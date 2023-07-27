Battery Operated Lights Market is Anticipated to Hold a Share of US$ 123.0 billion by 2031 Says Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - TMR projects that battery operated lights are expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.41% between 2022 and 2031. By 2031, the global market for battery operated lights is estimated to reach US$ 123 billion.



With the development of new technologies and the demand for small and compact lights, battery-operated lights are expected to become more popular in the coming years. Innovative and creative designs are often produced, allowing them to be more versatile and suitable for a wider range of tasks.

Batteries can provide reliable backup power during power outages or emergencies. With IoT devices and smart home devices becoming more prevalent, battery operated lights are expected to gain traction. Batteries-operated lights can be controlled and automated remotely with smart home systems, which are projected to grow in popularity in the coming years.

Increasing demand for portable lights and government initiatives for green technology will boost demand for battery operated lights in the market. The use of battery-powered lights can have a significant impact on emergency and disaster preparedness. Future advancements may include batteries that last longer, greater durability, and increased reliability in this area.

Environmental concerns are influencing the future of many industries, including the lighting industry. As battery-operated lights become more common, they will likely use eco-friendly batteries and sustainable materials in the coming years.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77877

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 66.1 Bn Estimated Value US$ 123.0 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.4% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 210 Pages Market Segmentation By Battery Type, Material, Light Source, Application, Control Method, Wattage, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered American Lighting, Inc., BelloLite, DeWalt, FLEX GmbH, GE Electric, Good Earth Lighting, LitezAll, Mr Beams, Philips, S4 Lights

Key Findings of the Market Report

With the popularity of rechargeable lights growing among consumers, demand for rechargeable battery-operated lights is expected to increase.

Battery-operated lights are likely to experience a rise in demand for plastic materials in the coming years as their popularity continues to grow.

Growing public awareness of energy-efficient lighting systems is expected to boost demand for LED light sources in the market.

The DIY decor trend at home for events and parties will increase demand for indoor battery operated lights in the market.

Technology advancements and growing demand for connected devices will increase demand for voice-controlled battery-operated lights in the market.

Social media, which raises awareness about these DIY lights, is expected to increase online sales of battery operated lights in the market.

Get Full Access of this Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77877<ype=S



Global Battery Operated Lights: Growth Drivers

With the advancement of LED technology, battery-operated lights have become more efficient and brighter. The long lifespan and durability of LEDs make battery-operated lights a more attractive and durable alternative to traditional incandescent bulbs in the market.

Demand for battery-operated lights eliminates the need for a direct electrical connection. The easy portability and versatility of these devices make them ideal for choice for different settings.

Battery-operated lights have become more energy-efficient as battery technology has advanced, leading to longer-lasting illumination and a reduction in power consumption. Efficiencies such as these are aligned with the growing concerns over environmental sustainability and energy conservation. As a result, sales of battery-operated lights are on the rise.

Various battery-operated lights are being used in a wide range of environments, making them an excellent choice for architectural projects. Devices like these are great for DIY projects, outdoor settings, and interior decorating projects.

Global Battery Operated Lights: Regional Landscape

Japan being the primary market for the development and sale of electronic equipment, the market will have a significant impact on innovation.

Due to the improved technological infrastructure, heightened awareness about energy efficiency, and the support of government agencies, developed countries dominate the battery operated lights market in North America.

A growing number of DIY projects in educational sectors are expected to increase demand for battery-operated lights in the Asia Pacific region.

Growing disposable incomes and the need for battery-operated lights for a wide range of applications are expected to drive demand in the Asian market.

Due to major market players entering the European market, battery-operated lights are expected to be in high demand.



Global Battery Operated Lights Market: Key Players

Few prominent manufacturers dominate the global battery operated light market, with the majority of market share controlled by a few prominent firms. Investing in research and development, expanding their product lines, and merging and acquiring companies are strategies companies are implementing to strengthen their position in the battery operated lights market. Companies that are at the forefront of product development tend to adopt this strategy as a key strategy.

In July 2023, Eveready Industries India Ltd. launched 'Hero Banne Ka Power', its powerful TVC featuring India's fastest charging rechargeable torch, Eveready BOOMLITE DL 85, the market leader in the Flashlights category. An inspiring film that celebrates everyday heroes and highlights the innovative and extraordinary capabilities of Boomlite torch.



If You want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=77877

Global Battery Operated Lights Market: Segmentation

By Type

Rechargeable

Non-rechargeable

Material

Metal

Brass

Plastic

Glass

Others (Polycarbonate, etc.)



Light Source

Incandescent

LED

Application

Indoor

Outdoor

Control Method

App

Remote

Button Control

Touch

Others (Voice, etc.)



Wattage

Below 5W

5W to 10W

11W to 15W

Above 15W

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



By Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Others (Retail Stores, etc.)





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com