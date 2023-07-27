Oatly Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MALMÖ, Sweden, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) (“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.



Jean-Christophe Flatin, Oatly’s CEO, commented, “In the second quarter, we continued to make progress towards our goal of achieving profitable growth in 2024. As expected, we continued our sequential improvement of gross margin and increased our advertising investments to continue to fuel growth. This progress is most evident in our EMEA and Americas segments, both of which continued to improve Adjusted EBITDA while increasing demand-generating investments.”

Flatin continued, “However, as Asia has transitioned to a post-pandemic era, consumers have behaved differently than we had originally expected, and we need to adjust. Similar to the improvement plans that we have been executing in EMEA and Americas, we have initiated a comprehensive improvement plan that will enable our Asia business to adapt to the evolving environment and strengthen the core business before building a significantly bigger business. We have also taken actions to further simplify our corporate functions and Americas segment overhead, which will lead to additional cost savings as well as increased focus and agility. While we are reducing our 2023 sales guidance, we continue to expect to achieve our fourth quarter gross margin target of the high 20%s, and we remain on-track for achieving positive adjusted EBITDA in 2024.”

The tables below reconcile revenue as reported to revenue on a constant currency basis by segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Three months ended June 30, $ Change % Change 2023 2022 As reported Foreign exchange impact In constant currency As reported In constant currency Volume Constant currency price/mix EMEA 96,989 82,485 96,989 30 96,959 17.6 % 17.5 % 7.2 % 10.3 % Americas 61,832 51,775 61,832 — 61,832 19.4 % 19.4 % 1.7 % 17.7 % Asia 37,166 43,698 37,166 (1,840 ) 39,006 -14.9 % -10.7 % -5.1 % -5.6 % Total revenue 195,987 177,958 195,987 (1,810 ) 197,797 10.1 % 11.1 % 3.4 % 7.7 % Six months ended June 30, $ Change % Change 2023 2022 As reported Foreign exchange impact In constant currency As reported In constant currency Volume Constant currency price/mix EMEA 195,205 172,968 195,205 (7,478 ) 202,683 12.9 % 17.2 % 6.8 % 10.4 % Americas 125,873 98,792 125,873 — 125,873 27.4 % 27.4 % 4.1 % 23.3 % Asia 70,554 72,384 70,554 (3,806 ) 74,360 -2.5 % 2.7 % 6.8 % -4.1 % Total revenue 391,632 344,144 391,632 (11,284 ) 402,916 13.8 % 17.1 % 6.0 % 11.1 %



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenue of $196.0 million, a 10.1% increase compared to the prior year period; on a constant currency basis, revenue increased 11.1%.

Gross margin in the quarter was 19.2%, an increase of 340 basis points compared to the prior year period and 180 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent was $86.7 million compared to net loss of $72.0 million in the prior year period.

EBITDA loss of $63.0 million; Adjusted EBITDA loss of $52.5 million, which is a decrease of $0.9 million compared to the prior year period.

Closed on all previously-announced financing transactions during the quarter, raising $465 million before fees and other related expenses.

After the quarter ended, initiated a comprehensive improvement plan in the Asia segment, which includes increasing focus on the core business, a simplification of the product portfolio, and a reduction in operating costs.

The Company has taken the necessary steps to further reduce its SG&A costs in both its Americas segment and its Corporate functions in order to further enhance the simplicity and agility of the organization. Collectively between the SG&A savings in the Asia segment, the Americas segment, and Corporate functions, the Company targets to achieve approximately $85 million of savings in 2024.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue increased $18.0 million, or 10.1%, to $196.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $178.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Excluding a foreign currency exchange headwind of $1.8 million, revenue for the second quarter was $197.8 million, or an increase of 11.1%, on a constant currency basis. The increase was primarily driven by price increases implemented in EMEA primarily during the first quarter of 2023 and the Americas in the third quarter of 2022, in addition to continued volume growth for the Company’s products in each of the EMEA and Americas segments. Sold volume for the second quarter of 2023 amounted to 125 million liters compared to 121 million liters in the same period last year. Produced finished goods volume for the second quarter of 2023 amounted to 130 million liters compared to 124 million liters for the same period last year.

The Company experienced revenue growth in the retail and foodservice channels in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Gross profit was $37.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $28.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, and $34.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. Gross margin in the second quarter was 19.2% compared to 17.4% in the first quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily driven by cost improvements in the Americas supply chain, which were partially offset by increased inventory write-offs and co-manufacturer penalties in the Asia segment linked to the slower than expected post COVID-19 recovery.

Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2023 decreased $0.4 million to $5.3 million compared to $5.7 million in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2023 increased $9.6 million to $106.7 million compared to $97.1 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to $5.6 million in employee related expenses, $2.9 million in branding, advertising and marketing expenses, and a $3.7 million reduction in reimbursement from the depositary relating to the administration of the ADR program. The increase was offset by a decrease of $2.2 million in customer distribution costs.

Other operating income and expenses, net for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to an expense of $1.1 million compared to an income of $0.2 million in the prior year period, comprised primarily of a net foreign exchange loss.

In the second quarter of 2023, finance expenses were $11.5 million compared to $0.6 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by expenses related to the Company’s recent financing activities.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent was $86.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net loss of $72.0 million in the prior year period. The increase in net loss was almost entirely driven by the increase in finance expenses.

EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $63.0 million, compared to an EBITDA loss of $62.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in EBITDA loss was primarily a result of higher selling, general and administrative expenses offset by higher gross profit.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $52.5 million, compared to a loss of $53.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, or essentially flat.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Loss), and Constant currency revenue are non-IFRS financial measures defined under “Non-IFRS financial measures.” Please see above revenue at constant currency table and “Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Results” at the end of this press release.

The following tables set forth revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA and loss before tax for the Company's three reportable segments for the periods presented.

Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Three months ended June 30, 2023

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) EMEA Americas Asia Corporate* Eliminations** Total Revenue Revenue from external customers 96,989 61,832 37,166 — — 195,987 Intersegment revenue 359 — 1,696 — (2,055 ) — Total segment revenue 97,348 61,832 38,862 — (2,055 ) 195,987 Adjusted EBITDA 7,270 (9,414 ) (21,900 ) (28,424 ) — (52,468 ) Share-based compensation expense 261 (607 ) (1,291 ) (785 ) — (2,422 ) Restructuring costs(1) — (2,407 ) (136 ) (5,429 ) — (7,972 ) Costs related to the YYF Transaction(2) — (154 ) — — — (154 ) EBITDA 7,531 (12,582 ) (23,327 ) (34,638 ) — (63,016 ) Finance income and (expenses), net — — — — — (11,512 ) Depreciation and amortization — — — — — (12,464 ) Loss before tax — — — — — (86,992 ) Three months ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) EMEA Americas Asia Corporate* Eliminations** Total Revenue Revenue from external customers 82,485 51,775 43,698 — — 177,958 Intersegment revenue 9,493 241 537 — (10,271 ) — Total segment revenue 91,978 52,016 44,235 — (10,271 ) 177,958 Adjusted EBITDA 5,313 (19,584 ) (10,765 ) (28,331 ) — (53,367 ) Share-based compensation expense (1,433 ) (1,120 ) (1,842 ) (4,790 ) — (9,185 ) EBITDA 3,880 (20,704 ) (12,607 ) (33,121 ) — (62,552 ) Finance income and (expenses), net — — — — — (593 ) Depreciation and amortization — — — — — (11,877 ) Loss before tax — — — — — (75,022 ) Six months ended June 30, 2023

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) EMEA Americas Asia Corporate* Eliminations** Total Revenue Revenue from external customers 195,205 125,873 70,554 — — 391,632 Intersegment revenue 1,210 — 3,136 — (4,346 ) — Total segment revenue 196,415 125,873 73,690 — (4,346 ) 391,632 Adjusted EBITDA 13,854 (19,720 ) (38,616 ) (57,859 ) — (102,341 ) Share-based compensation expense (761 ) (1,651 ) (2,702 ) (5,355 ) — (10,469 ) Restructuring costs(1) (1,008 ) (2,594 ) (136 ) (5,429 ) — (9,167 ) Costs related to the YYF Transaction(2) — (375 ) — — — (375 ) EBITDA 12,085 (24,340 ) (41,454 ) (68,643 ) — (122,352 ) Finance income and (expenses), net — — — — — (13,508 ) Depreciation and amortization — — — — — (24,697 ) Loss before tax — — — — — (160,557 ) Six months ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) EMEA Americas Asia Corporate* Eliminations** Total Revenue Revenue from external customers 172,968 98,792 72,384 — — 344,144 Intersegment revenue 24,539 813 537 — (25,889 ) — Total segment revenue 197,507 99,605 72,921 — (25,889 ) 344,144 Adjusted EBITDA (543 ) (41,597 ) (25,732 ) (56,884 ) — (124,756 ) Share-based compensation expense (3,017 ) (2,412 ) (3,791 ) (10,002 ) — (19,222 ) EBITDA (3,560 ) (44,009 ) (29,523 ) (66,886 ) — (143,978 ) Finance income and (expenses), net — — — — — 2,984 Depreciation and amortization — — — — — (22,608 ) Loss before tax — — — — — (163,602 )

* Corporate consists of general overhead costs not allocated to the segments.



** Eliminations in 2023 refer to intersegment revenue for sales of products from EMEA to Asia and from Asia to EMEA. Eliminations in 2022 refer to intersegment revenue for sales of products from EMEA to Asia, from Americas to Asia, and from Asia to EMEA.

(1) Relates primarily to severance payments as the Company continues to adjust its organizational structure to the current macro environment.

(2) Relates to the closing of the Ya Ya Foods USA LLC Transaction.

EMEA

EMEA revenue increased $14.5 million, or 17.6%, to $97.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $82.5 million in the prior year period. The foreign exchange impact on revenue was minor for the period. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by price increases introduced at the beginning of the year as well as solid volume growth in oat drinks. Approximately 81.7% of EMEA revenue was from the retail channel for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 81.8% in the prior year quarter. The sold finished goods volume for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 amounted to 68 million and 64 million liters, respectively.

EMEA EBITDA increased $3.7 million to a benefit of $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to a benefit of $3.9 million in the prior year period. The increase in EMEA EBITDA was primarily due to higher gross profit offset by higher operating expenses, primarily driven by higher branding and advertising expenses. Adjusted EMEA EBITDA was a benefit of $7.3 million compared to a benefit of $5.3 million in the prior year period.

Americas

Americas revenue increased $10.1 million, or 19.4%, to $61.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $51.8 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to price increases across all customers and channels. Approximately 51.2% of Americas revenue was from the retail channel in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 55.3% in the prior year quarter. The sold finished goods volume for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 amounted to 36 million and 35 million liters, respectively.

Americas EBITDA improved $8.1 million to a loss of $12.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to a loss of $20.7 million in the prior year period. The increase in Americas EBITDA was primarily due to higher gross profit driven by the price increases implemented in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted Americas EBITDA, which excluded restructuring cost of $2.4 million and recurring share-based compensation expense of $0.6 million, was a loss of $9.4 million compared to a loss of $19.6 million in the prior year period.

Asia

Asia revenue decreased $6.5 million, or 14.9%, to $37.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $43.7 million in the prior year period. Excluding a foreign currency exchange headwind of $1.8 million, Asia revenue for the second quarter was $39.0 million, or a decrease of 10.7%. The Asia segment was impacted by a slower-than-expected post-COVID-19 recovery in China. Approximately 56.9% of Asia revenue was from the foodservice channel for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 58.3% in the prior year quarter. The sold finished goods volume for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 amounted to 21 million and 22 million liters, respectively.

Asia EBITDA decreased $10.7 million to a loss of $23.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to a loss of $12.6 million in the prior year period. The decrease in Asia EBITDA was primarily due to lower gross profit and margin as our revenue and capacity utilization was impacted by the previously mentioned slower than expected recovery in China and higher operating expenses. Adjusted Asia EBITDA, which excluded recurring share-based compensation expense of $1.3 million, was a loss of $21.9 million compared to a loss of $10.8 million in the prior year period.

Corporate Overhead

Oatly’s Corporate overhead adjusted EBITDA, which consists of general overhead costs not allocated to the segments, in the second quarter of 2023 was $28.4 million, an increase of $0.1 million compared to the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $340.7 million, and total outstanding debt to credit institutions of $125.5 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $113.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $127.3 million during the prior year period which was primarily driven by improved working capital. Capital expenditures were $39.5 million compared to $111.3 million in the prior year period and, in addition, proceeds from the sale of assets related to the YYF Transaction was $44.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net cash from financing activities was $367.3 million reflecting the close on the previously-announced financing transactions.

As previously communicated, on May 9, 2023 the Company entered into an agreement with an affiliate of Hillhouse Investment Management Ltd. ("Hillhouse") to sell an additional $35 million in Convertible Notes, resulting in approximately $34 million in financing after reflecting an original issue discount of 3% (the “HH Notes”). The purchase and sale of the HH Notes closed on May 31, 2023.

Outlook

The Company has initiated a comprehensive improvement plan in its Asia segment that the Company believes will enable it to adapt to the evolving post-pandemic consumer environment, and prepare it for profitable growth. The improvement plan includes increasing focus on the core business, a simplification of the product portfolio, and a reduction in operating costs.

The Company has also taken the necessary steps to further reduce its SG&A overhead costs in both its Americas segment and its Corporate functions. These reductions are expected to further enhance the simplicity and agility of the organization.

Collectively between the anticipated SG&A savings in the Asia segment, the Americas segment, and Corporate functions, the Company targets to achieve approximately $85 million of savings in 2024.

While the Asia improvement plans are in the early stages, changes in our structure, operations and business plan can be expected. The improvement actions, once fully determined, could result in an impairment charge of the Asia segment assets. The Company is unable to make a reasonable determination of an estimate of the severance and, if any, other costs and charges associated with its organizational improvement plans in Asia at this time and expects to communicate the outcome of such determination no later than the time at which it reports results for the third quarter of 2023.

Based on the Company’s assessment of the current operating environment, the Company is updating its revenue and capital expenditure guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2023 and maintaining its fourth quarter gross margin guidance. The Company now expects:

Revenue growth on a constant currency basis in the range of 7% to 12% compared to full year 2022,

Foreign exchange to reduce net sales by approximately 130 basis point for the year,

Gross margin to improve sequentially quarter-over-quarter in fiscal 2023, reaching the high-20%s in the fourth quarter, and

Capital expenditures between $110 million and $130 million.

Also the Company continues to believe this progress will enable it to deliver positive Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2024.

This outlook is provided in the context of significant volatility related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the transition to a post-pandemic environment, the war in Ukraine, macroeconomic uncertainty, and other geopolitical uncertainties.

The Company cannot provide a reconciliation of constant currency revenue growth or Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the nearest comparable corresponding IFRS metric without unreasonable efforts due to difficulty in predicting certain items excluded from these non-IFRS measures. The items necessary to reconcile are not within Oatly’s control, may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Constant Currency Revenue as non-IFRS financial measures in assessing our operating performance and in our financial communications:

“EBITDA” is defined as loss for the period attributable to shareholders of the parent adjusted to exclude, when applicable, income tax expense, finance expenses, finance income and depreciation and amortization expense.

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as loss for the period attributable to shareholders of the parent adjusted to exclude, when applicable, income tax expense, finance expenses, finance income, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, asset impairment charge and other costs related to assets held for sale.

“Constant Currency Revenue” is calculated by translating the current year reported revenue amounts into comparable amounts using the prior year reporting period’s average foreign exchange rates which have been provided by a third party.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to loss for the period or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than loss for the period attributable to shareholders of the parent, which is the most directly comparable IFRS measure. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization expense and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated may have to be replaced in the future increasing our cash requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense, or the cash required to service our debt, which reduces cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax payments that reduce cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect recurring share-based compensation expense and, therefore, does not include all of our compensation costs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect restructuring costs that reduce cash available to us in future periods;

Adjusted EBITDA excludes asset impairment charge and other costs related to assets held for sale, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being impaired may have to be replaced in the future increasing our cash requirements; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with IFRS. Below we have provided a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to loss attributable to shareholders of the parent, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, for the periods presented.

We use constant currency information to provide a framework in assessing how our business and geographic segments performed excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and believe this information is useful to investors to facilitate comparisons and better identify trends in our business. Above we have provided a reconciliation of revenue as reported to revenue on a constant currency basis for the periods presented.

Financial Statements

Interim condensed consolidated statement of operations

(Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 195,987 177,958 391,632 344,144 Cost of goods sold (158,331 ) (149,814 ) (319,888 ) (300,152 ) Gross profit 37,656 28,144 71,744 43,992 Research and development expenses (5,321 ) (5,718 ) (11,035 ) (9,982 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (106,695 ) (97,060 ) (205,550 ) (201,133 ) Other operating income and (expenses), net (1,120 ) 205 (2,208 ) 537 Operating loss (75,480 ) (74,429 ) (147,049 ) (166,586 ) Finance income and (expenses), net (11,512 ) (593 ) (13,508 ) 2,984 Loss before tax (86,992 ) (75,022 ) (160,557 ) (163,602 ) Income tax benefit/(expense) 273 3,032 (1,739 ) 4,153 Loss for the period, attributable to shareholders of the parent (86,719 ) (71,990 ) (162,296 ) (159,449 ) Loss per share, attributable to shareholders of the parent: Basic and diluted (0.15 ) (0.12 ) (0.27 ) (0.27 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 593,189,505 591,945,667 592,757,116 591,861,800



Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 122,171 127,688 Property, plant and equipment 504,743 492,952 Right-of-use assets 109,379 108,598 Other non-current receivables 47,240 7,848 Deferred tax assets 14,717 5,860 Total non-current assets 798,250 742,946 Current assets Inventories 102,825 114,475 Trade receivables 102,835 100,955 Current tax assets 307 243 Other current receivables 33,925 17,818 Prepaid expenses 22,244 23,413 Cash and cash equivalents 340,730 82,644 602,866 339,548 Assets held for sale — 142,703 Total current assets 602,866 482,251 TOTAL ASSETS 1,401,116 1,225,197 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 105 105 Treasury shares (0 ) (0 ) Other contributed capital 1,628,045 1,628,045 Other reserves (265,002 ) (171,483 ) Accumulated deficit (817,351 ) (665,524 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the parent 545,797 791,143 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 87,418 82,285 Liabilities to credit institutions 115,211 2,668 Deferred tax liabilities 637 — Provisions 6,600 7,194 Total non-current liabilities 209,866 92,147 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 14,720 16,823 Convertible Notes 400,244 — Liabilities to credit institutions 10,332 49,922 Trade payables 81,201 82,516 Current tax liabilities 4,299 5,515 Other current liabilities 11,644 11,823 Accrued expenses 116,475 123,037 Provisions 6,538 3,800 645,453 293,436 Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale — 48,471 Total current liabilities 645,453 341,907 Total liabilities 855,319 434,054 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,401,116 1,225,197



Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

(Unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss (162,296 ) (159,449 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows —Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets and

amortization of intangible assets 24,697 22,607 —Write-downs of inventories 7,609 8,165 —Impairment (gain)/loss on trade receivables (268 ) 132 —Share-based payments expense 10,469 19,222 —Movements in provisions 2,797 — —Finance (income) and expenses, net 13,508 (2,984 ) —Income tax expense/(benefit) 1,739 (4,153 ) —Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 237 (682 ) —Other (815 ) (227 ) Interest received 2,317 1,346 Interest paid (7,657 ) (6,076 ) Income tax paid (12,191 ) (1,042 ) Changes in working capital: —Decrease/(increase) in inventories 2,371 (23,308 ) —Increase in trade receivables, other current receivables, prepaid expenses (1,934 ) (10,356 ) —Increase in trade payables, other current liabilities, accrued expenses 6,327 29,529 Net cash flows used in operating activities (113,090 ) (127,276 ) Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (1,569 ) (2,558 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (39,465 ) (111,264 ) Investments in financial assets (1,651 ) — Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale 43,998 — Proceeds from short-term investments — 148,269 Net cash flows from investing activities 1,313 34,447 Financing activities Proceeds from Convertible Notes 324,950 — Proceeds from liabilities to credit institutions 176,956 — Repayment of liabilities to credit institutions (97,680 ) (1,032 ) Payment of loan transaction cost (31,815 ) — Repayment of lease liabilities (5,102 ) (5,846 ) Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities 367,309 (6,878 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 255,532 (99,707 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 82,644 295,572 Exchange rate differences in cash and cash equivalents 2,554 (13,664 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 340,730 182,201



Non-IFRS Financial Measures – Reconciliation

(Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss for the period, attributable to shareholders of the parent (86,719 ) (71,990 ) (162,296 ) (159,449 ) Income tax (benefit)/expense (273 ) (3,032 ) 1,739 (4,153 ) Finance (income) and expenses, net 11,512 593 13,508 (2,984 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 12,464 11,877 24,697 22,608 EBITDA (63,016 ) (62,552 ) (122,352 ) (143,978 ) Share-based compensation expense 2,422 9,185 10,469 19,222 Restructuring costs(1) 7,972 — 9,167 — Costs related to the YYF Transaction(2) 154 — 375 — Adjusted EBITDA (52,468 ) (53,367 ) (102,341 ) (124,756 )

(1) Relates primarily to severance payments as the Company continues to adjust its organizational structure to the current macro environment.

(2) Relates to the close of the Ya Ya Foods USA LLC Transaction.