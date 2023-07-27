New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Photocatalyst Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480235/?utm_source=GNW
In 2021, Bangladesh had an average PM 2.5 concentration of 76.9 micrograms per cubic meter of air (µg/m3).
As a result of its lack of toxicity and ability to work by absorbing light from lamps or sunshine, a photocatalyst is a substance that is favorable to the environment. Due to their innocuous nature, materials like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are currently subject to very few restrictions, which will help to develop the market throughout the projection period.
Growing Awareness Regarding Pollution
The photocatalyst market is being significantly driven by the rise in awareness and relevance of water body and air quality pollution across several end-use industries. One of the major drivers of the expansion and need for the air and water treatment process, which ultimately drives the demand for titanium dioxide, with a growing number of manufacturing outlets throughout the world.
Moreover, the market for photocatalysts is also expanding because of laws and regulations against contaminating waterways.
For instance, the Chinese government fines USD 0.15 million to anybody (individuals or businesses) who constructs sewage outlets in designated drinking water sources.
Therefore, increasing demand for photocatalysts for water & air pollution treatment will lead to the growth of Global Photocatalyst market in the upcoming years.
Rising Demand Due to Self-Cleaning Application
The self-cleaning application of photocatalysts plays an important role in the building & construction sector.This feature is used in structures around the world.
Its main impact is a significant reduction in the amount of surface-level dirt adhesion.Another benefit is that light transmission through glazing and transparent membranes is enhanced due to the decrease in surface debris and obscuring grimy sunlight, which can lower lighting energy costs.
Large buildings are not the only structures where photocatalytic material is used.The translucent covering may also be utilized for other things while creating roads, such as noise barriers.
Tiles that are baked with durable coatings are used for both interior and exterior purposes. A self-cleaning surface may be added to concrete which is used as a building material for facades.
For instance, according to The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (Japan), total construction spending reach almost USD 501.09 million in 2022.
Therefore, the self-cleaning applicability of photocatalysts increases the demand for Global Photocatalyst market during the projected period.
Increasing Demand for Photocatalytic Paints and Coatings
The outside and interior of the building can now be painted or coated with photocatalytic paints and coatings.In addition to removing dirt, photocatalytic coatings also remove impurities and stains from the building’s outside surfaces, including smog and airborne pollutants.
In addition, photocatalyst coatings from the inside furnishings of the building eliminate smells and destroy VOC, germs, and airborne viruses. Additionally, one of the most popular solutions used to safeguard wooden interior building surfaces is photocatalyst coating.
Moreover, a photocatalytic coating is used in a variety of applications, such as automobile windscreens, window glass, eyeglasses, microscopes, skyscrapers, kitchen appliances, solar cell panel covers screens of many optical instruments, and electronic devices. All these factors drive Global Photocatalyst market demand during the forecast period.
Recent Developments
• In September 2022, Venator obtained an ECO PASSPORT from OEKO-TEX, making it the first maker and supplier of fiber anatase titanium dioxide (TiO2) to the textile sector.
• Integrated titanium dioxide pigment maker Tronox Holdings plc signed a long-term power purchase arrangement with South African independent power producer SOLA Group in March 2022.
• In March 2022, LB Group will promote its new TiO2 pigments for coatings and inks at MECS 2022.
• In April 2019, Tronox Holdings purchased the titanium oxide division of CRISTAL, which will help the company’s position in Saudi Arabia.
Global Photocatalyst Market is segmented based on material, application, and region. Based on material, the market is fabricated into titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, and others Based on application, the market is categorized into self-cleaning, air purification, water purification, and others.
Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.
Company Profiles
Kronos Worldwide Inc., Syzygy Plasmonics Inc., PCN Materials IKE, Photocat AS, TitanPE Technologies, Inc., Venator Materials PLC, Tronox Holdings plc, The Chemours Company, Green Millennium Inc., LB Group Co Ltd. are some of the key players of Global Photocatalyst Market.
Photocatalyst Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028
