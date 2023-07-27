New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bookbinding Adhesives Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480234/?utm_source=GNW



Global Bookbinding Adhesives market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to the growing demand for hardcover & softcover books. In 2022, China recorded a 12.4 % of retail sales growth of books during the first three quarters.

Key factors impacting the market expansion include a quick rise in the number of bookbinding adhesive applications from a variety of applications, including print-on-demand, magazines, catalogs, hardcover and softcover books, and many others. In the upcoming years, rising government-favorable laws and significant investments in cutting-edge Hot Melt Adhesives (HMAs) by both commercial and governmental organizations worldwide are also projected to have a beneficial impact on market demand and growth.

Growing Demand for Hardcover & Softcover Books

Major factors driving the growth and demand of the segment market include the rapidly increasing demand for physical books in several emerging countries, including China and India, as well as the expansion of educational institutions and the high gross enrollment ratio in the higher education sector. Additionally, the demand for bookbinding adhesives is projected to increase significantly due to the continued development in the sales of physical books across the world.

For instance, WordsRated estimates that 751 million units of books were sold globally in 2020. Therefore, this segment will dominate the growth of Global Bookbinding Adhesives market in the upcoming years.

Hot Melt Will Continue to Be the Key Technology

Hot melt adhesives provide a wide range of adhesion to surfaces and materials, including papers, porcelain, cloth, cardboard, and plastics.This makes them ideal for many different applications, including bookbinding and do-it-yourself projects.



In addition to pellets, slugs, and blocks for bulk application, hot-melt adhesives may also be produced in stick and continuous rope forms for heated gun applications. Additionally, the demand and growth are being fueled by the increasing use of plant-based hot melt adhesives, particularly in developed countries like Germany, the U.S., France, and the U.K., due to their high sustainability.

For instance, in June 2022, Henkel enhanced its production capacity in Mexico by introducing a new plant for hot melt adhesives in Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon.

H.B. Fuller introduced a metallocene hot melt adhesives range of solutions for bookbinding applications in 2020.

Thus, with the increasing demand for hot melt adhesives, Global Bookbinding Adhesives market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the projected period.

Rising Demand for Polyurethane Adhesive

Polyurethane adhesive possesses various benefits, such as great flexibility, outstanding cohesive strength, and availability in a range of viscosities, due to which it gains acceptance and adoption at a rapid rate.Additionally, it is widely utilized in the manufacturing of hardcover and softcover books, periodicals, and catalogs, as well as print-on-demand, which is projected to have a favorable influence on the market in the near future.



It also has high durability at low temperatures.

For instance, according to the Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC), Polyurethane Adhesives have excellent properties which solve bookbinding problems.

These factors are anticipated to increase the demand for polyurethanes resulting in a driven Global Bookbinding Adhesives Market in the forecast years.

Recent Developments

• In December 2022, Jowat SE produced bio-based hot melt adhesives by the name of Jowatherm® GROW series uses pine resins as a raw material base.

• Adhesives Specialists Inc. and EUKALIN Corp. merged in August 2022 to increase production.

• In February 2022, Arkema Group announced the purchase of many important technologies and well-known Ashland Performance Adhesives trademarks.

• Fourny NV, a supplier of adhesives with headquarters in Belgium, was purchased by the H.B. Fuller Company in February 2022



Market Segmentation

Global Bookbinding Adhesives Market is segmented based on technology, chemistry application, and region.Based on technology, the market is categorized into emulsion-based and Hot Melt.



Based on chemistry, the market is fragmented into polyvinyl acetate, ethylene vinyl acetate, polyurethane, and others.Based on application, the market is segregated into hardcover and softcover books, magazines, catalog, print-on-demand, and others.



Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, By Company.

Company Profiles

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Dow Inc., HB Fuller Co, Klebchemie M. G. Becker GmbH Co. & KG, Arkema S.A., Chemline India Limited, Cherng Tay Technology Co., Ltd., Tex Year Industries Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Pidilite Industries Limited are some of the key players of Global Bookbinding Adhesives Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Bookbinding Adhesives market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Bookbinding Adhesives Market, By Technology:

o Emulsion-based

o Hot Melt

• Bookbinding Adhesives Market, By Chemistry:

o Polyvinyl Acetate

o Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

o Polyurethane

o Others

• Bookbinding Adhesives Market, By Application:

o Hardcover and Softcover Books

o Magazines and Catalogue

o Print on Demand

o Others

• Bookbinding Adhesives Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Taiwan

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in global Bookbinding Adhesives market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480234/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________