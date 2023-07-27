The global interactive kiosk market will register a strong growth of nearly 7% and the market size is estimated at US$ 3.8 billion in 2022

Wilmington, Delaware, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing prevalence of self-service technology across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of the Global Interactive Kiosks Market says RationalStat

The report titled “Global Interactive Kiosks Market” assesses the interactive kiosks market globally based on type, display type, location, application, end user, and region. A comprehensive report provides a detailed historical and future market size with trend analysis. RationalStat provides market share analysis, installed base analysis, the penetration rate of interactive kiosks across retail and commercial spaces, production capabilities of the top companies, Covid-19 impact analysis, competition overview, market strategies, and potential growth areas for the target players evaluated in the global interactive kiosks market study.

Market Intelligence on the Basis of Primary Respondents and Interviews: Interactive Kiosk Market

Most of the operators are not charging their clients/end users for the new equipment

20% of the operators mentioned that they do not prefer vending machines with touch screens as an issue that will hamper all the operations, directly impacting the revenues.

Payment options were mainly through Credit Cards, Cash & Coins, Gpay, and Apple Pay.

40% of the operators said that they have partnerships with only 2 or 3 manufacturers each for snacks and beverage vending machines.

Most of them have in-house vans, transport drivers, and collection professionals.

The companies are slowly moving to enable AI-equipped vending machines.

The companies/operators utilize third-party software and servers to monitor the operations





Market Overview and Dynamics: Provides a sense of independence to the customers and technological advancements in the market are expected to fuel the growth of the Global Interactive Kiosks Market

The global interactive kiosks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The prevalence of self-service payment terminals, vending machines, automated check-ins, car rental kiosks, online queue systems, self-ticketing machines, photo kiosks, employment kiosks, etc. are expected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Moreover, the increasing number of smart city projects, improving lifestyles, growing urbanization, soaring technological advancements (with the integration of cloud computing, AI, and machine learning), and rising demand for self-services are some of the factors that are driving the growth of interactive kiosks market.

In addition, the automotive industry is already being impacted positively by interactive kiosks. Self-service technology is not only changing how people buy cars, but it is also finding its way into other auto-related services like car sharing, car service, etc. The industry for electric vehicle charging kiosks has benefited from the expansion of car-sharing programs.

Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Market Segment Analysis

Based on the location, indoor interactive kiosks dominated the market due to growing interest in automation and self-service technology, reducing labor shortages and providing ease to both the customers and the organization.

Based on End-use, Fast-food restaurants hold a prominent share in the global interactive kiosks market owing to the increase in the customer serving capacity by QSRs and casual dining restaurants.

Based on region, Asia Pacific holds a dominant share of the global interactive kiosks market advancements in Near-Field Communication (NFC) and Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) in security applications.

Get a sample report on the global interactive kiosks market at https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-interactive-kiosks-market-trends-analysis-and-forecast/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis: The emergence of QSRs and casual dining venues are expected to lead the growth of the global interactive kiosks market in the upcoming years

Due to the presence of many well-established companies in the global interactive kiosks market, there is intense competition in the global interactive kiosks market. The global interactive kiosks market is expected to witness growth in the forthcoming years as more and more international brands are focusing on installing interactive kiosks at their stores to streamline the ordering and billing process.

Acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships are the identified industry trend in the global interactive kiosks market. Significant consolidation is expected in the global interactive kiosks market during the forecasting period 2022-2028.

In May 2022, Peerless-AV® announced the EMEA launch of its new Motorised Trolley for large format displays up to 98”. It is simple to set up and use, and it comes with a special feature set in line with contemporary presenting standards, such as digital height control settings and a built-in pressure sensor for safe use in any educational or corporate environment.

In May 2022, Diebold Nixdorf was chosen by Forex for comprehensive ATM-managed services. It is enlarging its fleet with DN SeriesTM devices and outsourcing the operation of its entire ATM channel to Diebold Nixdorf.

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the global Interactive Kiosk market growth are Advanced Kiosks, KIOSK Information Systems, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., RedyRef Interactive Kiosks, Source Technologies, Acrelec SAS, Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., Meridian Kiosks, Peerless-AV, Olea Kiosks Inc., Honeywell International Inc., DynaTouch Corp., Kiosk Group Inc., Lilitab LLC, Nanonation Inc., Parabit Systems Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., TEAMSable Inc., Pyramid Computer GmbH, Self-Service Networks, and Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited among others.

Key competitive factors in the global interactive kiosk market include

Provide project management and support services

Support large kiosk deployments

Integrate systems for monitoring and updating

Price competitiveness

Rugged interactive kiosks and increased versatility

RationalStat has segmented the global interactive kiosks market on the basis of type, display type, location, application, end-user, and region.

Global Interactive Kiosks Market By Type in terms of Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Volume (‘000 units) Check-in Kiosk Payment Kiosk Information Kiosks Vending kiosks Internet Kiosks Others (Wayfinding Kiosks etc.)

Global Interactive Kiosks Market By Display Type in terms of Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Volume (‘000 units) LCD LED TFT

Global Interactive Kiosks Market By Location in terms of Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Volume (‘000 units) Indoor Outdoor By Operating System Android Windows

Global Interactive Kiosks Market By Application in terms of Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Volume (‘000 units) Ticketing Registration Billing Check-in Others (Order Entry etc.)

Global Interactive Kiosks Market By End User in terms of Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Volume (‘000 units) Fast-food Restaurants Education Transportation Airports Railway Stations Metro Stations Bus Stations Others (Taxi Stands etc.) BFSI Healthcare Hospitality Retail Automotive Municipalities Others (Warehouses, Gaming & Entertainment, etc.)

Global Interactive Kiosks Market By Region in terms of Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Volume (‘000 units) North America Interactive Kiosks Market US Canada Latin America Interactive Kiosks Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Interactive Kiosks Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Interactive Kiosks Market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Interactive Kiosks Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN (Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, etc.) Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Interactive Kiosks Market GCC South Africa Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-interactive-kiosks-market-trends-analysis-and-forecast/

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the market value of the Global Interactive Kiosks Market by 2028?

What is the market size of the North America Interactive Kiosks Market?

What are the market drivers of the Global America Interactive Kiosks Market?

What are the key trends in the Global Interactive Kiosks Market?

Which is the leading region in the Global Interactive Kiosks Market?

What are the major companies operating in the Global Interactive Kiosks Market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Global Interactive Kiosks Market?

View More Similar Reports Here:



• Thailand Cloud Computing Services Market - Thailand cloud computing services market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of over 15% over the forecast period, primarily driven by the digital revolution and growing adoption of cloud services among organizations.



• Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market - The global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market is expected to witness a robust growth rate of more than 16% during the forecast period.



• Global AI Market: Investment & Growth Opportunity Analysis - The global artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 32% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The market growth is attributed to the increasing government initiatives coupled with the rising investment in the AI landscape.

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end US-based market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports along with customized strategy and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245