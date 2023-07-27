Military Sensors Industry worth $13.2 Billion by 2026

Chicago, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Military Sensors Market by Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Munitions, Satellites), Application, Type, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2026". The military sensors market is growing at a significant rate across the world, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. Increasing demand for battlespace awareness among defense forces, ongoing advancements in MEMS technology, increasing use of UAVs in modern warfare, and increasing focus on weapon system reliability are fueling the growth of the military sensors market.

Military Sensors Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing Demand for Battlespace Awareness Among Defense Forces

The battlespace situational awareness is essential for defense forces as it enables tracking of enemy movements and deciphering hidden information. It is also vital for detecting enemy threats in complex operational environments. Currently, the nature of challenges faced by defense forces worldwide has transformed significantly. Due to the increasingly networked digital and data-heavy battlespace, situational awareness has become critical to ensure the security of defense personnel. To enhance the capabilities of defense equipment, sensor systems such as Electro-Optics/Infrared (EO/IR) sensors and their data processors are increasingly deployed by military forces. EO/IR systems provide instantaneous and continuous coverage of the entire battlefield to defense forces by offering them full-motion videos and intuitive operator interfaces to acquire real-time situational awareness.

Restraints: Lack of Accuracy and Operational Complexities in MEMS Inertial Navigation Sensors

The low accuracy characteristics of MEMS inertial navigation sensors restrict their performance and applicability in applications that require highly accurate information. However, alternative technologies such as Ring Laser Gyroscopes (RLGs) and Fiber Optic Gyros (FOGs) are comparatively more reliable than MEMS inertial navigation sensors as these provide highly accurate results. RLGs combine optical frequency generation and rotation sensing functions into a laser oscillator within a ring-shaped cavity. FOGs function on the principle of optical fibers being tuned to a single frequency of light, which is being propagated. An external force is applied to change the direction of the light, and hence, the frequency of the propagated light. RLGs and FOGs are complex navigation systems, which are difficult to manufacture due to their operational complexities. Furthermore, their maintenance and assembly require a technically skilled workforce and a controlled environment to eliminate any contamination from dust. These operational complexities in assembling and maintenance of RLGs and FOGs act as a restraint to the growth of the military sensors market across the globe.

Military Sensors Market Report Scope

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size $ 9.9 Billion in 2021 Projected Market Size $ 13.2 Billion Growth Rate 5.9% Market Size Available for Years 2018–2026 Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Platform Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the world Companies Covered Honeywell International Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales (France), and BAE Systems (UK), are some of the major suppliers of Military Sensors. (20 Companies)

Opportunities Demand for New Generation Air and Missile Defense Systems

The advent of new generation missiles such as nuclear-capable ballistic missiles and high-speed cruise missiles is a major threat to strategic installations and platforms such as military airbases and ships. Nuclear ballistic missiles are capable of destroying cities and harming civilians during wars or warlike situations. Various countries are developing advanced weapons capable of defeating high-end air defense systems such as the Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS), Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3), and S-400. Countries such as India, China, and Russia have developed hypersonic missiles with integrated navigation systems that can penetrate missile shields. For instance, in 2007, India and Russia jointly developed the BrahMos missile, which is capable of penetrating missile defense shields. These developments have led to the increasing requirement for new and advanced military navigation systems, thereby leading to the growth of the military sensors market.

“Browse in-depth TOC on " Military Sensors Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

200 – Tables

44 – Figures

256 – Pages

Challenges: Cybersecurity Risks

Digitalization and system interconnection are the logical next steps in the defense industry. Instead of closed systems communicating one-on-one, the defense industry is transforming into an open ecosystem that is completely interconnected. Thus, military platforms are expected to use the capabilities of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the coming years. For instance, in military fighter jets, IoT-based sensors are expected to proactively identify the maintenance issues in aircraft, place orders for the replacement of faulty parts, and inform the ground maintenance crew during the flight about the same to ensure that everything is already in place and ready as and when the aircraft lands without affecting the overall operations of the airbase. This is done through thousands of sensors embedded in each military fighter jet that allows real-time data to be streamed to the ground crew. For instance, the Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) of F-35 of Lockheed Martin uses sensors embedded in an aircraft to detect its performance, compare its parameters to standardized parameters, use sophisticated analytics to predict its maintenance requirements, and communicate with the maintenance staff to ensure that right aircraft parts are ready as and when required. ALIS serves as an information infrastructure for F-35 as it transmits information about the aircraft to the appropriate users on a globally distributed network of technicians.

