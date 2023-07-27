Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market 2023-2028: Church & Dwight's Vitafusion Organic Prenatal Multivitamin Elevates Market Demand

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market (2023-2028) by Type, Form, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market is estimated to be USD 560.11 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 774.63 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.



Market Segmentations



The Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market is segmented based on Type, Form, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Vitamins, Minerals, and Essential Fatty Acids. The vitamins segment is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the high demand for vitamins such as folic acid, vitamin D, and vitamin B12, which are essential for the healthy development of the fetus.

By Form, the market is classified into Capsule, Powder, and Gummy. The capsule segment held the largest market share. This is because Capsules are the most used form of prenatal supplements due to their convenience, ease of consumption, and longer shelf life.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Super Market, Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store, and Online Platform. The online platform segment has the largest market share. This is due to the increasing adoption of e-commerce channels and the convenience offered by online platforms, which allow consumers to purchase products from the comfort of their homes.

By Geography, the market is classified into the Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The Americas has the largest market share. The high market share in the Americas is attributed to the increasing awareness about prenatal care and the high adoption of prenatal supplements among pregnant women in the region.

Recent Developments

Trimacare developed a prenatal supplement that meets the nourishment needs of the mother and baby throughout each trimester, providing trimester-specific care and ensured rounded development - December 2021

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. launched a new line of prenatal vitamins called Vitafusion Organic Prenatal Multivitamin, which is USDA certified organic and contains essential nutrients such as folic acid, vitamin D, and iron - January 2021

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are, Abbott Laboratories, Biotics Research Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Nestle SA, Nordic Naturals, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of the Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Impact Analysis - a comprehensive assessment to confront risk and make strategic & operational decisions to counter the changes in the market environment.

Market segmentation

Competitive Analysis: Comparative analysis of competitor

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market size of the US states

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 169 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $560.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $774.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Nutrient Deficiencies in Pregnant Women

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Prenatal Supplements Due to the Trend of Delayed Pregnancy

4.2.3 Growing Inclination of Individuals Toward Surrogacy

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations

4.3.2 High Cost of Prenatal Vitamin Supplements

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Rising Disposable Income and Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries

4.4.2 Development of Innovative and Personalized Prenatal Supplements

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Adverse Effects of Excessive Consumption of Certain Nutrients in Prenatal Supplements



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTLE Analysis

5.4 SWOT Analysis

5.5 Impact of COVID-19

5.6 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Vitamins

6.3 Minerals

6.4 Essential Fatty Acids



7 Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Capsule Form

7.3 Powder Form

7.4 Gummy Form



8 Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Super Market

8.3 Hospital Pharmacy and Drug Store

8.4 Online Platform



9 Americas' Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market



10 Europe's Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market



12 APAC's Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis





Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer Ag

Biotics Research Corp.

Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Duchesnay, Inc.

GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd.

Natals, Inc.

Nestle SA

Nordic Naturals

Novus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Premama, Inc.

The Clorox Co.

The Foodstate Co

The Procter and Gamble Co.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc.

Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC

Vitamin Angel Alliance, Inc.

Vitamin Packs, Inc.





