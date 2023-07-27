Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Immediate Liquidity Coverage at 183% of Uninsured Non Super-Core Deposits

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (the “Company” or “Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its complete financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (on a linked quarter basis)
- Net income of $21.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $21.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share.
- Core net income1 of $22.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, as compared to $23.0 million, or $0.74 per diluted share.
Deposits and Liquidity
- Total deposits decreased $146.7 million, or 2.1%, to $6.9 billion including a $126.4 million decline in Brokered CD utilization.
- Excluding Brokered CDs, deposits remained essentially unchanged at $6.4 billion, reflecting a strong and stable deposit base.
- Political deposits increased $157.7 million, or 23.3%, to $835.8 million.
- Average cost of deposits, excluding Brokered CDs, was 87 basis points for the quarter, where non-interest bearing deposits remained steady and comprised a noteworthy 46% of total deposits.
- Super-core deposits totaled approximately $3.6 billion, had a weighted average life of 17 years, and comprised 55% of total deposits excluding Brokered CDs.
- Total uninsured deposits were $3.9 billion, improving to 57% of total deposits. Excluding uninsured super-core deposits of approximately $2.5 billion, remaining uninsured deposits were approximately 20-23% of total deposits with immediate liquidity coverage of 183%.
- Cash and borrowing capacity totaled $2.6 billion (immediately available) plus unpledged securities (two-day availability) of $758.3 million for total liquidity within two-days of $3.3 billion (85% of total uninsured deposits).
Assets and Margin
- Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs, increased $53.5 million, or 1.3%, to $4.3 billion.
- Held-to-maturity and available for sale PACE assessments grew $64.3 million to $1.1 billion.
- Net interest income was $63.0 million, at the high-end of the guidance range provided in the first quarter. Net interest margin was 3.33%, in line with expectations.
Share Repurchase
- Repurchased approximately 139,000 shares, or $2.2 million of common stock under the Company’s $40 million share repurchase program announced in the first quarter of 2022.
- The Company expects to continue repurchasing shares through its common stock share repurchase program, with $23.5 million of remaining capacity. The timing and exact amount of stock repurchase activity will be informed by economic and regulatory considerations as well as Amalgamated's overall position, earnings outlook, and capital deployment priorities.
Investments and Capital
- Tangible common equity ratio of 6.59%, represents another consecutive quarter of improvement.
- Available for sale securities, which are 73% of the Company's traditional securities portfolio, had unrealized losses of 7.6%, with an effective duration of 1.8 years.
- Traditional held-to-maturity securities, which are 27% of the Company's traditional securities portfolio, had unrecognized losses of 11.0%, with an effective duration of 4.1 years.
- Regulatory capital remains above bank “well capitalized” standards, with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.51% at June 30, 2023, and continues to increase in line with strategic plans.
- Our leverage ratio was 7.78%, an increase of 28 basis points from the prior quarter.
Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Amalgamated is a conservatively managed bank with a simple model, prudent asset liability management practices, efficient operations, experienced management, strong asset quality and, importantly, a uniquely stable deposit base which is beginning to benefit from strong political deposit inflows as the presidential election cycle begins.”
1 Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on our website, www.amalgamatedbank.com.
Second Quarter Earnings
Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $21.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $21.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. The $0.3 million increase for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the preceding quarter was primarily driven by a $2.7 million increase in non-interest income, a $1.1 million decrease in provision expense, and a $1.1 million decrease in non-interest expense offset by a $4.3 million decrease in net interest income, and a $0.2 million increase in income tax expense.
Core net income excluding the impact of solar tax equity investments (non-GAAP)1 for the second quarter of 2023 was $22.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $23.0 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Excluded from core net income for the second quarter of 2023 were $0.3 million of pre-tax losses on sales of securities and $0.3 million in severance costs. Excluded from the first quarter of 2023 were $3.1 million of pre-tax losses on the sale of securities and $0.8 million of pre-tax gains on subordinated debt repurchases.
Net interest income was $63.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $67.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Interest income on securities decreased $0.2 million driven by a 12 basis point increase in securities yield offset by a decrease in the average balance of securities of $102.0 million. Loan interest income increased $0.6 million driven by a $73.5 million increase in average loan balances offset by a 7 basis point decrease in loan yields. The increase in interest income was offset by higher interest expense on deposits of $5.0 million driven by a 45 basis point increase in deposit costs and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $165.5 million. The changes in deposit costs were primarily related to a $43.8 million increase in average Brokered CDs and a $112.5 million increase in average savings, NOW, and money market deposits.
Net interest margin was 3.33% for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 26 basis points from 3.59% in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease is largely due to increased rates and average balances of interest-bearing liabilities, primarily costs for deposits. No prepayment penalties were earned in loan income in the first or second quarter of 2023.
Provision for credit losses totaled $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in the provision is largely due to a $1.2 million impairment charge on a Silicon Valley Bank (“SIVB”) senior note in the first quarter of 2023, which was subsequently sold during the second quarter.
Core non-interest income excluding the impact of solar tax equity investments (non-GAAP)1 was $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase of $0.7 million was primarily related to increased income from equity investments, higher Trust Department fees, and fees on treasury investments for certain clients seeking alternative yields to deposit pricing.
Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)1 for the second quarter of 2023 was $37.2 million, a decrease of $1.4 million from the first quarter of 2023. This was primarily driven by a $0.8 million decrease in compensation and employee benefits comprised mainly of increased payroll taxes given timing of corporate incentive payments, temporary personnel costs, and benefit insurance costs incurred during the first quarter of 2023. Additionally, advertising expense and data processing expense decreased during the quarter, offset by increased reserves for FDIC depository insurance and increased professional fees.
Our provision for income tax expense was $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $7.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase reflects the higher pre-tax income in the second quarter. Our effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 26.5%, compared to 26.2% for the first quarter of 2023.
Balance Sheet Quarterly Summary
Total assets were $7.8 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $7.8 billion at March 31, 2023, in keeping with our strategy to keep our balance sheet flat. Notable changes within individual balance sheet line items include a $53.5 million increase in loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs, funded mainly by a $58.9 million decrease in available-for-sale investment securities, and a $15.4 million decrease in resell agreements. Additionally, Brokered CDs declined by $126.4 million, offset by a $90.0 million increase in short-term borrowings.
Total loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs at June 30, 2023 were $4.3 billion, an increase of $53.5 million, or 1.3%, compared to March 31, 2023. The increase in loans is primarily driven by a $32.9 million increase in multifamily loans, a $25.6 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, a $5.9 million increase in the commercial real estate portfolio, offset by a $1.6 million decrease in residential loans, and a $9.2 million decrease in construction loans. During the quarter we had $5.2 million of payoffs and upgrades of criticized or classified loans, including a payoff of a $3.8 million office related loan, as we continue to focus on the improving the credit quality of the commercial portfolio.
Deposits at June 30, 2023 were $6.9 billion, a decrease of $146.7 million, or 2.1%, as compared to $7.0 billion as of March 31, 2023. Deposits excluding Brokered CDs decreased by $20.3 million to $6.4 billion, a 0.3% decrease compared to March 31, 2023. Deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $835.8 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $157.7 million compared to $678.1 million as of March 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 45% of average total deposits and 43% of ending total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, contributing to an average cost of total deposits of 110 basis points.
Nonperforming assets totaled $35.3 million, or 0.45% of period-end total assets at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $3.4 million, compared with $38.7 million, or 0.49% on a linked quarter basis. The decrease in non-performing assets was primarily driven by the $1.8 million SIVB senior note placed on nonaccrual status in the first quarter of 2023, which was subsequently sold in the second quarter, and a $1.3 million commercial real estate loan that was 90 days past due and accruing at March 31, 2023 was brought current in the second quarter. Additionally, a $1.7 million commercial loan was charged off in the quarter which was substantially reserved for as of the first quarter, offset by an additional $1.4 million in retail loans that were placed on nonaccrual status.
During the quarter, the allowance for credit losses on loans increased $0.1 million to $67.4 million at June 30, 2023 from $67.3 million at March 31, 2023. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.59%, a decrease of 2 basis points from 1.61% in the first quarter of 2023.
Capital Quarterly Summary
As of June 30, 2023, our Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.51%, Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.26%, and Tier-1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 7.78%, compared to 12.23%, 15.00%, and 7.50%, respectively, as of March 31, 2023. Stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2023 was $528.6 million, compared to $519.2 million at March 31, 2023. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily driven by $21.6 million of net income for the quarter offset by a $7.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to the tax effected mark-to-market on our available for sale securities portfolio.
Our tangible book value per share was $16.78 as of June 30, 2023 compared to $16.42 as of March 31, 2023. Tangible common equity was 6.59% of tangible assets, compared to 6.43% as of March 31, 2023.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|($ in thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Loans
|$
|45,360
|$
|44,806
|$
|33,766
|$
|90,166
|$
|64,893
|Securities
|39,506
|39,512
|24,352
|79,018
|43,507
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|1,056
|618
|551
|1,673
|730
|Total interest and dividend income
|85,922
|84,936
|58,669
|170,857
|109,130
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|18,816
|13,835
|1,481
|32,651
|2,883
|Borrowed funds
|4,121
|3,821
|690
|7,942
|1,381
|Total interest expense
|22,937
|17,656
|2,171
|40,593
|4,264
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|62,985
|67,280
|56,498
|130,264
|104,866
|Provision for credit losses(1)
|3,940
|4,958
|2,912
|8,899
|5,205
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|59,045
|62,322
|53,586
|121,365
|99,661
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Trust Department fees
|4,006
|3,929
|3,479
|7,935
|6,970
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,712
|2,455
|2,826
|5,166
|5,273
|Bank-owned life insurance income
|546
|781
|1,283
|1,327
|2,097
|Losses on sale of securities
|(267
|)
|(3,086
|)
|(582
|)
|(3,353
|)
|(420
|)
|Gains on sale of loans, net
|2
|3
|492
|4
|335
|Loss on other real estate owned, net
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Equity method investments income
|556
|153
|(638
|)
|711
|(206
|)
|Other income
|389
|973
|386
|1,360
|619
|Total non-interest income
|7,944
|5,208
|7,246
|13,150
|14,668
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Compensation and employee benefits
|21,165
|22,014
|18,046
|43,180
|35,715
|Occupancy and depreciation
|3,436
|3,399
|3,457
|6,835
|6,897
|Professional fees
|2,759
|2,230
|2,745
|4,989
|5,560
|Data processing
|4,082
|4,549
|4,327
|8,631
|9,511
|Office maintenance and depreciation
|718
|728
|784
|1,445
|1,509
|Amortization of intangible assets
|222
|222
|261
|444
|523
|Advertising and promotion
|1,028
|1,587
|761
|2,615
|1,615
|Federal deposit insurance premiums
|1,100
|718
|761
|1,818
|1,427
|Other expense
|3,019
|3,180
|3,204
|6,199
|5,986
|Total non-interest expense
|37,529
|38,627
|34,346
|76,156
|68,743
|Income before income taxes
|29,460
|28,903
|26,486
|58,359
|45,586
|Income tax expense
|7,818
|7,565
|6,873
|15,383
|11,808
|Net income
|$
|21,642
|$
|21,338
|$
|19,613
|$
|42,976
|$
|33,778
|Earnings per common share - basic
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.64
|$
|1.40
|$
|1.09
|Earnings per common share - diluted
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.63
|$
|1.39
|$
|1.08
(1) In accordance with the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard on January 1, 2023, the provision for credit losses as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 is calculated under the current expected credit losses model. For June 30, 2022, the provision presented is the provision for loan losses calculated using the incurred loss model.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|($ in thousands)
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Assets
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|4,419
|$
|5,192
|$
|5,110
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|61,296
|125,705
|58,430
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|65,715
|130,897
|63,540
|Securities:
|Available for sale, at fair value
|1,580,248
|1,639,105
|1,812,476
|Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost:
|Traditional securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $57 and $58 at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively
|617,380
|622,741
|629,424
|PACE assessments, net of allowance for credit losses of $650 and $629 at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively
|1,037,151
|995,766
|911,877
|1,654,531
|1,618,507
|1,541,301
|Loans held for sale
|2,458
|5,653
|7,943
|Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs
|4,251,738
|4,198,170
|4,106,002
|Allowance for credit losses(1)
|(67,431
|)
|(67,323
|)
|(45,031
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|4,184,307
|4,130,847
|4,060,971
|Resell agreements
|—
|15,431
|25,754
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") stock, at cost
|4,192
|3,507
|29,607
|Accrued interest and dividends receivable
|44,104
|40,844
|41,441
|Premises and equipment, net
|8,933
|9,250
|9,856
|Bank-owned life insurance
|105,951
|105,405
|105,624
|Right-of-use lease asset
|24,721
|26,516
|28,236
|Deferred tax asset, net
|63,477
|62,504
|62,507
|Goodwill
|12,936
|12,936
|12,936
|Intangible assets, net
|2,661
|2,883
|3,105
|Equity method investments
|11,657
|8,170
|8,305
|Other assets
|26,921
|24,001
|29,522
|Total assets
|$
|7,792,812
|$
|7,836,456
|$
|7,843,124
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|6,894,651
|$
|7,041,361
|$
|6,595,037
|Subordinated debt, net
|73,766
|73,737
|77,708
|FHLBNY advances
|—
|—
|580,000
|Other borrowings
|230,000
|140,000
|—
|Operating leases
|35,801
|38,333
|40,779
|Other liabilities
|29,980
|23,867
|40,645
|Total liabilities
|7,264,198
|7,317,298
|7,334,169
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, par value $.01 per share
|307
|307
|307
|Additional paid-in capital
|286,877
|287,514
|286,947
|Retained earnings
|349,204
|330,673
|330,275
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes
|(105,214
|)
|(97,317
|)
|(108,707
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(2,693
|)
|(2,152
|)
|—
|Total Amalgamated Financial Corp. stockholders' equity
|528,481
|519,025
|508,822
|Noncontrolling interests
|133
|133
|133
|Total stockholders' equity
|528,614
|519,158
|508,955
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|7,792,812
|$
|7,836,456
|$
|7,843,124
(1) In accordance with the adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on both loans and securities as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 is calculated under the current expected credit losses model. For December 31, 2022, no allowance was calculated on securities, and the allowance on loans presented is the allowance for loan losses calculated using the incurred loss model.
Select Financial Data
|As of and for the
|As of and for the
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Shares in thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.64
|$
|1.40
|$
|1.09
|Diluted
|0.70
|0.69
|0.63
|1.39
|1.08
|Core net income (non-GAAP)
|Basic
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.66
|$
|1.47
|$
|1.12
|Diluted
|0.72
|0.74
|0.65
|1.46
|1.11
|Core net income excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|Basic
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.68
|$
|1.47
|$
|1.14
|Diluted
|0.72
|0.74
|0.67
|1.46
|1.12
|Book value per common share (excluding minority interest)
|$
|17.29
|$
|16.94
|$
|16.23
|$
|17.29
|$
|16.23
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|16.78
|$
|16.42
|$
|15.69
|$
|16.78
|$
|15.69
|Common shares outstanding, par value $.01 per share(1)
|30,573
|30,642
|30,684
|30,573
|30,684
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|30,619
|30,706
|30,818
|30,662
|30,962
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|30,776
|30,939
|31,189
|30,820
|31,332
|(1) 70,000,000 shares authorized; 30,736,141, 30,700,198, and 30,995,271 shares issued for the periods ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022 respectively, and 30,572,606, 30,700,198, and 30,995,271 shares outstanding for the periods ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
Select Financial Data
|As of and for the
|As of and for the
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Selected Performance Metrics:
|Return on average assets
|1.11
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.11
|%
|0.90
|%
|Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|1.13
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.16
|%
|0.92
|%
|Core return on average assets excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|1.13
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.16
|%
|0.94
|%
|Return on average equity
|16.45
|%
|17.22
|%
|15.20
|%
|16.83
|%
|12.64
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|17.28
|%
|19.21
|%
|16.25
|%
|18.21
|%
|13.38
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|17.28
|%
|19.21
|%
|16.76
|%
|18.21
|%
|13.61
|%
|Average equity to average assets
|6.77
|%
|6.42
|%
|6.67
|%
|6.60
|%
|7.11
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|6.59
|%
|6.43
|%
|6.07
|%
|6.59
|%
|6.07
|%
|Loan yield
|4.33
|%
|4.40
|%
|3.82
|%
|4.36
|%
|3.86
|%
|Securities yield
|4.85
|%
|4.73
|%
|2.71
|%
|4.79
|%
|2.54
|%
|Deposit cost
|1.10
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.08
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.33
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.03
|%
|3.46
|%
|2.90
|%
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|52.91
|%
|53.29
|%
|53.88
|%
|53.10
|%
|57.51
|%
|Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|52.31
|%
|51.64
|%
|52.90
|%
|51.97
|%
|56.69
|%
|Core efficiency ratio excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|52.31
|%
|51.64
|%
|52.20
|%
|51.97
|%
|56.32
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|0.79
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.67
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.45
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.82
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans(2)
|200.19
|%
|224.74
|%
|161.81
|%
|200.19
|%
|161.81
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2)
|1.59
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.08
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.29
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.19
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|7.78
|%
|7.50
|%
|7.08
|%
|7.78
|%
|7.08
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|12.51
|%
|12.23
|%
|11.75
|%
|12.51
|%
|11.75
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|15.26
|%
|15.00
|%
|14.41
|%
|15.26
|%
|14.41
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|12.51
|%
|12.23
|%
|11.75
|%
|12.51
|%
|11.75
|%
|(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income
|(2) In accordance with the adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 are calculated under the current expected credit losses model. For June 30, 2022, the allowance on loans presented is the allowance for loan losses calculated using the incurred loss model.
Loan and Held-to-Maturity Securities Portfolio Composition
|(In thousands)
|At June 30, 2023
|At March 31, 2023
|At June 30, 2022
|Amount
|% of total loans
|Amount
|% of total loans
|Amount
|% of total loans
|Commercial portfolio:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|949,403
|22.3
|%
|$
|923,853
|22.0
|%
|$
|743,403
|20.4
|%
|Multifamily
|1,095,752
|25.8
|%
|1,062,826
|25.3
|%
|860,514
|23.6
|%
|Commercial real estate
|333,340
|7.8
|%
|327,477
|7.8
|%
|333,987
|9.2
|%
|Construction and land development
|28,664
|0.7
|%
|37,828
|0.9
|%
|43,212
|1.2
|%
|Total commercial portfolio
|2,407,159
|56.6
|%
|2,351,984
|56.0
|%
|1,981,116
|54.4
|%
|Retail portfolio:
|Residential real estate lending
|1,388,571
|32.7
|%
|1,390,135
|33.1
|%
|1,236,088
|33.9
|%
|Consumer solar(1)
|411,873
|9.7
|%
|410,725
|9.8
|%
|382,097
|10.5
|%
|Consumer and other(1)
|44,135
|1.0
|%
|45,326
|1.1
|%
|44,297
|1.2
|%
|Total retail portfolio
|1,844,579
|43.4
|%
|1,846,186
|44.0
|%
|1,662,482
|45.6
|%
|Total loans held for investment
|4,251,738
|100.0
|%
|4,198,170
|100.0
|%
|3,643,598
|100.0
|%
|Net deferred loan origination costs(2)
|—
|—
|4,806
|Allowance for credit losses(3)
|(67,431
|)
|(67,323
|)
|(39,477
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|4,184,307
|$
|4,130,847
|$
|3,608,927
|Held-to-maturity securities portfolio:
|PACE assessments
|$
|1,037,800
|62.7
|%
|$
|996,395
|61.5
|%
|$
|742,146
|53.9
|%
|Other securities
|617,437
|37.3
|%
|622,799
|38.5
|%
|633,520
|46.1
|%
|Total held-to-maturity securities
|1,655,237
|100.0
|%
|1,619,194
|100.0
|%
|1,375,666
|100.0
|%
|Allowance for credit losses(3)
|(707
|)
|(687
|)
|—
|Total held-to-maturity securities, net
|$
|1,654,530
|$
|1,618,507
|$
|1,375,666
(1) The Company adopted the CECL standard on January 1, 2023. As a result, the classification of loan segments was updated, and all loan balances for presented periods have been reclassified.
(2) With the adoption of the CECL standard, loans balances as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 are presented at amortized cost, net of deferred loan origination costs.
(3) With the adoption of the CECL standard, the allowance for credit losses on both loans and securities as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 are calculated under the current expected credit losses model. For June 30, 2022, no allowance was calculated on securities, and the allowance on loans presented is the allowance for loan losses calculated using the incurred loss model.
Net Interest Income Analysis
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|(In thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Income / Expense
|Yield /
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Income / Expense
|Yield /
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Income / Expense
|Yield /
Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|$
|114,010
|$
|1,056
|3.72
|%
|$
|90,962
|$
|618
|2.76
|%
|$
|305,134
|$
|551
|0.72
|%
|Securities(1)
|3,259,797
|39,393
|4.85
|%
|3,361,750
|39,193
|4.73
|%
|3,443,987
|23,308
|2.71
|%
|Resell agreements
|5,570
|113
|8.14
|%
|18,644
|319
|6.94
|%
|231,468
|1,044
|1.81
|%
|Loans receivable, net (2)(3)
|4,202,911
|45,360
|4.33
|%
|4,129,460
|44,806
|4.40
|%
|3,504,223
|33,766
|3.86
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|7,582,288
|85,922
|4.55
|%
|7,600,816
|84,936
|4.53
|%
|7,484,812
|58,669
|3.14
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|5,034
|4,015
|9,296
|Other assets
|208,944
|217,020
|266,186
|Total assets
|$
|7,796,266
|$
|7,821,851
|$
|7,760,294
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings, NOW and money market deposits
|$
|3,203,681
|$
|13,298
|1.66
|%
|$
|3,091,228
|$
|9,555
|1.25
|%
|$
|3,030,788
|$
|1,332
|0.18
|%
|Time deposits
|158,992
|610
|1.54
|%
|149,814
|297
|0.80
|%
|192,181
|149
|0.31
|%
|Brokered CDs
|411,510
|4,908
|4.78
|%
|367,684
|3,983
|4.39
|%
|—
|—
|0.00
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,774,183
|18,816
|2.00
|%
|3,608,726
|13,835
|1.55
|%
|3,222,969
|1,481
|0.18
|%
|Other borrowings
|371,004
|4,121
|4.46
|%
|347,878
|3,821
|4.45
|%
|83,886
|690
|3.30
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,145,187
|22,937
|2.22
|%
|3,956,604
|17,656
|1.81
|%
|3,306,855
|2,171
|0.26
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand and transaction deposits
|3,055,770
|3,286,964
|3,855,735
|Other liabilities
|67,710
|75,798
|80,274
|Total liabilities
|7,268,667
|7,319,366
|7,242,864
|Stockholders' equity
|527,599
|502,485
|517,430
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,796,266
|$
|7,821,851
|$
|7,760,294
|Net interest income / interest rate spread
|$
|62,985
|2.33
|%
|$
|67,280
|2.72
|%
|$
|56,498
|2.88
|%
|Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin
|$
|3,437,101
|3.33
|%
|$
|3,644,212
|3.59
|%
|$
|4,177,957
|3.03
|%
|Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs / total cost of deposits excluding Brokered CDs
|$
|6,418,443
|0.87
|%
|$
|6,528,006
|0.61
|%
|$
|7,078,704
|0.08
|%
|Total deposits / total cost of deposits
|$
|6,829,953
|1.10
|%
|$
|6,895,690
|0.81
|%
|$
|7,078,704
|0.08
|%
|Total funding / total cost of funds
|$
|7,200,957
|1.28
|%
|$
|7,243,568
|0.99
|%
|$
|7,162,590
|0.12
|%
(1) Includes FHLBNY stock in the average balance, and dividend income on FHLBNY stock in interest income.
(2) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs. With the adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2023, the average balance of the allowance for credit losses on loans was reclassified for all presented periods to other assets to allow for comparability.
(3) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in 2Q2023, 1Q2023, and 2Q2022 of $0, $0, and $379, respectively (in thousands).
Net Interest Income Analysis
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|(In thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Income / Expense
|Yield /
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Income / Expense
|Yield /
Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|$
|102,550
|$
|1,673
|3.29
|%
|$
|364,178
|$
|730
|0.40
|%
|Securities(1)
|3,310,492
|78,586
|4.79
|%
|3,319,009
|41,743
|2.54
|%
|Resell agreements
|12,071
|432
|7.22
|%
|225,378
|1,764
|1.58
|%
|Total loans, net (2)(3)
|4,166,389
|90,166
|4.36
|%
|3,392,788
|64,893
|3.86
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|7,591,502
|170,857
|4.54
|%
|7,301,353
|109,130
|3.01
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|4,527
|9,261
|Other assets
|212,960
|266,932
|Total assets
|$
|7,808,989
|$
|7,577,546
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings, NOW and money market deposits
|$
|3,147,765
|$
|22,853
|1.46
|%
|$
|2,963,809
|$
|2,579
|0.18
|%
|Time deposits
|154,429
|907
|1.18
|%
|195,741
|304
|0.31
|%
|Brokered CDs
|389,718
|8,891
|4.60
|%
|—
|—
|0.00
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,691,912
|32,651
|1.78
|%
|3,159,550
|2,883
|0.18
|%
|Other borrowings
|359,505
|7,942
|4.45
|%
|84,239
|1,381
|3.31
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,051,417
|40,593
|2.02
|%
|3,243,789
|4,264
|0.27
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand and transaction deposits
|3,170,729
|3,703,455
|Other liabilities
|71,732
|91,510
|Total liabilities
|7,293,878
|7,038,754
|Stockholders' equity
|515,111
|538,792
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,808,989
|$
|7,577,546
|Net interest income / interest rate spread
|$
|130,264
|2.52
|%
|$
|104,866
|2.74
|%
|Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin
|$
|3,540,085
|3.46
|%
|$
|4,057,564
|2.90
|%
|Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs / total cost of deposits excluding Brokered CDs
|$
|6,472,923
|0.74
|%
|$
|6,863,005
|0.08
|%
|Total deposits / total cost of deposits
|$
|6,862,641
|0.96
|%
|$
|6,863,005
|0.08
|%
|Total funding / total cost of funds
|$
|7,222,146
|1.13
|%
|$
|6,947,244
|0.12
|%
(1) Includes FHLBNY stock in the average balance, and dividend income on FHLBNY stock in interest income.
(2) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs. With the adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2023, the average balance of the allowance for credit losses on loans was reclassified for all presented periods to other assets to allow for comparability.
(3) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in June YTD 2023 and June YTD 2022 of $0 and $0.8 million, respectively.
Deposit Portfolio Composition
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands)
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|Ending Balance
|Average Balance
|Ending Balance
|Average Balance
|Ending Balance
|Average Balance
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts
|$
|2,958,104
|$
|3,055,770
|$
|3,015,558
|$
|3,286,964
|$
|3,965,907
|$
|3,855,735
|NOW accounts
|199,262
|193,851
|199,518
|196,499
|208,795
|211,007
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,744,411
|2,644,580
|2,702,464
|2,514,835
|2,540,657
|2,431,571
|Savings accounts
|363,058
|365,250
|371,240
|379,894
|388,185
|388,210
|Time deposits
|161,335
|158,992
|157,697
|149,814
|187,623
|192,181
|Brokered CDs
|468,481
|411,510
|594,884
|367,684
|—
|—
|Total deposits
|$
|6,894,651
|$
|6,829,953
|$
|7,041,361
|$
|6,895,690
|$
|7,291,167
|$
|7,078,704
|Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs
|$
|6,426,170
|$
|6,418,443
|$
|6,446,477
|$
|6,528,006
|$
|7,291,167
|$
|7,078,704
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|(In thousands)
|Average
Rate Paid(1)
|Cost of Funds
|Average
Rate Paid(1)
|Cost of Funds
|Average
Rate Paid(1)
|Cost of Funds
|Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|NOW accounts
|0.95
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.09
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2.02
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.36
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.19
|%
|Savings accounts
|1.04
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.11
|%
|Time deposits
|1.77
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.25
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.31
|%
|Brokered CDs
|5.02
|%
|4.78
|%
|4.52
|%
|4.39
|%
|0.00
|%
|—
|Total deposits
|1.27
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.08
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits excluding Brokered CDs
|1.84
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.23
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.18
|%
(1) Average rate paid is calculated as the weighted average of spot rates on deposit accounts as of June 30, 2023.
Asset Quality
|(In thousands)
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|Loans 90 days past due and accruing
|$
|—
|$
|1,299
|$
|—
|Nonaccrual loans held for sale
|1,546
|5,653
|4,841
|Nonaccrual loans - Commercial
|28,078
|25,779
|22,028
|Nonaccrual loans - Retail
|5,606
|4,177
|2,369
|Other real estate owned
|—
|—
|307
|Nonaccrual securities
|35
|1,835
|56
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|35,265
|$
|38,743
|$
|29,601
|Nonaccrual loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|7,575
|$
|9,521
|$
|9,550
|Multifamily
|2,376
|2,710
|3,494
|Commercial real estate
|4,660
|4,745
|3,931
|Construction and land development
|13,467
|8,803
|5,053
|Total commercial portfolio
|28,078
|25,779
|22,028
|Residential real estate lending
|2,470
|2,016
|898
|Consumer solar
|2,811
|2,021
|1,451
|Consumer and other
|325
|140
|20
|Total retail portfolio
|5,606
|4,177
|2,369
|Total nonaccrual loans
|$
|33,684
|$
|29,956
|$
|24,397
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|0.79
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.67
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.45
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.82
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
|200.19
|%
|224.74
|%
|161.81
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|1.59
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.08
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.29
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.11
|%
Credit Quality
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|($ in thousands)
|Criticized and classified loans
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|34,987
|$
|35,823
|$
|32,869
|Multifamily
|17,668
|18,710
|53,347
|Commercial real estate
|29,788
|35,121
|39,744
|Construction and land development
|15,891
|16,426
|7,476
|Residential real estate lending
|2,470
|2,016
|898
|Consumer solar
|2,811
|2,021
|1,451
|Consumer and other
|325
|140
|20
|Total loans
|$
|103,940
|$
|110,257
|$
|135,805
|Criticized and classified loans to total loans
|Commercial and industrial
|0.82
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.90
|%
|Multifamily
|0.42
|%
|0.45
|%
|1.46
|%
|Commercial real estate
|0.70
|%
|0.84
|%
|1.09
|%
|Construction and land development
|0.37
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.20
|%
|Residential real estate lending
|0.06
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.02
|%
|Consumer solar
|0.07
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.04
|%
|Consumer and other
|0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|2.45
|%
|2.63
|%
|3.71
|%
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
|As of and for the
|As of and for the
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|Core operating revenue
|Net Interest income (GAAP)
|$
|62,985
|$
|67,280
|$
|56,498
|$
|130,264
|$
|104,866
|Non-interest income
|7,944
|5,208
|7,246
|13,150
|14,668
|Less: Securities (gain) loss
|267
|3,086
|582
|3,353
|420
|Less: Subdebt repurchase gain
|—
|(780
|)
|—
|(780
|)
|—
|Core operating revenue (non-GAAP)
|71,196
|74,794
|64,326
|145,987
|119,954
|Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments
|—
|—
|862
|—
|798
|Core operating revenue excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|71,196
|74,794
|65,188
|145,987
|120,752
|Core non-interest expense
|Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|$
|37,529
|$
|38,627
|$
|34,347
|$
|76,156
|$
|68,743
|Less: Other one-time expenses(1)
|(285
|)
|—
|(316
|)
|(285
|)
|(739
|)
|Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|37,244
|38,627
|34,031
|75,871
|68,004
|Core net income
|Net Income (GAAP)
|$
|21,642
|$
|21,338
|$
|19,613
|$
|42,977
|$
|33,778
|Less: Securities (gain) loss
|267
|3,086
|582
|3,353
|420
|Less: Subdebt repurchase gain
|—
|(780
|)
|—
|(780
|)
|—
|Add: Other one-time expenses
|285
|—
|316
|285
|739
|Less: Tax on notable items
|(147
|)
|(604
|)
|(233
|)
|(753
|)
|(300
|)
|Core net income (non-GAAP)
|22,047
|23,040
|20,278
|45,082
|34,637
|Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments
|—
|—
|862
|—
|798
|Add: Tax effect of solar income
|—
|—
|(224
|)
|—
|(207
|)
|Core net income excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|22,047
|23,040
|20,916
|45,082
|35,228
|Tangible common equity
|Stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|528,614
|$
|519,158
|$
|498,041
|$
|528,614
|$
|498,041
|Less: Minority interest
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|Less: Goodwill
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|Less: Core deposit intangible
|(2,661
|)
|(2,883
|)
|(3,628
|)
|(2,661
|)
|(3,628
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|512,884
|503,206
|481,344
|512,884
|481,344
|Average tangible common equity
|Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|527,599
|$
|502,485
|$
|517,430
|$
|515,111
|$
|538,792
|Less: Minority interest
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|Less: Goodwill
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|Less: Core deposit intangible
|(2,769
|)
|(2,991
|)
|(3,755
|)
|(2,879
|)
|(3,886
|)
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|511,761
|486,425
|500,606
|499,163
|521,837
|Core return on average assets
|Denominator: Total average assets
|$
|7,796,266
|$
|7,821,851
|$
|7,760,294
|$
|7,808,988
|$
|7,577,547
|Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|1.13
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.16
|%
|0.92
|%
|Core return on average assets excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|1.13
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.16
|%
|0.94
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity
|Denominator: Average tangible common equity
|$
|511,761
|$
|486,425
|$
|500,606
|$
|499,163
|$
|521,837
|Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|17.28
|%
|19.21
|%
|16.25
|%
|18.21
|%
|13.38
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|17.28
|%
|19.21
|%
|16.76
|%
|18.21
|%
|13.61
|%
|Core efficiency ratio
|Numerator: Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|37,244
|$
|38,627
|$
|34,031
|$
|75,871
|$
|68,004
|Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|52.31
|%
|51.64
|%
|52.90
|%
|51.97
|%
|56.69
|%
|Core efficiency ratio excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|52.31
|%
|51.64
|%
|52.20
|%
|51.97
|%
|56.32
|%
(1) Severance expense for positions eliminated plus, for 2022, expenses related to the termination of the merger agreement with Amalgamated Bank of Chicago.