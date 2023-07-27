Orthopedic Implant Market Set to Soar Past USD 54.2 Billion by 2030:

Westford, USA, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Orthopedic Implant market , advancements in implant materials and coatings, robotic-assisted surgeries, growing adoption of outpatient orthopaedic procedures, focus on patient-centric care and improved outcomes, increasing demand for joint preservation techniques, integration of digital health technologies in orthopedic implants are the trends promoting the market growth

The orthopaedic implant market is a sector of the medical device industry that deals with the development, manufacture, and sale of devices that are used to replace or repair damaged or diseased bones, joints, and other structures in the musculoskeletal system. These devices can be used to treat a wide range of conditions, including arthritis, fractures, and spinal disorders.

Prominent Players in Orthopedic Implant Market

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

Wright Medical Technology

NuVasive

Globus Medical

Orthofix

Alphatec Holdings

DJO Global

Small Bone Innovations

Integra LifeSciences

BSN Medical

Conmed

Exactech

Tornier

Joint Reconstruction Implant Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Joint Reconstruction Implant type dominated the global market due to its high degenerative joint disease prevalence. The global population is aging, and elderly individuals are more prone to joint-related problems. As the elderly population increases, the demand for hip and knee replacement surgeries and implants is expected to rise correspondingly.

Hip-Related Condition is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the Hip-related condition is the leading segment due to the high prevalence of hip-related conditions. In addition, there have been notable advancements in hip implant designs, materials, and surgical techniques. Modern hip implants offer improved durability, functionality, and patient outcomes, further stimulating the demand for hip replacement surgeries and implants.

Asia-Pacific and North America are the leading Markets Due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on advanced healthcare infrastructure. North America has a relatively high prevalence of orthopedic conditions such as osteoarthritis, fractures, and joint degeneration. This leads to a greater demand for orthopedic implants in the region. Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug administration's (FDA) regulatory oversight and approval process for medical devices, including orthopedic implants. The FDA plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of orthopedic implants available in the market. The FDA requires manufacturers to obtain clearance or approval for their products before they can be marketed and sold in the United States.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Orthopedic Implant market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis.

Key Developments in Orthopedic Implant Market

In January 2023, Zimmer Biomet acquired Orthofix. This acquisition will help Zimmer Biomet to expand its portfolio of orthopaedic implants and meet the growing demand for these devices.

In February 2023, Stryker acquired Mako Surgical. This acquisition will help Stryker to expand its portfolio of robotic-assisted surgery systems and meet the growing demand for these systems in the orthopaedic market.

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

