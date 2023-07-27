Leading Companies in the Global Lactic Acid Market, Including Futerro, BASF, Galactic, and Corbion, Expected to Contribute to Market Growth

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lactic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material (Sugarcane, Corn, Cassava), By Application (Industrial, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Polylactic Acid), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lactic acid market is estimated to reach USD 5.80 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Growth can be attributed to increasing demand for this product in various end-use industries, including industrial, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals, especially in emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia. Additionally, demand for this product as a feedstock in the production of polylactic acid (PLA) is anticipated to drive the market globally.



Various raw materials used for the production of lactic acid include carbohydrates such as corn, sugarcane, sugar beet, and tapioca. Large share of this product produced globally is obtained through the fermentation process owing to its lower production costs as well as rising consumer awareness regarding sustainable and environmentally friendly products.

The production process is commercially mature with a significant number of manufacturers including Corbion, NatureWorks LLC, Galactic, and Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd using it.



The raw materials used for the commercial synthesis of this product include maltose or starch, lactose, sucrose, and glucose. These raw materials are derived from various feedstock such as barley malt, whey, molasses, and beet sugar, which are used to produce lactic acid via microbial fermentation.

The cost of raw material is a key factor to be considered in the fermentation process for the commercial production of this product. They may specifically cater to application areas such as industrial, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, chemicals, and agrochemical products.



Polylactic acid is predominantly used to manufacture microwaveable containers, including disposable cutlery and food containers. Multiple beneficial properties, such as improved aesthetic appeal, and resistance to grease & oil, among others, is positively influencing the demand for polylactic acid in the formulation of food packaging products across the globe, further triggering the lactic acid demand.

Companies Mentioned

Futerro

BASF SE

Galactic

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Corbion

thyssenkrupp AG

Dow

Cellulac

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Vaishnavi Bio Tech

TEIJIN LIMITED

Danimer Scientific

NatureWorls LLC

Lactic Acid Market Report Highlights

In 2022, sugarcane emerged as dominant raw material segment by contributing over 38% revenue share, owing to abundant availability in nature, low cost, and environmentally friendly alternative

In 2022, corn emerged as the second largest raw material segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2030, owing to rising awareness for sustainable products in the major end-use industries

In 2022, PLA emerged as the dominant application segment in terms of both volume and revenue, owing to the rising usage in the manufacturing of biodegradable & biocompatible products

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest regional market, where the high revenue share is due to the presence of major personal care & cosmetic industry in this region specifically in the U.S.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Lactic Acid Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global organic acids market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.4. Technology Outlook

3.4.1. Fermentation

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.5.1. U.S. FDA

3.5.2. EU COMMISION

3.5.3. Asia Pacific Regulatory Framework

3.5.3.1. China

3.5.3.2. India

3.5.3.3. Japan

3.5.3.4. Philippines

3.5.3.5. Australia & New Zealand

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1. Growing Personal care sector

3.6.1.2. Growth in Pharmaceutical industry

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1. Volatile raw material prices

3.6.3. Key opportunities prioritized

3.6.3.1. Market Opportunity Assessment Analysis

3.6.3.2. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.3.3. PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 4. Lactic Acid Market: Raw material Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Lactic Acid Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Lactic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

