivered
|Average
Sales
Price
|New
Homes
Delivered
|Average
Sales
Price
|New
Homes
Delivered
|Average
Sales
Price
|New
Homes
Delivered
|Average
Sales
Price
|Arizona
|195
|$
|765
|127
|$
|732
|330
|$
|773
|197
|$
|733
|California
|352
|798
|579
|698
|691
|813
|1,093
|690
|Nevada
|88
|743
|157
|724
|186
|753
|241
|711
|Washington
|40
|733
|54
|1,092
|58
|802
|126
|1,023
|West total
|675
|778
|917
|731
|1,265
|793
|1,657
|723
|Colorado
|49
|732
|76
|682
|93
|758
|119
|662
|Texas
|278
|560
|318
|511
|488
|588
|538
|507
|Central total
|327
|586
|394
|544
|581
|615
|657
|535
|Carolinas(1)
|142
|483
|44
|462
|317
|458
|72
|458
|Washington D.C. Area(2)
|29
|1,176
|130
|770
|75
|1,082
|198
|744
|East total
|171
|600
|174
|692
|392
|577
|270
|668
|Total
|1,173
|$
|698
|1,485
|$
|677
|2,238
|$
|709
|2,584
|$
|669
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net New
Home
Orders
|Average
Selling
Communities
|Net New
Home
Orders
|Average
Selling
Communities
|Net New
Home
Orders
|Average
Selling
Communities
|Net New
Home
Orders
|Average
Selling
Communities
|Arizona
|189
|13.7
|195
|14.2
|306
|13.4
|410
|13.6
|California
|787
|49.2
|601
|49.2
|1,488
|51.6
|1,302
|44.7
|Nevada
|105
|8.0
|116
|7.3
|189
|7.6
|261
|8.0
|Washington
|70
|5.8
|21
|1.8
|122
|5.4
|69
|2.4
|West total
|1,151
|76.7
|933
|72.5
|2,105
|78.0
|2,042
|68.7
|Colorado
|38
|6.8
|34
|8.0
|79
|6.4
|165
|8.0
|Texas
|494
|39.0
|153
|22.0
|808
|36.1
|568
|22.1
|Central total
|532
|45.8
|187
|30.0
|887
|42.5
|733
|30.1
|Carolinas(1)
|188
|14.3
|170
|11.5
|439
|14.5
|296
|10.0
|Washington D.C. Area(2)
|41
|3.5
|66
|7.8
|100
|3.4
|181
|7.9
|East total
|229
|17.8
|236
|19.3
|539
|17.9
|477
|17.9
|Total
|1,912
|140.3
|1,356
|121.8
|3,531
|138.4
|3,252
|116.7
(1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
(2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|As of June 30, 2023
|As of June 30, 2022
|Backlog
Units
|Backlog
Dollar
Value
|Average
Sales
Price
|Backlog
Units
|Backlog
Dollar
Value
|Average
Sales
Price
|Arizona
|354
|$
|276,167
|$
|780
|733
|$
|586,871
|$
|801
|California
|1,095
|797,480
|728
|1,245
|1,128,517
|906
|Nevada
|128
|94,278
|737
|346
|279,679
|808
|Washington
|99
|91,266
|922
|72
|60,188
|836
|West total
|1,676
|1,259,191
|751
|2,396
|2,055,255
|858
|Colorado
|36
|24,889
|691
|230
|178,845
|778
|Texas
|602
|340,938
|566
|666
|408,415
|613
|Central total
|638
|365,827
|573
|896
|587,260
|655
|Carolinas(1)
|342
|156,759
|458
|345
|162,317
|470
|Washington D.C. Area(2)
|109
|141,118
|1,295
|189
|176,423
|933
|East total
|451
|297,877
|660
|534
|338,740
|634
|Total
|2,765
|$
|1,922,895
|$
|695
|3,826
|$
|2,981,255
|$
|779
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Lots Owned or Controlled:
|Arizona
|2,520
|2,901
|California
|11,123
|11,399
|Nevada
|1,914
|1,634
|Washington
|827
|827
|West total
|16,384
|16,761
|Colorado
|1,749
|1,600
|Texas
|9,951
|10,361
|Central total
|11,700
|11,961
|Carolinas(1)
|3,525
|3,857
|Washington D.C. Area(2)
|1,225
|1,215
|East total
|4,750
|5,072
|Total
|32,834
|33,794
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Lots by Ownership Type:
|Lots owned
|18,378
|18,762
|Lots controlled (3)
|14,456
|15,032
|Total
|32,834
|33,794
(1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
(2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
(3) As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, lots controlled for Central include 3,685 and 3,325 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include 93 and 141 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)
In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following tables reconcile the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|%
|2022
|%
|(dollars in thousands)
|Home sales revenue
|$
|819,077
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,004,644
|100.0
|%
|Cost of home sales
|651,999
|79.6
|%
|731,352
|72.8
|%
|Homebuilding gross margin
|167,078
|20.4
|%
|273,292
|27.2
|%
|Add: interest in cost of home sales
|25,366
|3.1
|%
|24,963
|2.5
|%
|Add: impairments and lot option abandonments
|11,761
|1.4
|%
|972
|0.1
|%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin
|$
|204,205
|24.9
|%
|$
|299,227
|29.8
|%
|Homebuilding gross margin percentage
|20.4
|%
|27.2
|%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage
|24.9
|%
|29.8
|%
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|%
|2022
|%
|(dollars in thousands)
|Home sales revenue
|$
|1,587,482
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,729,895
|100.0
|%
|Cost of home sales
|1,240,117
|78.1
|%
|1,262,012
|73.0
|%
|Homebuilding gross margin
|347,365
|21.9
|%
|467,883
|27.0
|%
|Add: interest in cost of home sales
|45,592
|2.9
|%
|42,028
|2.4
|%
|Add: impairments and lot option abandonments
|12,478
|0.8
|%
|1,461
|0.1
|%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin
|$
|405,435
|25.5
|%
|$
|511,372
|29.6
|%
|Homebuilding gross margin percentage
|21.9
|%
|27.0
|%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage
|25.5
|%
|29.6
|%
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)
The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.
|June 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Loans payable
|$
|287,427
|$
|287,427
|Senior notes
|1,092,408
|1,090,624
|Total debt
|1,379,835
|1,378,051
|Stockholders’ equity
|2,896,111
|2,832,389
|Total capital
|$
|4,275,946
|$
|4,210,440
|Ratio of debt-to-capital(1)
|32.3
|%
|32.7
|%
|Total debt
|$
|1,379,835
|$
|1,378,051
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|(981,567
|)
|(889,664
|)
|Net debt
|398,268
|488,387
|Stockholders’ equity
|2,896,111
|2,832,389
|Net capital
|$
|3,294,379
|$
|3,320,776
|Ratio of net debt-to-net capital(2)
|12.1
|%
|14.7
|%
__________
(1) The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt plus stockholders’ equity.
(2) The ratio of net debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net debt plus stockholders’ equity.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)
The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(in thousands)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|60,724
|$
|136,383
|$
|135,466
|$
|223,861
|Interest expense:
|Interest incurred
|37,394
|28,789
|74,873
|57,342
|Interest capitalized
|(37,394
|)
|(28,789
|)
|(74,873
|)
|(57,342
|)
|Amortization of interest in cost of sales
|25,681
|24,963
|45,932
|42,028
|Provision for income taxes
|21,472
|45,936
|48,822
|76,161
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,128
|6,741
|13,182
|12,026
|EBITDA
|114,005
|214,023
|243,402
|354,076
|Amortization of stock-based compensation
|4,162
|5,751
|8,023
|11,023
|Impairments and lot option abandonments
|11,761
|1,131
|12,478
|1,897
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|129,928
|$
|220,905
|$
|263,903
|$
|366,996