Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market 2023-2028: Rising Demand for Self-Administered Vaccine Delivery Devices Bolsters Growth

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market 2023-2028 by Type, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market is estimated to be USD 6.16 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.22 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.94%.



The market is driven by the increasing demand for self-administered vaccine delivery devices, which offer advantages such as reducing reliance on healthcare professionals, minimizing contamination risks, and enhancing patient convenience.



However, the high cost of vaccine delivery devices poses a challenge to the market. Devices such as syringes, needles, and injectors can significantly contribute to the overall cost of vaccination programs, making it difficult for low- and middle-income countries to afford large quantities of these devices. Nonetheless, there are opportunities for the market due to advancements in vaccine delivery technologies.

The development of new and innovative vaccine delivery devices has the potential to improve the safety, efficacy, and accessibility of vaccines, leading to increased demand. For instance, needle-free injection technologies like jet injectors and micro-needle patches can reduce the risk of needle-stick injuries and enhance vaccine delivery efficiency, while also improving patient comfort and acceptance, particularly for those with needle phobia.



However, the proper handling and disposal of used vaccine delivery devices present significant challenges for the global market. Many of these devices, such as needles and syringes, are single-use and require appropriate disposal to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and environmental contamination.



Market Segmentations



The Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market is segmented based on Type, End-User, and Geography.

By Delivery Mode, the market for vaccine delivery devices is categorized into different modes of delivery, including Intradermal, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, and Others. The selection of the appropriate vaccine delivery mode and the corresponding device can be influenced by various factors, such as the type of vaccine, the patient population, and the preferences of healthcare providers. However, historically, Intramuscular and Subcutaneous delivery modes have been the most utilized for vaccines and have held the largest market share in the vaccine delivery devices market.

By Devices, the market for vaccine delivery devices is categorized into Syringe and Needle-Free Injection Systems. Historically, syringes have dominated the vaccine delivery devices market with the largest share. However, in recent years, needle-free injection systems have gained popularity, especially for specific vaccines and patient populations. For instance, needle-free injection systems have been used for delivering influenza vaccines and may be preferred by individuals who are needle-phobic or have a fear of injections.

By End-Users, the market for vaccine delivery devices is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, and Others. Hospitals typically represent the largest end-users of vaccine delivery devices, as they tend to have a higher volume of patients and provide diverse immunization services. However, clinics also play a crucial role as end-users, particularly in primary care and preventive services. The choice of end-user can vary depending on factors such as the patient population, type of vaccine, and availability of healthcare facilities.

By Geography, the market for vaccine delivery devices is categorized into regions including the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Currently, North America holds the largest market share, which can be attributed to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high level of awareness among people regarding vaccines. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the market. This can be attributed to factors such as a large patient population, high unmet vaccine needs, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region. The Asia-Pacific region presents significant opportunities for the vaccine delivery devices market due to the increasing focus on healthcare and rising demand for vaccines in the region.

Recent Developments

Pharma Jet has recently been granted emergency use authorization by the US FDA for its needle-free injection technology, which can be used to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. This innovative technology employs a high-pressure jet of liquid to deliver the vaccine directly into the muscle, eliminating the need for a needle. - February 2021

Johnson & Johnson has unveiled a novel vaccine delivery device named the AdVac system. This cutting-edge device is designed to administer a precise dose of the vaccine directly into the bloodstream, potentially enhancing vaccine efficacy and reducing the requirement for booster shots. - March 2021

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Catalent, Consort Medical, Eli Lilly, Gerresheimer, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, etc.



Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Impact Analysis - a comprehensive assessment to confront risk and make strategic & operational decisions to counter the changes in the market environment

Market segmentation

Competitive Analysis: Comparative analysis of competitor

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market size of the US states

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 Analyst Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Self-Administered Vaccine Delivery Devices

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Vaccine Delivery Devices in Developing Countries

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Limited Accessibility to Healthcare Services in Some Regions

4.3.2 High Cost of Vaccine Delivery Devices

4.3.3 Stringent Regulatory Requirements for the Approval of Vaccine Delivery Devices

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Rising Technologies Advancements in Vaccine Delivery

4.4.2 Increasing Government Initiatives for Immunization Programs

4.4.3 Increasing Investment in Research and Development

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Ensuring Cold Chain Logistics for Vaccine Delivery Devices

4.5.2 Maintaining the Quality of the Vaccine During Transportation

4.5.3 Handling and Disposal of Used Vaccine Delivery Devices

4.5.4 Addressing the Issue of Needle-Phobia



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTEL Analysis

5.4 Impact of Covid-19

5.5 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market, By Delivery Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Intradermal

6.3 Subcutaneous

6.4 Intramuscular

6.5 Others



7 Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market, By Devices

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Syringe

7.2.1 Conventional Syringe

7.2.2 Smart Syringe

7.2.2.1 Active Safety Syringe

7.2.2.2 Passive Safety Syringe

7.2.2.3 Auto Disable Syringe

7.3 Needle-Free Injection System

7.3.1 Spring-Based Injection System

7.3.2 Gas-Propelled/Air-Forced Injection System

7.3.3 Others



8 Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market, By End-Users

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Clinics

8.4 Others



9 Americas' Vaccine Delivery Devices Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Canada

9.5 Chile

9.6 Colombia

9.7 Mexico

9.8 Peru

9.9 United States

9.10 Rest of Americas



10 Europe's Vaccine Delivery Devices Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Austria

10.3 Belgium

10.4 Denmark

10.5 Finland

10.6 France

10.7 Germany

10.8 Italy

10.9 Ireland

10.10 Luxemburg

10.11 Netherlands

10.12 Norway

10.13 Poland

10.14 Russia

10.15 Spain

10.16 Sweden

10.17 Switzerland

10.18 United Kingdom

10.19 Rest of Europe



11 Middle East and Africa's Vaccine Delivery Devices Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Egypt

11.3 Israel

11.4 Nigeria

11.5 Qatar

11.6 Saudi Arabia

11.7 South Africa

11.8 United Arab Emirates

11.9 Rest of MEA



12 APAC's Vaccine Delivery Devices Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Australia

12.3 Bangladesh

12.4 China

12.5 India

12.6 Indonesia

12.7 Japan

12.8 Malaysia

12.9 Philippines

12.10 Singapore

12.11 South Korea

12.12 Sri Lanka

12.13 Thailand

12.14 Taiwan

12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific





Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Antares Pharma, Inc.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

Catalent, Inc.

Consort Medical PLC

Eli Lilly and Co.

Gerresheimer Ag

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Nipro Corp.

Novavax, Inc.

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

PharmaJet

Schott Ag

SHL Medical Ag

Stevanato Group S.p.A.

Terumo Corp.

Vetter Pharma International GmbH





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1st50

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment