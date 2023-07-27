Global Clinical Trial Support Services Market Outlook 2023-2030: Industry-Academia Collabs and R&D Spending of Pharma & Biotech Companies Presenting Opportunities

Dublin, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Trial Support Services Market Outlook 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Clinical Trial Support Services Market, valued at USD 21.99 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 23.98 billion in 2023, is set to witness robust growth with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.52%.
This growth is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased clinical trials, government grants, and a growing number of contract research organizations. However, stringent regulatory compliance poses a challenge, while opportunities arise from industry-academia collaborations and the R&D spending of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
Segmentation and Coverage
The research report categorizes the Global Clinical Trial Support Services Market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in the following sub-markets:
- Service: The market is studied across Administrative Staff, Clinical Trial Site Management, Data Management, and Institutional Review Boards. Clinical Trial Site Management, specifically Patient Recruitment & Registry Services, Patient Recruitment Management, and Patient Retention, is expected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.
- Phase: The market is studied across Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV. Phase I is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.
- Study Design: The market is studied across Expanded Access, Interventional, and Observational. Interventional study design is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.
- Indication: The market is studied across Autoimmune or Inflammation, Cardiovascular, Diabetes, and Oncology. Autoimmune or Inflammation indication is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.
- Sponsor: The market is studied across Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical. The Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical segment is expected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.
- Region: The market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies, facilitating well-informed decision-making for organizational leaders. The historical years considered are 2018 to 2021, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and 2024 to 2030 are the forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix assesses the Global Clinical Trial Support Services Market, providing a comprehensive evaluation of vendors based on Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction metrics. It categorizes vendors into four distinct quadrants - Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V) - representing varying levels of success.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers valuable insights into the current state of vendors in the market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, companies gain a better understanding of their performance and market competitiveness.
Conclusion
The Global Clinical Trial Support Services Market is set to experience remarkable growth, fueled by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a surge in clinical trials. While challenges like stringent regulatory compliance exist, opportunities arise from industry-academia collaborations and rising R&D spending. The Asia-Pacific region holds promising potential for market growth.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|195
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$23.98 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$45.54 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Clinical Trial Support Services Market, by Service
7. Clinical Trial Support Services Market, by Phase
8. Clinical Trial Support Services Market, by Study Design
9. Clinical Trial Support Services Market, by Indication
10. Clinical Trial Support Services Market, by Sponsor
11. Americas Clinical Trial Support Services Market
12. Asia-Pacific Clinical Trial Support Services Market
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Trial Support Services Market
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Competitive Portfolio
16. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Alcura
- Brighter Health Network LLC
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- ICON PLC
- Insight Medical Genetics
- IQVIA Holdings Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- MARKEN Ltd.
- Parexel International
- Pfizer Inc.
- PPD Inc.
- Quotient Sciences Ltd.
- Syneos Health Inc.
- WuXi AppTec
