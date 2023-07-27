New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nano Calcium Carbonate Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480223/?utm_source=GNW

In 2021, 34 million square meters of non-residential buildings were constructed nationwide in Russia.

Materials like plastics, rubber, adhesives, and sealants can all benefit from adding nano calcium carbonate to their composition.Nano calcium carbonate is added to materials to help them perform better in harsh temperature situations by increasing their hardness, heat resistance, weather resistance, toughness, and impact resistance.



By incorporating nano-calcium carbonate into paints, it is possible to better regulate the cured material’s rheological and essential mechanical characteristics. Along with this, expanding the usage of nano-calcium carbonate as additives in polymers and adhesives helps to lower the cost of volume formulation and improve the quality of the finished product, which is a key element in propelling market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing Demand from Building & Construction Industry

In the construction business, nano calcium carbonate is used in products like adhesives, sealants, paints, and others.They are often employed to enhance these materials’ characteristics.



Additionally, nano calcium carbonate contributes to enhancing the material’s properties which help to sustain material during the harsh conditions of the environment like summer, winter, and rainy seasons.

By virtue of chemical and nucleation effects, the nanoparticles also aid in improving cement hydration. Nano calcium carbonate is also employed as a modifier in formulations including epoxy, polysulphide, and MS polymers and is crucial in the creation of adhesives and sealants.

For instance, according to the World Bank, in 2020 industrial sector (including construction) around the world had a 6% annual growth from the previous year.

Therefore, increasing demand from the building & construction sector will lead to the growth of the Global Nano Calcium Carbonate market in the upcoming years.

Government Plans or Policies Concerning Healthcare

Governments all around the world are concentrating on improving health facilities and assisting the needy through their programs or initiatives, as nano calcium carbonates are utilized in the production of medicines.Nano calcium carbonate, which is extremely pure, is a component of many calcium formulations, including tablets and syrups.



Since it can neutralize acids and is added to low-pH active medicinal compounds, it also functions as an antacid chemical.

For instance, in September 2018, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in India aimed at providing healthcare (through Health and Wellness Centers) and health insurance facilities (through Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) to the poor at all healthcare levels-primary, secondary, and tertiary.

Therefore, the increase in health facilities increases the demand for Global Nano Calcium Carbonate market during the projected period.

Growing Demand from Rubber Industry

Acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber, chloroprene rubber, and styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) all use nano calcium carbonate.Moreover, nano calcium carbonate offers several benefits, such as lowering production costs while enhancing dimensional stability, stiffness, and toughness.



Tires, tubes, vehicle parts, wires, belts, cables, medical devices & footwear are just a few examples of the many products that use rubber.

Growing demand for industrial rubber by the tire industry, as a cheap and efficient substitute for carbon black due to its superior chemical properties, is expected to drive the Global Nano Calcium Carbonate market demand during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

• In September 2022, Vikas Ecotech signed an MoU with Aurapha Private Limited to start a new plant using nano Calcium Carbonate blended in a conjugated polymer matrix for corrosion protection and a process for the preparation thereof.

• In order to better position the distributor of specialized chemicals and ingredients, mineral-based specialty solutions company IMERYS has opted to extend its distribution arrangement with IMCD in September 2020.

• In May 2020, Imerys launched a product by the name of FilmLink, having high-performance minerals for breathable film for diapers.

• Omya International AG, a major international manufacturer of industrial minerals and a distributor of specialty chemicals, purchased Solar Inks Ltd., a manufacturer of water-based flexographic inks, high-performance adhesives, and sustainable barrier coatings for food packaging in December 2019.



Market Segmentation

Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Market is segmented based on application and region.Based on application, the market is categorized into plastics, rubber, building & construction, and others.



Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Nanomaterials Technology Co., Ltd., Chu Shin Chemical Co., Ltd., Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, Imerys S.A., Minerals Technologies Inc., Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Hebei Lixin Chemistry Co., Ltd., Nanoshel LLC, Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co., Ltd. are some of the key players in the Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Market.



