Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share & Size: Analyzing the $92.46 Billion Projection for 2030, At a 4.97% of CAGR Worldwide

New York, NY, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research, a new research report titled “Manmade And Special Fiber Fabrics Market By Type (Glass Fiber Fabric, Aramid Fiber Fabric, Carbon Fiber Fabric, And Others), By Application (Aerospace, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Medical Products, Electronics Goods, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 62.15 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 92.46 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.97% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

What are Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics? How big is the Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Industry?

Report Overview:

The global manmade and special fiber fabrics market size was evaluated at $62.15 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $92.46 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 4.97% between 2023 and 2030.

The study on the market is an essential resource for understanding the development factors, difficulties, and restraints in the worldwide market sector, as well as the opportunities that exist. The geographical market is covered in depth throughout the manmade and special fibre textiles industry study, in addition to a complete analysis of the competitive landscape. In addition to that, it contains things like a cash flow analysis, a profit ratio analysis, a market basket analysis, a market attractiveness analysis, a PESTEL analysis, a SWOT analysis, a Porter's five force analysis, and a value chain analysis. In addition, the market study on manufactured and special fibre fabrics investigates the investor and stakeholder landscape in order to assist businesses in making decisions that are driven by facts.

Fabrics constructed of manmade and unique fibres have chemical structures that are composed of monomers that are not found in nature. These fibres cannot be found in nature. They offer good strength properties when compared to other man-made fibres, which makes them the greatest alternative to natural fibres. Man-made fibres give the best replacement for natural fibres. While nylon is useful in a wide variety of applications, including the lining of curtains, certain fibres, such as polypropylene, are utilised in the production of certain goods, such as carpets and ropes. Fabrics constructed of man-made fibres and special fibres are distinguished from natural fibres by their chemical structures, which are composed of monomers. This latter option is an excellent replacement for natural fibres.

Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market: Growth Factors

Lower risk of ignition and lower operating and maintenance expenses to suit current market trends worldwide

It is anticipated that the expansion of the global market for manufactured and special fibre textiles would be driven by the flourishing textile industry as well as the rise in per capita income. The market for synthetic and special fibre fabrics can be propped up across the globe by favourable characteristics such as reduced flammability and the ease with which they can be maintained. In addition to this, the fact that they are beneficial to the environment and can be used in the building industry will enhance current tendencies in the global market. Altering lifestyles and fashion trends, in addition to rising urbanisation in developing nations, will be the primary drivers of market expansion all over the world. The establishment of new manufacturing units by key industry players in order to enhance their production capacity will further contribute to the expansion of the global market over the course of the next few years. For example, in October 2022, Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., a major textile producer with headquarters in Japan, announced the debut of a cutting-edge automated unit for the efficient production of polyester filaments.

This unit was designed to meet the company's demand for increased production capacity. As a matter of public record, the organisation is headquartered in Thailand and operates under the name Teijin Polyester Limited. It is an essential component in the production of polyester fibres. The move will almost certainly improve the tendencies of the global market. In addition, it is anticipated that the introduction of brand-new products would make significant contributions to the expansion of revenue in global markets. Researchers in January 2023 created coatings that assist prevent synthetic clothes from shedding dangerous microplastics when they are being washed. Because of this, the market's spread across the world will be accelerated.

An increased concern for the protection of the natural environment may slow the expansion of industries around the world.

Growing worries about the environment have the potential to slow the rise of the business producing man-made and fabrics created from unique fibres in the years to come. In addition, the fact that the product is not biodegradable can limit its applications in a variety of end-use industries, which in turn poses a risk to the expansion of the industry on a global scale. Aside from this, the degradation of synthetic materials like polyvinyl chloride and polyester can take a very long time, which can reduce the demand for products in a variety of different contexts.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 62.15 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 92.46 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.97% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Jushi, Fulltech Fiber Glass, Hexcel Corporation, CIT Composite Materials (Toray Industries), Dupont, Kolon, Changzhou PGTEX, Johns Manville, TAIWAN GLASS, Teijin, Hyosung, DSM, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Shandong Glasstex, Owens Corning Corporation, Weihai Guangwei, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, SGL Group, ALLTE CLOTH CORPORATION, Unifrax, and Sinofibers Technology Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for synthetic and special fibre fabrics may be broken down into three distinct categories: the type of fabric, the application, and the area.

Glass fibre fabric, aramid fibre fabric, carbon fibre fabric, and other segments make up the global market for manufactured and special fibre fabrics, which is segmented in terms of the types of fibres used to make the fabrics. In addition to this, it is anticipated that the market segment for glass fibre fabric, which had over half of the total market share in 2022, will have the highest CAGR during the period of time covered by the forecast. The growth of the market in the next years can be ascribed to the advantageous properties of glass fibre fabric, which include a high resistance to bending in addition to resistance to moisture, chemical effects, and severe temperatures. These properties will allow glass fibre fabric to continue to be used. In addition to this, these materials have a tremendous tensile strength, are not flammable, and are compressive; all of these characteristics will contribute to an increase in segmental expansion.

On the basis of the application, the industry of manmade and special fibre textiles around the world may be segmented into aerospace, consumer goods, automotive, medical products, electronics goods, and other areas. In addition, the aerospace sector, which captured a significant portion of the international market in 2022, is anticipated to take the lead in the application landscape in the not-too-distant future. The segmental increase in the anticipated span of time may be attributable to an increase in the utilisation of manmade and special fibre textiles in the development of technical fabrics for space missions, in addition to an enormous demand for products in the production of fabrics for space technology. In addition, during the course of the projection period, the expansion of this market sector will be bolstered by the growing need for aerospace technology.

The global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Glass Fiber Fabric

Aramid Fiber Fabric

Carbon Fiber Fabric

Others

By Application

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Medical Products

Electronics Goods

Others

Browse the full “Manmade And Special Fiber Fabrics Market By Type (Glass Fiber Fabric, Aramid Fiber Fabric, Carbon Fiber Fabric, And Others), By Application (Aerospace, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Medical Products, Electronics Goods, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" Report At https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/manmade-and-specialfiber-fabrics-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market include -

Jushi

Fulltech Fiber Glass

Hexcel Corporation

CIT Composite Materials (Toray Industries)

Dupont

Kolon

Changzhou PGTEX

Johns Manville

TAIWAN GLASS

Teijin

Hyosung

DSM

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Shandong Glasstex

Owens Corning Corporation

Weihai Guangwei

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

SGL Group

ALLTE CLOTH CORPORATION

Unifrax

Sinofibers Technology

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.97% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market size was valued at around US$ 62.15 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 92.46 billion by 2030.

The global manmade and special fiber fabrics market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the humungous demand for greater dielectric strength in high-voltage applications.

In terms of type, the copper-based segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

On the basis of application, the LED lighting segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the European Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Industry?

What segments does the Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America to establish global market domination over 2023-2030

North America, which accounted for more than 60% of the global manmade and special fiber fabrics market revenue in 2022, is anticipated to record lucrative growth over the assessment timeframe. The market expansion in the region over the analysis timeline can be subject to escalating demand for manmade and special fiber fabrics in the construction sector. Apart from this, the humungous use of these products for insulation will steer the regional market expansion.

Furthermore, the manmade and special fiber fabrics industry in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the assessment timeframe. The key growth driving factors of the industry in the region include low labor costs along with awareness about the numerous benefits provided by the product to the customers. Moreover, the massive durability and comfort provided by the product as well as its inexpensiveness will steer the regional industry growth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



