Pneumonia Testing Industry Landscape 2023-2030: U.S. and China Leading the Way

The global market analysis for Pneumonia Testing encompasses various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The analysis provides valuable insights into the recent past, current, and future trends for Pneumonia Testing, presenting annual sales in US$ thousand for the years 2022 through 2030 and the percentage compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Additionally, the historic review of Pneumonia Testing showcases annual sales in US$ thousand for the years 2014 through 2021 and the percentage CAGR.
Projected Growth: Pneumonia Testing Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Pneumonia Testing is poised for significant growth, with the market estimated at US$1.1 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, experiencing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. The report analyzes various segments, with Immunodiagnostics projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$339.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the growth in the Molecular Diagnostics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Regional Insights: U.S. and China Leading the Way
The United States is estimated to be a key player in the Pneumonia Testing market, with a market size of US$293.8 Million in 2022. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$396 Million by 2030, trailing a remarkable CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, projected to grow at 2.5% and 6.7%, respectively, over the period 2022-2030. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 3.7%.
What's New for 2023?
The report offers special coverage on significant global events, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of zero-COVID policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also provides insights into global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares, along with a detailed analysis of market presence across multiple geographies, ranging from Strong to Active, Niche, and Trivial categories. Additionally, the report offers online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, access to digital archives, and a Research Platform, complemented by complimentary updates for one year.
The comprehensive market analysis aims to provide a detailed understanding of the global Pneumonia Testing market, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and capitalize on the market's growth opportunities.
