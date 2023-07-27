New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mailer Packaging Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480241/?utm_source=GNW



Global Mailer Packaging Market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to increasing demand from the e-commerce industry. In 2022, the e-commerce market in Southeast Asia amounted to approximately USD 131 billion.



Growing import/export activity among different countries to develop their profits from the international market boosts the market demand. Moreover, the rising number of online customers and their expenditure on e-commerce websites further fuel the expansion of the Global Mailer Packaging Market in the forecast period.

Increasing Adoption of the E-Commerce Sector

The dominance and expansion of the e-commerce market are greatly aided by the fast-rising internet penetration around the globe and the steadily rising consumer buying power, particularly in developing nations. Additionally, the global e-commerce business is growing due to the quick development of online platforms for secure digital transactions.

Additionally, as the market for electronic goods has expanded, so has the need for safe & secure packaging materials and other alternatives. Online shopping provides advantages over traditional big retailers, including free shipping, quick deliveries, and simple and uncomplicated returns.

For instance, in 2022, a third party certified the recyclable nature of Pregis’ EverTec envelope.The paper mailer EverTec is thin and padded.



It was created to meet the needs of e-commerce companies.

These advantages have fueled consumer demand for online shopping, which is predicted to drive Global Mailer Packaging Market in the upcoming years.

Growing Demand for Protective & Sustainable Packaging

Due to the explosive development in consumer electronics sales in e-retailing, the need for protected & sustainable packaging is expected to gain unseen levels of expansion. Along with this, the protective and surface packaging, its mailer packaging is used in the packaging of food, cosmetics, electronics, and pharmaceutical sectors.

For instance, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, in May 2022, USD 1.34 billion worth of electronic goods were exported from India.

The plastic, paper, and paperboard packaging were developed to protect from magnetic, atmospheric, vibration, electrostatic, or shock damage as protective & sustainable packaging materials.Equipment and items are safeguarded from danger while being kept and transported using protective and sustainable packaging.



Therefore, increasing demand for protected & sustainable packaging solutions across the value chain, manufacturers, and environmental concerns will support the growth of the Global Mailer Packaging Market in the forecast years.

Paper to be the Key Material for Mailer Packaging

The market demand for paper packaging materials is expected to be supported by the increasing regulations on the use of plastic for packaging reasons and the growing environmental concerns over the growth in dangerous packaging waste.Paper packaging is in high demand all around the world due to the increased attention being paid to environmentally friendly packaging options.



Since customers are becoming more aware of environmentally friendly packaging, sustainable material is receiving significant attention in the end-use sectors, including the packing of clothing, stationery, medicines, and other items.

For instance, according to IBEF, in 2021, demand for paper packaging grew by 8.9 % due to the rise of the e-commerce industry.

Therefore, the growing demand for paper packaging led to the growth of Global Mailer Packaging Market in the projected years.

Recent Developments

• In December 2022, Neenah, a manufacturer of paper goods and a provider of design services, unveiled Neenah Environment Mailer. The recyclable mailer is made for soft goods companies to send clothing in packaging that is impervious to water and punctures.

• Sealed Air, a multinational corporation that creates the classic Bubble Wrap brand cushioning, introduced the Bubble Wrap brand paper bubble mailer in July 2022.

• In April 2022, Georgia Pacific declared that it has begun operating new facilities in McDonough for the manufacture of an inventive, recyclable paper-padded envelope.

• The introduction of Sterna was announced by Paptic Ltd. in April 2021. Steran is a mailer and carrier bag packaging material that is recyclable.



Global Mailer Packaging Market is segmented based on material, product, insulation, end use, and region. Based on material, the market is split into plastic, paper, foil, and others.



Based on product, the market is categorized into cushioned and non-cushioned. Based on insulation, the market is segmented into insulated and non-insulated.



Based on end use, the market is fragmented into e-commerce, shipping & logistics, manufacturing & warehousing, and others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Pregis LLC., Sealed Air Corporation, ProAmpac LLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Crown Packaging Corp., Mondi plc, Henkel Corporation, Accurate Box Company, Inc., WestRock Company, 3M Company are some of the key players of Global Mailer Packaging Market.



