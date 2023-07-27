New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanocellulose Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480224/?utm_source=GNW



Global Nanocellulose Market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to the increasing demand from the packaging industry. In 2020, the use of packaging in the Brazilian food sector increased by 4.2%.

The worldwide market share for nanocellulose is also being driven by the expanding demand for magic angle spinning, atomic force microscopy, TEM, and NMR from the food science, aerospace, marine, healthcare, and oil and gas sectors. While rising demand for medical products such as tampons, sanitary napkins, biopolymers, wound dressing, and bio-barriers is anticipated to fuel market expansion over the forecast period.

Increasing Demand from Automotive Industry

In polymeric materials for the automobile sector, natural fillers like nano-fibrillated cellulose and cellulose nanocrystals are employed as reinforcing fillers.Natural fillers are employed to strengthen composite materials to increase strength, stiffness, and biodegradability.



A more sustainable environment may be created by the automotive sector by lowering the enormous volume of non-biodegradable trash now being dumped in landfills.

Moreover, lighter-weight cars, trucks, and buses also increase the fuel economy of vehicles.These fillers are particularly utilized in interior automotive components, including door panels, parcel shelves, and dashboard trim.



Therefore, the market expansion is being driven by the increasing demand for lightweight automobiles with greater fuel economy and electric vehicles.

For instance, according to the Global EV Outlook 2022, consumers spent USD 250 billion on electric vehicle purchases in 2021. Furthermore, Global sales of electric cars have kept rising strongly in 2022, with 2 million sold in the first quarter, up 75% from the same period in 2021.

Therefore, increasing demand from the automotive sector will lead to the growth of Global Nanocellulose market in the upcoming years.

Growing Concern Regarding Sustainability in Packaging Materials

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 28.1% of the nation’s total municipal solid trash is made up of containers and packaging. It generates 82.2 million tonnes of solid trash on its own, most of which ends up in bodies of water or dumped in landfills. Many packaging materials are neither biodegradable nor recyclable since they are made of plastic, paper & board, or metal. The idea of "active packaging" approaches, which incorporate nanoparticles into polymers, has been grabbing attention in an effort to increase the sustainability of the packaging sector.

Due to these novel composite packaging materials’ superior resistance to microbial contamination, the food sector has seen a tremendous increase in demand for them.The need for cellulosic nanomaterials will increase as a result.



Therefore, the shift towards sustainable packaging materials increases the demand for Global Nanocellulose Market during the projected period.

Growing Demand from the Pulp & Paper Industry

With the use of wood as a raw material in the production of nanocellulose, wood-based pulp enables the creation of paper goods. In order to produce strong & lighter weight paper and board with enhanced features, including reduced transparency, less porosity, and better printing quality, nanocellulose is employed as an additive in the paper-making process.

In addition, kraft or decorative papers, which are also used for gift wrapping, are the main materials used for wrapping. High-quality wrapping paper with attractive printing and design aids in the effective marketing of consumer goods.

For instance, Brightly. eco estimates that the United States produces 4.6 million pounds of wrapping paper annually, with about 2.3 million pounds of that amount going to landfills.

Thus, the rise in demand from the pulp and paper industry is predicted to drive the Global Nanocellulose market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

• In September 2022, Sulzer signed an MoU with Cellicon to enhance its groundbreaking manufacturing technology for nano-structured cellulose by the name of G2.

• An important project FiberLean on Top, is being worked on by FiberLean Technologies Ltd in January 2022. The objective of the project is to develop a novel method for producing two-layer sheets by coating the wet end of a paper machine.

• In June 2021, Elopak ASA, a business with roots in Norway, was purchased by Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. in order to boost the organization’s position in the liquid paper packaging sector.

• In September 2020, Celluforce announced the conclusion of a business contract with a multinational company engaged in the cosmetics industry for the exclusive supply of CNC for ten years.



Market Segmentation

Global Nanocellulose Market is segmented based on type, application, region, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is categorized into crystalline nanocellulose, cellulose nanofibers, bacterial cellulose, and others.



Based on application, the market is segregated into pulp & paper, biomedical & pharmaceutical, packaging, and others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

CelluForce Inc., FiberLean Technologies Ltd, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Borregaard AS, Cellucomp Ltd, Melodea Ltd., Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc., GranBio Investimentos SA, Stora Enso Oyj, American Process Inc. are some of the key players in the Global Nanocellulose Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Nanocellulose market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Nanocellulose Market, By Type:

o Crystalline Nanocellulose

o Cellulose Nanofibers

o Bacterial Cellulose

o Others

• Nanocellulose Market, By Application:

o Pulp & Paper

o Biomedical & Pharmaceutical

o Packaging

o Others

• Nanocellulose Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Vietnam

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in Global Nanocellulose market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480224/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________