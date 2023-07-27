New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Inoculants Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480238/?utm_source=GNW



Global Inoculants Market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to the growing demand for organic and sustainable farming practices. In 2020, Australia was ranked first with an organic agricultural land area amounting to 35.69 million hectares.

Global Inoculants Market is expected to expand during the projected period due to increasing demand for organic food products and the need for sustainable agricultural practices.Organic food is either created using raw ingredients generated organically or cultivated using a natural agricultural technique.



The health advantages of consuming organic food are linked to their increased popularity.Also, organic foods are becoming more and more popular because of their lack of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), high vitamin content, lack of antibiotics and growth hormones, low pesticide use, and improved environmental stability.



As a result, with greater public awareness, customers will soon replace all conventional food items in their homes with organic food.

For instance, according to the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in the financial year of 2021-22, India produced around 3.4 million MT of certified organic products, which includes all varieties of food products, namely oil seeds, fiber, sugar cane, cereals & millets, cotton, pulses, aromatic & medicinal plants, tea, coffee, fruits, spices, dry fruits, vegetables, processed foods, etc.

Inoculants are agricultural additives that increase the beneficial microbial activity in the soil to enhance plant development and productivity.These solutions include helpful microbes that support plant growth, shield plants from hazardous infections, and assist them in obtaining the nutrients they require from the soil.



Therefore, the demand for inoculants from various sectors lead to the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Rising environmental concerns regarding the use of synthetic fertilizers & pesticides

Chemical pesticides and fertilizers are employed in a variety of agricultural procedures to nourish crops and defend them against damaging weeds, insects, and illnesses.

For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), more than 4 million tonnes of pesticides were utilized for agricultural purposes.

Furthermore, in 2021, the total global demand for fertilizers is expected to reach around 181 million metric tonnes.

Serious concerns have been raised about the health risks associated with occupational exposure to pesticides as well as from residues in food and drinking water, even though pesticides are developed through strict regulatory processes to function with reasonable certainty and minimal impact on human health and the environment. These pesticides are accumulated in the plant part, soil, air, water, and biota, which ultimately leads to the contamination of soil and water, causing a threat to the environment.

For instance, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency, pesticides have an adverse effect on health, such as organophosphates and carbamates affecting the nervous system, as well as the hormone or endocrine system in the body.

Moreover, overuse of synthetic fertilizers can cause soil acidification and soil crust, which lowers the amount of organic matter, humus, and beneficial organisms in the soil, stunts plant development, change the soil’s pH, feeds pests, and triggers the release of greenhouse gases. The soil’s acidity lowers phosphate uptake by plants, increases the number of detrimental ions present in the soil, and prevents plants from growing.

For instance, according to the United Nations-backed Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), nutrient run-off from farms laced with synthetic fertilizer has adversely affected land ecosystems.

Therefore, the implementation of alternative cropping systems that are less dependent on pesticides and synthetic fertilizers or the use of inoculants to fight against these adverse effects leads to the growth of Global Inoculants Market in the forecast period.

Growing Adoption of Sustainable and Organic Farming

The trend in agricultural methods is moving away from conventional farming towards organic farming. This change can be ascribed to rising environmental awareness as well as worries about soil health, environmental safety, and agricultural sustainability.

For instance, in 2023, according to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), the area under organic cultivation expanded from 57.8 million hectares in 2016 to 76.4 million ha in 2021, with 187 nations engaging in organic agriculture. This demonstrates the rising demand for organic remedies, such as inoculants, which has further encouraged increased spending on locally focused research, the participation of both public and private sectors in the production of these inoculants, the establishment of efficient regulations, and the encouragement of environment that is conducive to the expansion of the market.

Moreover, the excessive use of fertilizers and pesticides in contemporary agriculture leads to serious issues such as soil contamination, microbial imbalance, decreased soil fertility and production, and the extinction of beneficial species and natural biocontrol agents. In addition, the usage of inoculants has grown dramatically in recent years because they include beneficial microorganisms that aid in enhancing soil nutrient availability, lowering inputs of chemical fertilizers, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

For instance, in February 2023, Bio S.I. Technology provides organic and conventional soil inoculant products to help rebuild soil naturally.

Also, the use of inoculants has expanded due to the development of organic farming methods. Therefore, the increasing demand for sustainable and organic farming resulted in growing the demand in Global Inoculants Market during the projected period.

Agricultural Inoculants will be the Key Type.

The use of excessive amounts of artificial fertilizers, low levels of nutrients and moisture in the soils, and rising environmental concerns are some of the main issues facing the world’s agricultural industry.Also, there is an increase in the demand for and acceptance of organic farming as a kind of sustainable agriculture.



An emerging possibility for synchronizing nutrient delivery to meet plant needs is the use of agricultural inoculants. Also, several government programs encourage the use of inoculants to raise knowledge of microbial inoculants across the world.

For Instance, FERTIBIO, an Italian group, uses biomaterials and microorganisms to develop new bioinoculants to cultivate food and feed crops.

Additionally, beneficial microorganisms, commonly referred to as agricultural inoculants, can be added to soil and plants as fertilizers in agriculture.Many microorganisms are employed in agriculture as natural factors protect plants and stimulate development.



Inoculants are used in agriculture to enhance plant nutrition. By encouraging the synthesis of plant hormones, they can be employed to encourage plant development.

For instance, Imex Agro Company LLC has developed an inoculant by the name of BIOSTIM, which is used for major agricultural crops.

Moreover, the growth of the poultry sector, the rise in the use of silage as a feedstock for the manufacturing of biofuels, and the acceleration of the cattle sector are all driving the demand for silage inoculants fostering the expansion of the inoculants market.

For instance, Kemin Industries produce Kem LAC HD, a water-soluble silage inoculant that is used on a wide variety of forages chopped for ensiling.

All these factors increase the demands of Global Inoculants market in the forecast years.

However, farmers in developing countries are still unaware or vaguely aware of the advantages of inoculations.Even though agricultural biologicals are thought to benefit crops and the environment, some farmers in developing countries are seen as less effective than those who use chemical inoculants.



In addition, agriculture serves as a key source of income for a sizable portion of the population in several nations.Therefore, farmers are reluctant to take chances when growing their crops, which restricts the usage of inoculants which results in restraining the growth of the market.



Additionally, due to the lower shelf life of the inoculants, many distributors in the developing nation are not willing to store and sell inoculants which further slowdown the market growth.

Recent Developments

• In September 2022, Rizobacter merged with Marrone Bio-Innovations (MBI) for developing sustainable crop solutions worldwide.

• Kemin Industries Opened New Facilities in Mexico in May 2022.

• In April 2022, Corteva started its first seed applied technology center in Europe.

• BASF SE and AMVAC Chemical Corp mutually developed a Rhizo-Flo soybean inoculant solution for SIMPAS-applied solutions in March 2022.



Market Segmentation

Global Inoculants Market is segmented based on type, microbe, crop type, form, and region.Based on type, the market is categorized into agricultural inoculants and silage inoculants.



Based on microbes, the market is divided into bacterial, fungal, and others.Based on crop type, the market is fragmented into oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, forage, and others.



Based on form, the market is segregated into liquid and dry. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and By Company.

Company Profiles

Corteva, Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Novozymes A/S, Cargill, Incorporated (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Agrauxine SA, BIO-Cat Inc, and Kemin Industries, Inc. are some of the key players in the Global Inoculants Market.



