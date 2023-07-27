Nanopharmaceuticals Industry Analysis 2023-2030: Lack of Regulatory Guidelines and Concerns About Toxicity Issues Pose Challenges

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market Outlook 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market is experiencing significant growth, with an estimated size of USD 79.94 billion in 2022 and expected to reach USD 603.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.74%.

The market is driven by factors such as the rise in chronic diseases, high prevalence of neurological disorders and cancer, and growing investments in improved medicines. However, there are challenges related to the lack of regulatory guidelines and concerns about toxicity issues with nanopharmaceuticals.

The market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Microemulsion is expected to witness significant market share in the forecast period, while neurology applications are also projected to grow substantially. The Americas currently hold the largest market share, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report offers market sizing and forecasts in multiple currencies, providing a comprehensive evaluation of vendors through the FPNV Positioning Matrix. It also includes a Market Share Analysis to assess the current state of vendors in the market space.

The report answers key questions related to market size and forecast, the impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, market penetration, development, diversification, trends, regulatory frameworks, and suitable strategic moves for entering the market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $102.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $603.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Nanopharmaceuticals Market, by Type

7. Nanopharmaceuticals Market, by Application

8. Americas Nanopharmaceuticals Market

9. Asia-Pacific Nanopharmaceuticals Market

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Nanopharmaceuticals Market

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Competitive Portfolio

13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca plc

BASF SE

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Cambrex Corporation

Croda International plc

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Frontage Laboratories, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Merck & Co. Inc.

NanoPharmaceuticals LLC

Novartis International AG

Pfizer, Inc.

PharmaCircle, LLC

