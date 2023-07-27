Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Expands Stroke Trial at the Medical University of South Carolina

-- Number of subjects increased from 12 to 60 --

-- Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®) will be used to evaluate cranial-nerve non-invasive neuromodulation and dynamic gait/balance in stroke patients --

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for balance and gait deficits, today announced the expansion of the previously announced trial in stroke from 12 to 60 patients. This ongoing investigator-initiated study, led by Dr. Steven Kautz at the Medical University of South Carolina (“MUSC”), will evaluate the effects of cranial-nerve non-invasive neuromodulation (“CN-NINM”), delivered using PoNS Therapy™, on gait and dynamic balance in chronic stroke survivors.

“PoNS is already authorized for stroke in Canada, and patients using PoNS Therapy to treat symptoms have seen significant improvement in gait and a reduced risk of falling. Based on this meaningful data, Helius has welcomed the opportunity to support Dr. Kautz’s stroke study by expanding the sample size from twelve to sixty patients,” said Antonella Favit-Van Pelt, M.D., Ph.D., Helius' Chief Medical Officer. “This is a significant step toward our efforts to leverage the breakthrough designation granted in August 2021 and pursue approval for stroke in the U.S. in the near future.”

“Improving dynamic balance is critical for reducing stroke-related morbidity, and analysis of real-world evidence from Canada has given us great confidence to open the study to more patients. We are excited to begin enrolling patients next month,” stated Steven Kautz, Ph.D., Chair, Department of Health Sciences and Research, College of Health Professions, MUSC.

The study will be a placebo-controlled experimental design in which stroke survivors will undergo a total of twelve weeks of a gait and balance physical therapy training program, performed both in clinic (four weeks) supervised by a physical therapist trained on PoNS therapy and at home (eight weeks) unsupervised with an individualized gait and balance training regimen. MUSC anticipates enrollment of the sixty participants will begin in August 2023, with expected completion by the end of 2024.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using non-implantable platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to compensate and promotes neuroplasticity, aiming to improve the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an innovative orally-applied, non-implantable medical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only.

PoNS is also authorized for sale in Canada for three indications: (i) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (ii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (iii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from stroke, to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is also authorized for sale in Australia for short term use by healthcare professionals as an adjunct to a therapeutic exercise program to improve balance and gait. For more information visit www.ponstherapy.com.

