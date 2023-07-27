New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Molded Pulp Packaging Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480227/?utm_source=GNW



Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials. In 2021, around 34.4% of UK respondents regularly purchased eco-friendly and sustainable products.



Increasing demand for eco-friendly, sustainable packaging and clear packaging solutions from end users, as well as growing awareness of waste management and environmental concerns over single-use plastic, will drive the global molded pulp packaging market in the upcoming years.

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Materials

Climate change has become a major issue in the last few years.Worldwide sustainability is a significant concern for organizations.



One of the crucial components of sustainability is waste generated by food, beverage, and consumer goods packaging when it comes to environmental safety and preservation.Thus, consumers give importance to eco-friendly packaging material.



In recent times, consumers have been more concerned about environmental issues and have focused on the negative impact of plastic waste, especially single-use plastic garbage, on the environment. Demand for goods made of biodegradable materials that are produced from byproducts of other products has increased as a result of intentional efforts to encourage consumers to limit their use of plastic.

For instance, in 2021, the UK government announced plans to outlaw single-use plastic plates, cups, and silverware in England to combat plastic pollution.

As environmental regulations become more stringent, the demand for sustainable and biodegradable packaging materials increases, resulting in the growth of Global Molded Pulp Packaging market in the projected years.

Increasing Awareness about Risks associated with Plastic Material

The environment suffers from the extensive usage of single-use, non-biodegradable plastic packaging materials.In a landfill, plastic takes hundreds of years to decompose.



It will continue to degrade the ecosystem throughout the course of that period, eventually putting the lives of humans, animals, and plants in danger. To overcome this, many agencies are focusing on the recycling and replacement of plastic material with biodegradable material, which helps to reduce the risk factor.

For instance, according to European Environment Agency, the recycling rates are highest in Austria at 63%, followed by Germany at 62%, Belgium at 58%, Netherlands and Switzerland at 51%, respectively.

Therefore, growing awareness about the risk associated with plastic products for various packaging applications led to the growth of Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market during the forecast year.

Increasing Demand from Food Packaging Industry

Primarily, fruits & vegetables such as apples, oranges, strawberries, tomatoes, as well as eggs are packaged using molded pulp for both imports and exports.It aids in controlling fruit respiration and maintaining ethylene density, which slows down the ripening process.



Consequently, this contributes higher shelf life of fruits and vegetables. In the food service business, molded packaging items, including bowls, plates, clamshells, and cups, are frequently used to package drinks, ready-to-eat meals, and on-the-go snacks.

For instance, in July 2022, Fiorini International, together with Mondi, developed a cutting-edge paper packaging option for the Italian luxury pasta product manufacturer Antico PastificioUmbro.

Thus, increasing demand for single-serve meals due to busy routines in urban areas as well as takeaway options is anticipated to boost the growth of Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market in the upcoming years.

Recent Developments

• In December 2022, Stora Enso and Huhtamaki started an initiative with new partners regarding the increase in paper cup recycling volumes in Europe.

• Huhtamaki will increase its capacity for paper-based packaging at its facilities in Nules, Spain, in November 2022.

• In June 2022, Keiding Inc. announced the opening of its new plant with a 58000 sq ft area in Menomonee Falls.

• Four new items were added to the Harvest Fiber product range by Genpak LLC, including two trays (HF3TT & HF2X2T) and two clamshells (HF2X2 & HF4CC) in February 2019.



Market Segmentation

Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market is segmented based on source, type, product, end-use, region and competitive landscape.Based on the source, the market is split into wood pulp and non-wood pulp.



Based on type, the market is categorized into thick-wall, transfer molded, thermoformed fiber, and processed pulp.Based on product, the market is segmented into trays, cups, clamshells, plates, splitters, and others.



Based on end use, the market is fragmented into food & beverage, electronics, personal care, healthcare, and others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Huhtamäki Oyj, EnviroPAK Corporation, Brødrene Hartmann A/S, MFT-CKF Inc., Molded Pulp Packaging, PulPac AB, Genpak, LLC, KIEFEL GmbH, Keiding, Inc., Heracles Packaging S.A. are some of the key players of Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Source:

o Wood Pulp

o Non-Wood Pulp

• Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Type:

o Thick-Wall

o Transfer Molded

o Thermoformed Fiber

o Processed Pulp

• Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Product:

o Trays

o Cups

o Clamshells

o Plates

o Splitters

o Others

• Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By End Use:

o Food & Beverage

o Electronics

o Personal Care

o Healthcare

o Others

• Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Malaysia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global Molded Pulp Packaging market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480227/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________