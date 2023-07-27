Tilray Renews Distribution Agreement With Great North Distributors for Cannabis Sales Across Canada With Newly Expanded Brand Portfolio

LEAMINGTON, Ontario, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company and Great North Distributors, Inc. (Great North), Canada’s leading national sales broker for legalized adult-use cannabis — today announced a renewed national brokerage agreement. Under the agreement, Great North will continue to be the exclusive representative for Tilray’s full portfolio of recreational cannabis products across the Canadian marketplace, with the exception of Quebec. Tilray’s market-leading cannabis portfolio includes Good Supply, RIFF, Solei, Canaca, The Batch, Chowie Wowie, and newly acquired Redecan, Original Stash, and Bake Sale.



Per the renewed 4-year agreement, Great North will invest significant, dedicated, incremental headcount to the Tilray division across all provinces and territories, upgrading key account resources, brand education for budtenders, and enhanced data capabilities to assist retailers in making the best possible decisions to maximize sales revenue.

“As the Canadian cannabis retail landscape continues to evolve, continuity in our distributor allows us to capture significant synergies and further optimize our national sales strategy. Our renewed agreement will further drive exceptional route-to-market efficiencies for our market-leading and growing cannabis portfolio which now includes HEXO brands,” said, Blair MacNeil, President, Tilray Canada. “Great North’s national Canadian network is best positioned to help us accelerate growth and capture even more market share across Canada. As we continue to build our brands, our longstanding relationship with Great North provides us with the flexibility to adjust to market conditions in real time.”

“Securing the trust of Tilray cements our cannabis sales leadership position in Canada,” said Doug Wieland, President, Great North Distributors. “Great North has executed in the Canadian cannabis market since day one and will continue to bring sales execution excellence to Tilray and now Hexo portfolio of brands. Additionally, we are investing resources to bring market-leading brand education and activation to our retail partners to support them in achieving their revenue and profit goals."

Great North has an extensive reach across every province in Canada, including established relationships and expertise working with provincially owned and operated retailers and private retailers in Canada’s cannabis industry. Great North applies industry-leading data analytics capabilities to the sector, providing suppliers with a powerful data-driven approach to cannabis sales.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

About Great North Distributors

Great North Distributors, Inc., established as a joint venture by the owners of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, is Canada’s first national sales broker for legalized adult-use cannabis. Great North Distributors has reach across every province in Canada, including established relationships and expertise working with provincially owned and operated retailers and private retailers alike. Great North applies industry-leading data analytics capabilities from the wine and spirits industry to the new cannabis industry, providing suppliers with a powerful data-driven approach to cannabis sales. For more information visit Great North Distributors.

