Nanopharmaceuticals Industry Analysis 2023-2030: Lack of Regulatory Guidelines and Concerns About Toxicity Issues Pose Challenges

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market Outlook 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market is experiencing significant growth, with an estimated size of USD 79.94 billion in 2022 and expected to reach USD 603.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.74%.
The market is driven by factors such as the rise in chronic diseases, high prevalence of neurological disorders and cancer, and growing investments in improved medicines. However, there are challenges related to the lack of regulatory guidelines and concerns about toxicity issues with nanopharmaceuticals.
The market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Microemulsion is expected to witness significant market share in the forecast period, while neurology applications are also projected to grow substantially. The Americas currently hold the largest market share, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
The report offers market sizing and forecasts in multiple currencies, providing a comprehensive evaluation of vendors through the FPNV Positioning Matrix. It also includes a Market Share Analysis to assess the current state of vendors in the market space.
The report answers key questions related to market size and forecast, the impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, market penetration, development, diversification, trends, regulatory frameworks, and suitable strategic moves for entering the market.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$102.81 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$603.39 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|28.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Nanopharmaceuticals Market, by Type
7. Nanopharmaceuticals Market, by Application
8. Americas Nanopharmaceuticals Market
9. Asia-Pacific Nanopharmaceuticals Market
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Nanopharmaceuticals Market
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Competitive Portfolio
13. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- AstraZeneca plc
- BASF SE
- Baxter BioPharma Solutions
- Cambrex Corporation
- Croda International plc
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Frontage Laboratories, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- NanoPharmaceuticals LLC
- Novartis International AG
- Pfizer, Inc.
- PharmaCircle, LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2kxdr2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment